The Expanse 2X03 pics and sneak peek plus roundup

Yes thnx op

eta the show making sure Naomi's entire story doesn't revolve around her relationship with Holden

Best news



My pleasure. And yes, I was so happy to hear that, we're exploring what being a Belter means to Naomi and there are hints about her backstory and I'm all about that. Reply

A thousand yes. I want to know her backstory and where she stands. She is a fascinating character. Question to you op.why miller shoot the scientist?

The avclub doesnt cover it right? Reply

Naomi has the potential to be a really interesting character and the show is fleshing her out much sooner than the books, so I'm happy about that.



I didn't read the AVClub so I dunno. Basically, he said in the beginning- he wants revenge for Julie and wants to kill the people who did this to her. He was watching Fred and Holden while the scientist was talking and he saw Fred getting convinced. Miller doesn't want anyone to keep working on the Protomolecule, doesn't want the scientist to get away with it, so he killed him.



In the book it's much clearer since we're in Miller's head and hear his rationale, I really hope they address it next episode because it's definitely a point of confusion on the show, you're like the third person asking me this, lol, my mom being the first. Reply

Good. I like avclub reviews but i am fed up by which show they decide to cover or not.



Cool thnx. Yeiap. I could see holden and fred being tempted interested to further investigate and learn but if this protostuff is like got white walkers wouldnt they wantto be prepared or something? But i get what you say. Understood Reply

Anyway, we're going to be finished with book 1 by [ Spoiler (click to open) ] episode 5 [ Spoiler (click to open) ] S2 doesn't cover all of book 2 and I'm not sure how I feel about that, since it ends on such a perfect moment for a season finale- 'we need to talk'.



I can't wait to see the promised Alex-Amos subplot and they're really hyping up Drummer, Fred's head of security so I'm excited to see more of her. And to see if they make any changes to Bobbie/Avasarala storylines. I like that we're meeting Bobbie's team and seeing her before her starting point in book 2, I know she'll have an amazing arc this season.



Interesting that Florence Faivre is a credited regular despite not appearing in the first two episodes. I definitely think [ Spoiler (click to open) ] she'll be playing Clarissa (I haven't gotten to her book yet but I wiki'd her) as well as Proto-Julie and this is their way of keeping the actress around.



Anyway, we're going to be finished with book 1 by [ Spoiler (click to open) ] episode 5 [ Spoiler (click to open) ] S2 doesn't cover all of book 2 and I'm not sure how I feel about that, since it ends on such a perfect moment for a season finale- 'we need to talk'.

I can't wait to see the promised Alex-Amos subplot and they're really hyping up Drummer, Fred's head of security so I'm excited to see more of her. And to see if they make any changes to Bobbie/Avasarala storylines. I like that we're meeting Bobbie's team and seeing her before her starting point in book 2, I know she'll have an amazing arc this season.

Interesting that Florence Faivre is a credited regular despite not appearing in the first two episodes. I definitely think [ Spoiler (click to open) ] she'll be playing Clarissa (I haven't gotten to her book yet but I wiki'd her) as well as Proto-Julie and this is their way of keeping the actress around.

Anyway I'm just so excited about this season. I've been spending so much time on The Expanse Reddit, it's ridiculous. RIP IMDb messageboards.

I read that. And while i never posted there i read them. Now how do you comment read comments ?

Anyways i dont read the books i am excite for all stories.almost lol Reply

How do I comment read comments?



I used to post on IMDb all the time for shows, for movies I was more of a lurker, but a few years ago I legit at least once a day went there, but could spend hours there. :(



I've read the first two books and 3 novellas and I'm really excited but also interested in seeing what the show changes. S1 I read the book after seeing the show and kept wanting to get to the good part and was pleasantly surprised to realize the show changed a lot of small stuff for the better. Now I read book 2 and I just want to get to the good parts of the book but also see what gets changed around. Reply

Sorry i am on my phone. Difficult to post and lazy. I meant now they are gone where are we going to read coments or post Reply

No worries, happens to everyone. I've been spending a lot of time on The Expanse reddit as a lurker, there's a lot of info there. But other than that, I really don't know. I'm so sad to lose IMDb. Reply

It never ceases to get weird seeing my name said in shows/in books. Like i'm so not used to it? It always makes me double take!! Like in Shadowhunters when Valentine calls Clary 'Clarissa' i'm like "HEW ME?" Reply

When the rains fall hard on Olympus Mons, COME THROUGH AND DOMINATE THOSE EARTHLINGS AND BELTERS, QUEEN OF MARS GUNNERY SERGEANT ROBERTA W. DRAPER!!!



There's billboards for this show all over LA, is it worth getting into?! Reply

If you like sci fi, this show is the best thing that has happened to it in like 10 years. :) Reply

My dad got me into this show and I absolutely love it. Best sci-fi on tv right now. Reply

Steven Strait? in 2017??? Reply

Does Nick Tarabay have a decent enough screentime? I know he's only in season 2 so far and I'm almost done with 1. Reply

