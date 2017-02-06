Taylor Swift Performs at Super Bowl Pre-Party
- Perfomed I Don't Wanna Live Forever and Better Man live for the first time
Taylor Swift hits the Super Bowl! Singer performs at pre-party in Houston: https://t.co/Osz1UHZUSo— People Magazine (@people) February 5, 2017
- Allegedly said: "As far as I know I'm only doing one show in 2017, and as far as I know this is my one show"
Taylor Swift performing an acoustic version of 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' at the #SuperSaturdayNight event pic.twitter.com/GqbOoFHKH8— Pop Crave (@PopCravings) February 5, 2017
