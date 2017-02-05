Joan Smalls, Yoncé

Weekend Box Office: Rings can't knock Split from the top spot






<<Last Weekend <Last Year View Index: By Year | By Weekend
TW LW Title (click to view) Studio Weekend Gross % Change Theater Count /Change Average Total Gross Budget* Week #
1 1 Split Uni. $14,584,485 -43.2% 3,373 +174 $4,324 $98,700,950 $9 3
2 N Rings Par. $13,000,000 - 2,931 - $4,435 $13,000,000 $25 1
3 2 A Dog's Purpose Uni. $10,824,830 -40.6% 3,178 +119 $3,406 $32,926,095 $22 2
4 3 Hidden Figures Fox $10,100,000 -27.9% 3,401 +50 $2,970 $119,402,095 $25 7
5 5 La La Land LG/S $7,450,000 -39.1% 3,236 +100 $2,302 $118,306,924 $30 9
6 4 Resident Evil: The Final Chapter SGem $4,500,000 -66.9% 3,104 - $1,450 $21,851,775 $40 2
7 7 Sing Uni. $4,080,715 -36.3% 2,293 -409 $1,780 $262,907,195 $75 7
8 14 Lion Wein. $4,006,000 +70.6% 1,405 +830 $2,851 $24,711,674 - 11
9 N The Space Between Us STX $3,820,000 - 2,812 - $1,358 $3,820,000 $30 1
10 6 xXx: The Return of Xander Cage Par. $3,700,000 -57.0% 2,478 -1,173 $1,493 $40,024,887 $85 3
11 8 Rogue One: A Star Wars Story BV $2,933,000 -44.4% 1,613 -436 $1,818 $524,642,512 $200 8
12 9 Monster Trucks Par. $2,120,000 -49.2% 1,901 -595 $1,115 $31,114,593 - 4
13 12 The Founder Wein. $1,515,000 -41.9% 936 -179 $1,619 $9,911,805 - 3
14 10 Gold Wein. $1,450,000 -58.2% 2,166 - $669 $6,221,465 - 2
15 20 Fences Par. $1,290,000 -10.6% 948 +68 $1,361 $52,716,020 $24 8
16 13 Moana BV $1,249,000 -49.6% 847 -1,047 $1,475 $242,008,515 - 11
17 18 Moonlight (2016) A24 $1,234,300 -17.1% 842 -262 $1,466 $19,639,551 - 16
18 11 Patriots Day LGF $1,145,000 -58.7% 1,003 -844 $1,142 $30,255,974 $45 7
19 N The Comedian SPC $1,121,567 - 848 - $1,323 $1,121,567 - 1
20 17 Sleepless ORF $987,479 -43.6% 672 -383 $1,469 $19,383,707 - 4
21 23 Passengers (2016) Sony $875,000 -4.1% 1,104 +479 $793 $97,405,870 $110 7
22 19 Arrival Par. $800,000 -45.7% 685 -536 $1,168 $98,641,635 $47 13
23 N I am Not Your Negro Magn. $709,500 - 43 - $16,500 $709,500 - 1
24 24 20th Century Women A24 $483,230 -46.8% 253 -397 $1,910 $4,789,758 - 6
25 22 Un Padre No Tan Padre PNT $435,000 -55.6% 312 - $1,394 $1,637,509 - 2
26 25 Jackie FoxS $360,000 -46.0% 327 -181 $1,101 $12,862,236 - 10
27 29 Hacksaw Ridge LGF $245,000 -41.2% 317 -185 $773 $66,361,363 - 14
28 46 The Salesman Cohen $236,871 +233.3% 46 +43 $5,149 $346,924 - 2
29 40 Doctor Strange BV $228,000 +109.8% 190 +86 $1,200 $231,901,043 $165 14
30 35 Paterson BST $179,652 +5.3% 58 +7 $3,097 $1,049,878 - 6
31 30 Why Him? Fox $170,000 -53.8% 244 -121 $697 $59,043,511 $38 7
32 26 Silence (2016) Par. $170,000 -72.3% 152 -164 $1,118 $6,804,454 - 7
33 38 Julieta SPC $127,729 +5.3% 58 +10 $2,202 $1,029,697 - 7
34 42 Toni Erdmann SPC $103,302 +7.5% 24 +4 $4,304 $528,079 - 7
35 37 Elle SPC $95,044 -24.5% 104 -24 $914 $1,943,214 - 13
36 45 The Red Turtle SPC $75,357 +3.7% 21 +6 $3,588 $235,249 - 3
37 28 The Resurrection of Gavin Stone HTR $72,595 -84.4% 114 -765 $637 $2,278,608 - 3
38 44 The Eagle Huntress SPC $40,459 -44.6% 48 -43 $843 $2,935,539 - 14
39 N Chapter & Verse Pala. $32,713 - 1 - $32,713 $32,713 - 1
40 34 Buddies in India CL $25,000 -86.2% 25 -30 $1,000 $279,043 - 2
41 N Mr. Gaga: A True Story of Love and Dance Abr. $24,685 - 2 - $12,343 $33,963 - 1
42 N The Lure Jan. $6,500 - 1 - $6,500 $9,806 - 1
43 52 Saving Banksy PDF $6,458 -38.2% 4 - $1,615 $37,854 - 4
TOTAL (43 MOVIES): $96,613,471 -31.6% 44,120 -3,412 $2,190
<<Last Weekend <Last Year View Index: By Year | By Weekend


source 1 2

What did you watch this weekend, ONTD?
Tagged: