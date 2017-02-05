"Lego Batman" actor Mariah Carey attends movie premiere
Single mother Mariah Carey was spotted Saturday with her twin children Monroe and Monroccan at the Lego Batman Movie Premiere at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles, CA. The "I Don't" singer was casual yet glamorous in a colorful sequin jacket with diamond accessories and a gold necklace. Monroe looked dainty in a floral dress with a matching headband and white stockings, while Monroccan donned a casual tuxedo. Photos appear to show five-year-old Monroccan wearing orthodontic braces.
Carey, who voiced the mayor of Gotham City in the Lego Batman Movie, met up with other star cast members, including Ralph Fiennes (Alfred), Rosario Dawson (Batgirl), Michael Cera (Robin) and Zach Galifianakis (Joker).
Carey has enjoyed only a sporadic film career, despite stellar success as a singer and songwriter over three decades. Her first screen appearance was as an opera singer in the Chris O’Donnell romcom The Bachelor in 1999, and is still most identified with the 2001 musical Glitter, in which she played an aspiring singer. Carey won plaudits for her work in 2009’s Precious, in which she played a social worker.
Carey was in good spirits, having posted on Instagram earlier that day that "I Don't" had become the #1 music video on iTunes as well as the #1 trending video on Youtube on Saturday.
If only she allowed herself to age gracefully and didn't drink so much ): Also it's funny that she left her signature classic and timeless sound for something that is supposedly more hip and new where in reality her songs like My all, always be my baby,etc would have been smashes for her if she released something like that now with a well planned release and a good video.
I had no interest in the first Lego Movie but the Batman promo + Rosario Dawson being in it makes me want to see it.
Edited at 2017-02-05 06:44 pm (UTC)
Also [Spoiler (click to open)]wtf did they have Eddie Izzard play Voldemort when Fiennes was right there?