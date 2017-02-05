Amos Burton

The Expanse 2X03 pics and sneak peek plus roundup

Promotional Pictures at the link in the tweet.

The synopsis was already posted but if people missed it: [Spoiler (click to open)]"Holden and Miller butt heads about how the raid was handled."



More goodies behind a cut.

Adam Savage explores the costumes, as well as props and spacesuits of the show.






Syfy Wire's Cher Martinetti and Adam Swiderski join producers/universe creators Ty Franck and Daniel Abraham and discuss 2X01/2X02 (featuring special guest star Dominique Tipper). It's almost an hour, I listened to it, some highlights:

[Spoiler (click to open)]
* They stan Bobbie, talk Earth Vs. Mars, Martian armor and space sex.

* Cas Anvar wears a fake stomach for the show, Naomi tries to grab a hold of and nurture the humanity of those around her, they discuss Wes Chatham's 'Amos mode'/'dead eyed psycho mode', the show making sure Naomi's entire story doesn't revolve around her relationship with Holden.

* The show allowing them to flesh out characters and bring their backstory in earlier, unlike the books that are locked into POV characters that you can't deviate from, they mention their favorite Naomi scenes from these episodes (the scene with Miller, the "You scared"/"No, I'm angry" scene). The show has complex politics, there's good and bad on all the sides. They talk about Avasarala cursing finally and bringing her in earlier than in the book. They joke about Slamming Wes around like a rag in a dryer and him wanting to do as much of the stunts himself as possible. They mention that the OPA is not a unified body and creating conflict for Fred. Thomas Jane made certain choices back in S1 that pay off now, mapping out a character arc for him, he's also the actor who ad-libbed the most on set.




Caltech hosts 'The Science Behind The Expanse' with the cast, crew and producers of the show. I didn't watch it, it's like an hour and a half, but I'm sure it's interesting.



SOURCES: #1, #2, #3, #4, #5, #6


Did you all catch the double episode premiere? The Expanse airs Wednesdays at 10/9C on the SyFy channel.
Tagged: , , ,