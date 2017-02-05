Awards watch: Damien Chazelle wins the Directors Guild Award; "Zootopia" ROFLstomps opposition.
#DGAAwards: The Complete Winners List https://t.co/mAH5u6zXBV pic.twitter.com/E3eOeQswrc— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 5, 2017
As expected by pretty much everyone, Damien Chazelle won the DGA feature film directing prize, which makes him almost guaranteed to win the equivalent Oscar category. Lion's Garth Davis won the prize for first feature directing, also expected since he managed a nomination in the regular directing category too. The prize for documentary directing went to O.J.: Made in America helmer Ezra Edelman. And Zootopia directors Rich Moore and Byron Howard won the prize for animated feature directing, which, more below.
Annies: 'Zootopia' Wins Big With 6 Awards Including Best Animated Feature https://t.co/kgBlbkXg7P pic.twitter.com/0jTZ3jdoj0— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 5, 2017
Across town at the Annie Awards, Zootopia won six awards, including Picture, Directing, and Writing. Kubo and the Two Strings won a few awards for its animation, and Moana star Auli'i Cravalho tied with Zootopia's Jason Bateman for the award for best voice acting.
