Special Needs Puppers to Play in Puppy Bowl for the First Time!
Disabled doggies get a chance to shine in this year's Puppy Bowl. pic.twitter.com/Xr6apNQDz3— USA TODAY Video (@usatodayvideo) February 3, 2017
Who are you rooting for?? Team Ruff or Team Fluff?
I'm on Team Fluff, and I'll be rooting for Alexander Hamilpup! Check out the startling lineup, and tell me your favorite puppy!
Also, show me your doggies and kitties. Are y'all pumped for the kitty cat halftime show? I'm sure it will be better than whatever Lady Rah Rah does!
PS All of the puppies and kitties are shelter pets. Adopt don't shop. Also there is pre-game content on right now including a couple of Too Cute episodes, a best of special, a behind the scenes look, and a where are they now feature. Tune in now!
Source
If I get another dog after my baby goes (in many years hopefully), it will be small and in special need of love.
Also spay and neuter your pets