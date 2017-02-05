Alessia Cara gets 2nd top 10 hit with "Scars to Your Beautiful"
Billboard Hot 100: #10(+3) Scars To Your Beautiful, @alessiacara [22 weeks]. *new peak*— chart data (@chartdata) January 30, 2017
"Scars to Your Beautiful" is Alessia Cara's second top 10 single on the Hot 100.— chart data (@chartdata) January 30, 2017
"Scars to Your Beautiful", Alessia's third single from her debut album "Know-It-All" jumped 3 spots this week after Billboard added Pandora streaming data to their Hot 100 chart calculations.
She previously reached #5 with her debut single "Here".
source 1, 2
still pissed at her "Best New Artist" snub.
I like how they stopped with the ethnically ambiguous thing they tried to do.
And if it isn't heavily edited, I don't like how she sang it.
Edited at 2017-02-05 06:23 pm (UTC)
Imma need Rihanna to release a good video for love on the rain and score her 15th number one!
*in before "well she is a teenager" I know that it doesn't mean I can't be annoyed by that aesthetic