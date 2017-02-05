"Lego Batman" actor Mariah Carey attends movie premiere

Dem babies are so damn cute. Reply

...is that a pedobear shirt on the woman to the right in the first picture? No, I'm crazy, right? Reply

nope lol Reply

Definitely not pedobear, I think it's a Moschino teddy bear shirt. Reply

Didn't Monroe used to wear glasses? Reply

Prime Mariah was a fucking musical genius if not a god. She wrote/produced and sang so beautifully. The new year's eve thing is already forgotten, rightfully because it's gonna take more than that to destroy the massive legacy she has built.

If only she allowed herself to age gracefully and didn't drink so much ): Also it's funny that she left her signature classic and timeless sound for something that is supposedly more hip and new where in reality her songs like My all, always be my baby,etc would have been smashes for her if she released something like that now with a well planned release and a good video. Reply

Cute! That's cool she voiced the mayor, too.



I had no interest in the first Lego Movie but the Batman promo + Rosario Dawson being in it makes me want to see it. Reply

Monroe's dress is adorable Reply

Dem babies are getting so big. So cute! Reply

lol Monroccan?



the babies are so cute! ...such a shame they have such terrible names Reply

I had to double check to see if the kids name was actually Monroccan lmao. Reply

Also [ Spoiler (click to open) ] wtf did they have Eddie Izzard play Voldemort when Fiennes was right there? I thought I recognised that voice but I couldn't be bothered to wait through the credits to see.Also Reply

Is Mariah doing a song for the movie? I LOVED the first Lego Movie. Reply

