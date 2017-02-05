Special Needs Puppers to Play in Puppy Bowl for the First Time!

Thank God for puppers like this and Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary. It helps calm me in this Trump hellscape. Reply

Thread

Link

Omg I love that facebook page. I love their sweet gray faces. I want to take a trip there one day. They're gonna be open to visitors when they move into their new place.



Edited at 2017-02-05 03:56 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm not crying, you're crying.





If I get another dog after my baby goes (in many years hopefully), it will be small and in special need of love. Reply

Thread

Link