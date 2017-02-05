Celebs attend the 69th annual Director's Guild Awards + winners
69TH ANNUAL DGA AWARDS WINNERS
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Feature Film
DAMIEN CHAZELLE
La La Land
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in First-Time Feature Film
GARTH DAVIS
Lion
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Dramatic Series
MIGUEL SAPOCHNIK
Game of Thrones, “The Battle of the Bastards”
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Comedy Series
BECKY MARTIN
Veep, “Inauguration”
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Movies for Television and Mini-Series
STEVEN ZAILLIAN
The Night Of, “The Beach”
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Regularly Scheduled Programming
DON ROY KING
Saturday Night Live, “Host: Dave Chappelle”
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Specials
GLENN WEISS
The 70th Annual Tony Awards
(CBS)
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Reality Programs
J. RUPERT THOMPSON
American Grit, “The Finale ‑ Over the Falls”
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Children’s Programs
TINA MABRY
An American Girl Story ‑ Melody 1963: Love Has to Win
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Commercials
DEREK CIANFRANCE
(RadicalMedia)
Chase, Nike Golf – Wieden + Kennedy Portland
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Documentary
EZRA EDELMAN
O.J.: Made in America
Lifetime Achievement & Service Award Recipients
RIDLEY SCOTT
Lifetime Achievement Award in Feature Film
This award, which is given to a Director in recognition of distinguished achievement in motion picture direction, is the Guild’s highest honor and the recipient is selected by the present and past presidents of the Guild.
JAY D. ROTH
DGA Presidents Award
This award, which is given for leadership and extraordinary efforts in enhancing the welfare and image of the Guild and the industry, is bestowed only by a unanimous vote of the sitting and former DGA Presidents.
THOMAS SCHLAMME
Robert B. Aldrich Service Award
This award is given in recognition of extraordinary service to the Directors Guild of America and to its membership.
MARIE CANTIN
Frank Capra Achievement Award
This award is given to an Assistant Director or Unit Production Manager in recognition of career achievement in the industry and service to the Directors Guild of America.
source 1 2
Lion was not that good
Edited at 2017-02-05 02:16 pm (UTC)