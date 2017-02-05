Weekend Box Office: Rings can't knock Split from the top spot

|
|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count /Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|1
|Split
|Uni.
|$14,584,485
|-43.2%
|3,373
|+174
|$4,324
|$98,700,950
|$9
|3
|2
|N
|Rings
|Par.
|$13,000,000
|-
|2,931
|-
|$4,435
|$13,000,000
|$25
|1
|3
|2
|A Dog's Purpose
|Uni.
|$10,824,830
|-40.6%
|3,178
|+119
|$3,406
|$32,926,095
|$22
|2
|4
|3
|Hidden Figures
|Fox
|$10,100,000
|-27.9%
|3,401
|+50
|$2,970
|$119,402,095
|$25
|7
|5
|5
|La La Land
|LG/S
|$7,450,000
|-39.1%
|3,236
|+100
|$2,302
|$118,306,924
|$30
|9
|6
|4
|Resident Evil: The Final Chapter
|SGem
|$4,500,000
|-66.9%
|3,104
|-
|$1,450
|$21,851,775
|$40
|2
|7
|7
|Sing
|Uni.
|$4,080,715
|-36.3%
|2,293
|-409
|$1,780
|$262,907,195
|$75
|7
|8
|14
|Lion
|Wein.
|$4,006,000
|+70.6%
|1,405
|+830
|$2,851
|$24,711,674
|-
|11
|9
|N
|The Space Between Us
|STX
|$3,820,000
|-
|2,812
|-
|$1,358
|$3,820,000
|$30
|1
|10
|6
|xXx: The Return of Xander Cage
|Par.
|$3,700,000
|-57.0%
|2,478
|-1,173
|$1,493
|$40,024,887
|$85
|3
|11
|8
|Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
|BV
|$2,933,000
|-44.4%
|1,613
|-436
|$1,818
|$524,642,512
|$200
|8
|12
|9
|Monster Trucks
|Par.
|$2,120,000
|-49.2%
|1,901
|-595
|$1,115
|$31,114,593
|-
|4
|13
|12
|The Founder
|Wein.
|$1,515,000
|-41.9%
|936
|-179
|$1,619
|$9,911,805
|-
|3
|14
|10
|Gold
|Wein.
|$1,450,000
|-58.2%
|2,166
|-
|$669
|$6,221,465
|-
|2
|15
|20
|Fences
|Par.
|$1,290,000
|-10.6%
|948
|+68
|$1,361
|$52,716,020
|$24
|8
|16
|13
|Moana
|BV
|$1,249,000
|-49.6%
|847
|-1,047
|$1,475
|$242,008,515
|-
|11
|17
|18
|Moonlight (2016)
|A24
|$1,234,300
|-17.1%
|842
|-262
|$1,466
|$19,639,551
|-
|16
|18
|11
|Patriots Day
|LGF
|$1,145,000
|-58.7%
|1,003
|-844
|$1,142
|$30,255,974
|$45
|7
|19
|N
|The Comedian
|SPC
|$1,121,567
|-
|848
|-
|$1,323
|$1,121,567
|-
|1
|20
|17
|Sleepless
|ORF
|$987,479
|-43.6%
|672
|-383
|$1,469
|$19,383,707
|-
|4
|21
|23
|Passengers (2016)
|Sony
|$875,000
|-4.1%
|1,104
|+479
|$793
|$97,405,870
|$110
|7
|22
|19
|Arrival
|Par.
|$800,000
|-45.7%
|685
|-536
|$1,168
|$98,641,635
|$47
|13
|23
|N
|I am Not Your Negro
|Magn.
|$709,500
|-
|43
|-
|$16,500
|$709,500
|-
|1
|24
|24
|20th Century Women
|A24
|$483,230
|-46.8%
|253
|-397
|$1,910
|$4,789,758
|-
|6
|25
|22
|Un Padre No Tan Padre
|PNT
|$435,000
|-55.6%
|312
|-
|$1,394
|$1,637,509
|-
|2
|26
|25
|Jackie
|FoxS
|$360,000
|-46.0%
|327
|-181
|$1,101
|$12,862,236
|-
|10
|27
|29
|Hacksaw Ridge
|LGF
|$245,000
|-41.2%
|317
|-185
|$773
|$66,361,363
|-
|14
|28
|46
|The Salesman
|Cohen
|$236,871
|+233.3%
|46
|+43
|$5,149
|$346,924
|-
|2
|29
|40
|Doctor Strange
|BV
|$228,000
|+109.8%
|190
|+86
|$1,200
|$231,901,043
|$165
|14
|30
|35
|Paterson
|BST
|$179,652
|+5.3%
|58
|+7
|$3,097
|$1,049,878
|-
|6
|31
|30
|Why Him?
