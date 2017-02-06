Taylor Swift Performs at Super Bowl Pre-Party

my friend got to go to this and I'm honestly really jealous lol it looked fun.



also I really secretly like better man Reply

her cover of better man was so good and took me back to 2006 when she was doing radio shows and her album wasn't out and she was so cute w her sundresses and boots and guitar Reply

🎶 i was told by apple care 🎶 pic.twitter.com/xSFgaFpm0z — ya boy anthony (@sivanswift) February 5, 2017

are we serious w this hair taylor Reply

Those women look like Taylor Swift fans. Reply

they are lol. they were on their way to or from to the show or pre-show thing or something Reply

her bangs looked better before she got sweaty and they started curling Reply

she shouldn' hav bleached ha hair it looks ratty AF Reply

Someone on here said her fanbase is actually quite diverse but the only Taylor Swift fans I know in the real world are white females from the ages of 8 to 60 Reply

I'm done believing any white american's word, sugar. Reply

I just... she has money to fix that hair. Reply

I'm actually surprised Zayn didn't perform with her on that song. I thought for sure he would being that that movie comes out in like a week and promo is at full tilt. Reply

girl. zayn does not do live performances. Reply

"As far as I know I'm only doing one show in 2017, and as far as I know this is my one show"



what a nice and charitable woman Reply

screaming Reply

the only reason i don't believe she has veeners is because they are so bad. Reply

i think she might bc here here , and here they look like they might? but it's hard to tell bc i don't know the difference in veeners fixing teeth and braces fixing teeth (like the end look) Reply

her hair stylist must secretly hate her to keep up w these bangs for months Reply

Liz O'Rourke teas Reply

lmfao a stan posted that? Reply

nightmares Reply

lol oh my god I thought she covered Pearl Jam and I was screaming internally for a second Reply

omg can you imagine Reply

Jeremy spoke in class today ooh ooh ooh ooh ooh ooh ooh

now i desperately need that to happen Reply

One show too many. Reply

lmaooo she has no range at all



i cant get over how dramatic her mediocrity is. Reply

also her publicist made the writer of the buzzfeed article correct some of her mistakes in the essay.



she is still petty Reply

Whaaat ? Reply

buzzfeed copied ontd for the 1000th time and tried to do an expose on taylor but basically stole all the info from our old posts on her. and some of the info was wrong and the timeline was all messed up. the new article removes any mention of jake gyllenhaal and i think corrected some incorrect facts about the meaning of some of her songs.

Reply

i mean, some of them were stupid mistakes. everyone knows she wrote mean about a critic and she clearly said "vegas" not "jake" and i think there were some others. the writer was basically fibbing to amke her seem worse. but i still liked the article as a whole bc i think that she should get called out for knowingly using the poor white girl vs angry black man narrative on purpose. that wasn't cool Reply

yikes Reply

Sooo is she implying no new music in 2017 or is she just being choosy with her words so she can drop a "surprise" album later and then tour it next year? Reply

She probably meant this is her only concert venue performance, I'm sure she'll be promoting a new album this fall on talk shows and such Reply

i'm guessing the latter. she dropped 1989 in 2014 and didn't tour the album until 2015 and she pretty much always drops her albums in october Reply

100% she wanted to drum up suspense and have people talk about it



Then in two months when she performs again she can go all LOL I SAID THAT WAS THE ONLY SHOW I KNEW. I HADNT PLANNED OUT THE REST OF MY YEAR YET Reply

