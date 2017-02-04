Lady Gaga's SB Halftime show to feature hundreds of lit-up drones
The use of the drones had to be cleared by the Federal Aviation Administration, as it has established a “No Drone Zone” in a 34.5 mile radius around the stadium starting today and ending on Midnight on Sunday.
Earlier in the week, observers caught glipse of drones flying over the stadium during rehearsals:
Pra quem não viu ontem: vazou a produção do halftime ensaiando com drones formando GAGA em cima do estádio que acontecerá o evento! pic.twitter.com/yQllZpRj6W— Felipe 🏈 (@Felipe_Oif) January 27, 2017
They are rumored to be using Intel's 500 Drone Light Show:
