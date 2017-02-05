Alessia Cara gets 2nd top 10 hit with "Scars to Your Beautiful"

I'm Yours better be the next single. Reply

Thread

Link

It's Seventeen. She already released a video for it.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Meh, I'm Yours would have been the perfect spring/summer bop Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't know anyone who listens to her Reply

Thread

Link

i feel like she might be popular amongst middle schoolers but otherwise idk Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The only song of hers I kinda like is Here. I find her other singles boring. Reply

Thread

Link

"Here" was good (and vastly overplayed when mainstream caught on to it like 5 months later and refused to let it die), but this girl needs to be a one hit wonder.



I like how they stopped with the ethnically ambiguous thing they tried to do. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm not a huge fan of her music but I agree that she should've gotten a Best New Artist nom. Reply

Thread

Link

I like her a lot. Her music is cute and she seems to stay true to her image. Idk it's nice to see a younger artist in like, denim and sneakers. And she's got a great voice. Reply

Thread

Link

I listened to her "How Far I'll Go" song for Moana and it was not good. Her fans were saying "It's not autotuned!!1" yet it sounds so choppy and robotic.



And if it isn't heavily edited, I don't like how she sang it.



Edited at 2017-02-05 06:23 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

This song sucks so much it's almost not listenable. Full of cliches after cliches. And it's arguably one of the most radio fueled "hits" in modern pop music history. Number one on radio for so long and barely top 50 in sales and streaming...finally with even more push from radio it broke int0 the hot 100 top 10. Even Maroon vile's radio fueled hits are more balanced!

Imma need Rihanna to release a good video for love on the rain and score her 15th number one! Reply

Thread

Link

i doubt she is releasing a video for it. and even if she does, there is no way it goes #1 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It has great radio play, good sales and meh streams....a video would up all the metric i.e more sales and much more stream i could see it going number one after Ugly sheeran loses steam. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she was fantastic on SNL last night she'll be around for a minute Reply

Thread

Link

She's really talented but this song is terrible. Reply

Thread

Link

I really like her cover of How Far I'll Go Reply

Thread

Link

idc i like that song Reply

Thread

Link

Wild Things deserved to peak higher than #50. Reply

Thread

Link

I hate this song so much lol. Reply

Thread

Link

I really dont like her style of singing. Or her image Reply

Thread

Link

Her songs are so teenagery lol



*in before "well she is a teenager" I know that it doesn't mean I can't be annoyed by that aesthetic Reply

Thread

Link

Her music is trash and she doesn't deserve a Nickelodeon blimp much less a Grammy. Reply

Thread

Link

I just don't understand anything about this song Reply

Thread

Link