alexwang

Lady Gaga's SB Halftime show to feature hundreds of lit-up drones

CNN is reporting that the Lady Gaga's Super Bowl Halftime performance will include "hundreds — yes, hundreds — of lit-up drones."

The use of the drones had to be cleared by the Federal Aviation Administration, as it has established a “No Drone Zone” in a 34.5 mile radius around the stadium starting today and ending on Midnight on Sunday.

Earlier in the week, observers caught glipse of drones flying over the stadium during rehearsals:

They are rumored to be using Intel's 500 Drone Light Show:


Source: 1 | 2 | 3