|Fox
|$170,000
|-53.8%
|244
|-121
|$697
|$59,043,511
|$38
|7
|32
|26
|Silence (2016)
|Par.
|$170,000
|-72.3%
|152
|-164
|$1,118
|$6,804,454
|-
|7
|33
|38
|Julieta
|SPC
|$127,729
|+5.3%
|58
|+10
|$2,202
|$1,029,697
|-
|7
|34
|42
|Toni Erdmann
|SPC
|$103,302
|+7.5%
|24
|+4
|$4,304
|$528,079
|-
|7
|35
|37
|Elle
|SPC
|$95,044
|-24.5%
|104
|-24
|$914
|$1,943,214
|-
|13
|36
|45
|The Red Turtle
|SPC
|$75,357
|+3.7%
|21
|+6
|$3,588
|$235,249
|-
|3
|37
|28
|The Resurrection of Gavin Stone
|HTR
|$72,595
|-84.4%
|114
|-765
|$637
|$2,278,608
|-
|3
|38
|44
|The Eagle Huntress
|SPC
|$40,459
|-44.6%
|48
|-43
|$843
|$2,935,539
|-
|14
|39
|N
|Chapter & Verse
|Pala.
|$32,713
|-
|1
|-
|$32,713
|$32,713
|-
|1
|40
|34
|Buddies in India
|CL
|$25,000
|-86.2%
|25
|-30
|$1,000
|$279,043
|-
|2
|41
|N
|Mr. Gaga: A True Story of Love and Dance
|Abr.
|$24,685
|-
|2
|-
|$12,343
|$33,963
|-
|1
|42
|N
|The Lure
|Jan.
|$6,500
|-
|1
|-
|$6,500
|$9,806
|-
|1
|43
|52
|Saving Banksy
|PDF
|$6,458
|-38.2%
|4
|-
|$1,615
|$37,854
|-
|4
|TOTAL (43 MOVIES):
|$96,613,471
|-31.6%
|44,120
|-3,412
|$2,190
|
i am like drained from life and current events in general so Ive been just marathoning Rich Kids of Beverly Hills for mindless pleasure. They all suck btw.
- like how do they get into the park?
- how don't guests get hurt in the park, they're always getting cut lol etc
- does this show time jump a lot bc wtf Dolores change of outfits from scene to scene
- Thandie Newton is amazing
[spoiler]
- they get into the park through the train
- I *think* that guests can get hurt they just can't get killed. some people want the thrill of getting beat up etc. but I think the hosts are supposed to stop before actually fatally wounding someone. and the guns don't work on humans or something
- yes, time jumps into three different time periods
- and YES. to thandie
Edited at 2017-02-05 04:58 pm (UTC)
[Spoiler (click to open)]
- there's a train that takes them there; we don't know that much about the location yet
- the hosts are programmed not to hurt the guests seriously/maim/kill
- she is experiencing multiple timelines where she tried to reach the maze; that's kind of the point of her arc
- yes I agree
Edited at 2017-02-05 04:59 pm (UTC)
it's great!
check solarmovie
I like how three of the four Big Bang Theory guys were involved with films that are nominated at the Academy Awards and then you have Johnny Galecki with this shit.
I'm just scrolling along Dreamworks' animated shows now
William, the New Judo Master
Katie Says Goodbye
A Bride for Rip Van Winkle
EXPRMNTL
Un Rêve Solaire
Het Doet Zo Zeer
Columbus
Staying Vertical
We the Workers
Corpo Elétrico
Der Traumhafte Weg
Nocturama
La Flor (Parte 1)
Manifesto
Yourself and Yours
Lady Macbeth
Daphne
Beyond the Mountains and Hills
Prevenge
Strange But True
Lemon
The Girl with All the Gifts
Le Ciel Flamand/Flemish Heaven
Since I've been super busy with the festival and some university stuff before that I missed some big movies that have recently been released to the cinemas here (like Moonlight, The Handmaiden, Lion, Manchester By The Sea and Jackie) so I'm going to catch up on those next week.
Also unrelated to the festival, but I’m about to watch Rogue One!
How was Lemon?
I HATED Lemon. Probably my least favorite thing I saw all week! It was the opening film for the festival so maybe my expectations were too high, but I thought it was just awful. I all felt very bleak and depressing, like I genuinely felt down afterwards. It also felt slightly racist and ableist so that was uncomfortable too.
I'm not very active though.
https://mubi.com/users/1863311
following!
https://mubi.com/users/1863311
https://letterboxd.com/isabelleadjanis/
Edited at 2017-02-05 05:08 pm (UTC)
I just recently set mine up so I could def use some more people to follow!
I am very suprised that Jlaw agreed to do this movie
this role does not suit her A list level statut