I was dying at Melissa McCarthy Reply

Melissa <3 Reply

Omg loved it. And the DeVos spoof. Reply

give Melissa Emmy already Reply

I think she has one, for Mike and Molly? Reply

she has she basically won it because of bridesmaids which was that year Reply

She does. Reply

I didn't know that I needed Melissa playing Spicer. I hope she returns. Reply

Unfortunately I'm sure being depicted as the Grim Reaper is a compliment in Bannon's twisted mind Reply

A a guy who worships the power of Satan and Darth Vader, Bannon is probably disappointed his depiction was so tame.



Trump otoh is probably seething at being portrayed as his grade school pupil. Melania must have stolen his phone last night. Reply

http://www.vibe.com/2017/01/satanists-a theists-protest-donald-trump/ Whoa whoa whoa. Even the Satanist of America protested against this administration Reply

tbh my thoughts exactly, it suits his whole xxxEdGeLoRD666xxx thing. it's still accurate tho



who's even playing him here? i rly cant tell Reply

She was EVERYTHING XD Reply

Melissa was screamingly funny. The podium battering ram and the "Moose-Lambs" had me crying. Reply

the moose-lambs, I was dying. Reply

melissa as sean spicer was everything i didn't know i wanted and the best thing snl has done in years Reply

Melissa was great. Reply

Radical moose lambs actually killed me. Reply

Melissa was so good! And so accurate, sadly.



And I've liked all the Trump skits so far. Alec Baldwin really sells it. Reply

it's funny because he's supposed to be a caricature but it seems so real? like it's not even exaggerated, trump really is like that (sadly) Reply

Alec is amazing as Trump. Reply

Mellisa was damn funny! Reply

"Yeah, exactly. You just said that. He's quoting you! It's your words. He's using your words when you use the words and he uses them back it's circular using of the word and that's from you." Reply

This is funny/sad because this administration definitely uses that kind of logic. Reply

Who thought to bring in Melissa?! How does somebody think of that? Amazing! Reply

I need the story on this! Reply

