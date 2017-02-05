February 5th, 2017, 10:33 am vehiclesshockme Lisa Lampanelli performs in Florida Embed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesSourceI was scrolling in Getty and came across these and was surprised to see how rough she's looking. Tagged: comedy / comedian Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 5757 comments Add comment
that's not really her, is it? she is not aging well. I think the hair hurts her a lot. And the clothes.
I mean it's just natural aging and way too much makeup. Though the young style of hair and dress really doesn't help.
Honestly it looks like she's failing to be madonna. Though the hair on its own I think it pretty.
Don't do drugs.
55 isn't that old.
Also she's a crappy person.
“How many ‘hispanics’ does it take to clean a bathroom? None! That’s a nigger’s job!”
“What do you call a black woman who’s had seven abortions? A crime fighter”
You were probably better off though to be honest.