Alessia Cara gets 2nd top 10 hit with "Scars to Your Beautiful"





"Scars to Your Beautiful", Alessia's third single from her debut album "Know-It-All" jumped 3 spots this week after Billboard added Pandora streaming data to their Hot 100 chart calculations.
She previously reached #5 with her debut single "Here".

source 1, 2

still pissed at her "Best New Artist" snub.
Tagged: ,