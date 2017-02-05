Celebs attend the 69th annual Director's Guild Awards + winners

DAMIEN CHAZELLELa La LandGARTH DAVISLionMIGUEL SAPOCHNIKGame of Thrones, “The Battle of the Bastards”BECKY MARTINVeep, “Inauguration”STEVEN ZAILLIANThe Night Of, “The Beach”DON ROY KINGSaturday Night Live, “Host: Dave Chappelle”GLENN WEISSThe 70th Annual Tony Awards(CBS)J. RUPERT THOMPSONAmerican Grit, “The Finale ‑ Over the Falls”TINA MABRYAn American Girl Story ‑ Melody 1963: Love Has to WinDEREK CIANFRANCE(RadicalMedia)Chase, Nike Golf – Wieden + Kennedy PortlandEZRA EDELMANO.J.: Made in AmericaRIDLEY SCOTTLifetime Achievement Award in Feature FilmThis award, which is given to a Director in recognition of distinguished achievement in motion picture direction, is the Guild’s highest honor and the recipient is selected by the present and past presidents of the Guild.JAY D. ROTHDGA Presidents AwardThis award, which is given for leadership and extraordinary efforts in enhancing the welfare and image of the Guild and the industry, is bestowed only by a unanimous vote of the sitting and former DGA Presidents.THOMAS SCHLAMMERobert B. Aldrich Service AwardThis award is given in recognition of extraordinary service to the Directors Guild of America and to its membership.MARIE CANTINFrank Capra Achievement AwardThis award is given to an Assistant Director or Unit Production Manager in recognition of career achievement in the industry and service to the Directors Guild of America.