February 5th, 2017, 09:29 am buzzybhn Melissa McCarthy plays Sean Spicer and Alec Baldwin returns as Trump on SNL SOURCE: Video 1 and 2
Trump otoh is probably seething at being portrayed as his grade school pupil. Melania must have stolen his phone last night.
http://www.vibe.com/2017/01/satanists-a
who's even playing him here? i rly cant tell
And I've liked all the Trump skits so far. Alec Baldwin really sells it.