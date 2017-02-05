Weekend Box Office: Rings can't knock Split from the top spot

how is this movie still on top damn



i am like drained from life and current events in general so Ive been just marathoning Rich Kids of Beverly Hills for mindless pleasure. They all suck btw. Reply

It really hasn't had much in terms of competition, January is a shit month, and it's PG-13 so teenagers aren't buying tickets for one movie and sneaking into this instead. Reply

thats true. i figure its because the competition is pretty weak this time of year haha. Reply

I binge watched Westworld and holy fuck, I'm still confused.



- like how do they get into the park?

- how don't guests get hurt in the park, they're always getting cut lol etc

- does this show time jump a lot bc wtf Dolores change of outfits from scene to scene

- Thandie Newton is amazing Reply

[ spoiler ]

- they get into the park through the train

- I *think* that guests can get hurt they just can't get killed. some people want the thrill of getting beat up etc. but I think the hosts are supposed to stop before actually fatally wounding someone. and the guns don't work on humans or something

- yes, time jumps into three different time periods

- and YES. to thandie



Edited at 2017-02-05 04:58 pm (UTC) did you finish the whole season? Reply

I did finish, I was still confused. Also there was an episode where Dolores shoots Ford when he's making a speech and then she starts shooting a bunch of people (during the new storyline gala) but then Ford is still alive on the next episode. I was so fucking lost, I Thoth I had jumped episodes lol.

[ Spoiler (click to open) ]



- there's a train that takes them there; we don't know that much about the location yet



- the hosts are programmed not to hurt the guests seriously/maim/kill



- she is experiencing multiple timelines where she tried to reach the maze; that's kind of the point of her arc



- yes I agree







Edited at 2017-02-05 04:59 pm (UTC) If you've watched the whole season Reply

thandie newton is AHMAZING on this show. Reply

i watched Edge of Seventeen



it's great! Reply

is it leaked already? #wishfulthinking Reply

It did. Reply

yeah, with hardcopy subtitles



check solarmovie Reply

I saw Rings. I fell asleep for like ten minutes of it.



I like how three of the four Big Bang Theory guys were involved with films that are nominated at the Academy Awards and then you have Johnny Galecki with this shit. Reply

I watched it too, it was soo bad, the ammount of times I said "pendeja" to the protagonist lol, such a boring movie. Reply

lol this makes me laugh Reply

I watched Sembene! on Netflix and it kept flowing between french and english and throwing me off.



I'm just scrolling along Dreamworks' animated shows now Reply

The Good Place and I'm gonna need a 2nd season 'cause HOLY SHIT Reply

I didn't get to watch shit. It's been work work work all weekend long. Anyone recs for a good romantic/comedy movie? My weekend is only a sunday evening lol Reply

If you haven't seen it yet, Obvious Child! Reply

No, I haven't but I'll check it out. Thanks! Reply

I volunteered at a film festival last week and this is what I saw (not all by choice)



William, the New Judo Master

Katie Says Goodbye

A Bride for Rip Van Winkle

EXPRMNTL

Un Rêve Solaire

Het Doet Zo Zeer

Columbus

Staying Vertical

We the Workers

Corpo Elétrico

Der Traumhafte Weg

Nocturama

La Flor (Parte 1)

Manifesto

Yourself and Yours

Lady Macbeth

Daphne

Beyond the Mountains and Hills

Prevenge

Strange But True

Lemon

The Girl with All the Gifts

Le Ciel Flamand/Flemish Heaven



Since I've been super busy with the festival and some university stuff before that I missed some big movies that have recently been released to the cinemas here (like Moonlight, The Handmaiden, Lion, Manchester By The Sea and Jackie) so I'm going to catch up on those next week.



Also unrelated to the festival, but I’m about to watch Rogue One!



What a great list, what were your faves?



How was Lemon? Reply

Some of my faves were Columbus, A Bride for Rip Van Winkle, Corpo Elétrico, Manifesto and Prevenge. Het Doet Zo Zeer was the biggest surprise to me.



I HATED Lemon. Probably my least favorite thing I saw all week! It was the opening film for the festival so maybe my expectations were too high, but I thought it was just awful. I all felt very bleak and depressing, like I genuinely felt down afterwards. It also felt slightly racist and ableist so that was uncomfortable too. Reply

How was Lady Macbeth? Spoil me pls. Reply

Parent

I still need to watch some of the nominated for best foreign film and best documentary. I'm going to watch Tanna today and then i'm gonna watch a Yoshida film Reply

i watched lion. it was so good and beautiful, kinda also fucked me up because the story is eerily similar to partner who is also adopted and found his family after 25 years. dev patel totally deserves the praise, tho i wish he was nommed as best actor instead of casey lol. Reply

I finally saw The Love Witch and it was great. A little bit long, 2 hours was too much for that story. I also watched Nocturnal Animals and wanted to love it because i loved A Single Man, and it felt so flat to me. I feel like it had a lot of potential to be great and it wasn't. Maybe it was the ending that made me feel that way. Reply

i hated Nocturnal animals. The only good things about it was Michael Shannon and Jake's performance imo Reply

I watched Pulse (the 2006 remake) and I forgot how horrible it is. I got bored with it, so I ended up on tumblr while it played in the background. I wish I could find a worthwhile movie rn. Nothing seems interesting :( Reply

also, since this is basically a film post, we should post our letterboxd and or mubi just saying Reply

https://letterboxd.com/Mmelissa/



https://letterboxd.com/Mmelissa/

I'm not very active though.

https://mubi.com/users/1863311



https://letterboxd.com/isabelleadjanis/ lmao at me not adding my links. I'm so dumb Reply

https://letterboxd.com/DaniVeloso/



Edited at 2017-02-05 05:08 pm (UTC) Reply

https://letterboxd.com/daanb/



https://letterboxd.com/daanb/

I just recently set mine up so I could def use some more people to follow!

Watched Passengers, it was ok

I am very suprised that Jlaw agreed to do this movie

this role does not suit her A list level statut

her paycheck did Reply

