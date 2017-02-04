Lady Gaga's SB Halftime show to feature hundreds of lit-up drones

The hundreds of lit up drones are obviously political commentary on all of the "drones" that voted for DT.



There. THERE. Reply

Thread

Link

if anything drones are more reminiscent of obama Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Good point. I was going for more of the "zombie" aspect but you went right to murder. Bravo. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i hope she's been lying and makes a political statement and not just a ~love everyone thing. Reply

Thread

Link

lmao yeah who needs more love in the world right now to balance out all this negativity and hate? gross Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

As long as gagz gives me BTW and lots of gay flags/lights/imagery I'm good



🌈🏳️‍🌈🌈 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yass queen. Serve what your Grammy performance last year should have been! Reply

Thread

Link

For everyone asking it will be dark by the time gaga takes the stage



🌑 🌘🌒🌜🌚



I'm not from Houston but I googled it lol Reply

Thread

Link

I'm excited to see gaga Reply

Thread

Link