The Expanse 2X03 pics and sneak peek plus roundup
Promotional Pictures at the link in the tweet.
The synopsis was already posted but if people missed it: [Spoiler (click to open)]"Holden and Miller butt heads about how the raid was handled."
More goodies behind a cut.
Adam Savage explores the costumes, as well as props and spacesuits of the show.
Syfy Wire's Cher Martinetti and Adam Swiderski join producers/universe creators Ty Franck and Daniel Abraham and discuss 2X01/2X02 (featuring special guest star Dominique Tipper). It's almost an hour, I listened to it, some highlights:
[Spoiler (click to open)]
* They stan Bobbie, talk Earth Vs. Mars, Martian armor and space sex.
* Cas Anvar wears a fake stomach for the show, Naomi tries to grab a hold of and nurture the humanity of those around her, they discuss Wes Chatham's 'Amos mode'/'dead eyed psycho mode', the show making sure Naomi's entire story doesn't revolve around her relationship with Holden.
* The show allowing them to flesh out characters and bring their backstory in earlier, unlike the books that are locked into POV characters that you can't deviate from, they mention their favorite Naomi scenes from these episodes (the scene with Miller, the "You scared"/"No, I'm angry" scene). The show has complex politics, there's good and bad on all the sides. They talk about Avasarala cursing finally and bringing her in earlier than in the book. They joke about Slamming Wes around like a rag in a dryer and him wanting to do as much of the stunts himself as possible. They mention that the OPA is not a unified body and creating conflict for Fred. Thomas Jane made certain choices back in S1 that pay off now, mapping out a character arc for him, he's also the actor who ad-libbed the most on set.
Caltech hosts 'The Science Behind The Expanse' with the cast, crew and producers of the show. I didn't watch it, it's like an hour and a half, but I'm sure it's interesting.
Did you all catch the double episode premiere? The Expanse airs Wednesdays at 10/9C on the SyFy channel.
SOURCES: #1, #2, #3, #4, #5, #6
eta the show making sure Naomi's entire story doesn't revolve around her relationship with Holden
Best news
The avclub doesnt cover it right?
I didn't read the AVClub so I dunno. Basically, he said in the beginning- he wants revenge for Julie and wants to kill the people who did this to her. He was watching Fred and Holden while the scientist was talking and he saw Fred getting convinced. Miller doesn't want anyone to keep working on the Protomolecule, doesn't want the scientist to get away with it, so he killed him.
In the book it's much clearer since we're in Miller's head and hear his rationale, I really hope they address it next episode because it's definitely a point of confusion on the show, you're like the third person asking me this, lol, my mom being the first.
Cool thnx. Yeiap. I could see holden and fred being tempted interested to further investigate and learn but if this protostuff is like got white walkers wouldnt they wantto be prepared or something? But i get what you say. Understood
Anyway, we're going to be finished with book 1 by [Spoiler (click to open)] episode 5 based on episode synopses. And Cas apparently said [Spoiler (click to open)] S2 doesn't cover all of book 2 and I'm not sure how I feel about that, since it ends on such a perfect moment for a season finale- 'we need to talk'.
I can't wait to see the promised Alex-Amos subplot and they're really hyping up Drummer, Fred's head of security so I'm excited to see more of her. And to see if they make any changes to Bobbie/Avasarala storylines. I like that we're meeting Bobbie's team and seeing her before her starting point in book 2, I know she'll have an amazing arc this season.
Interesting that Florence Faivre is a credited regular despite not appearing in the first two episodes. I definitely think [Spoiler (click to open)] she'll be playing Clarissa (I haven't gotten to her book yet but I wiki'd her) as well as Proto-Julie and this is their way of keeping the actress around.
Anyway I'm just so excited about this season.
Anyways i dont read the books i am excite for all stories.almost lol
I used to post on IMDb all the time for shows, for movies I was more of a lurker, but a few years ago I legit at least once a day went there, but could spend hours there. :(
I've read the first two books and 3 novellas and I'm really excited but also interested in seeing what the show changes. S1 I read the book after seeing the show and kept wanting to get to the good part and was pleasantly surprised to realize the show changed a lot of small stuff for the better. Now I read book 2 and I just want to get to the good parts of the book but also see what gets changed around.
Love your new icon.