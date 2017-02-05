Kylie Blocks Kylie From Trademarking "Kylie"
- Jenner wanted to cash in on the Kylie brand by attempting to trademark "Kylie" for a range of commercial purposes
- Threatened the good Minogue name
- Minogue issued an iconic shady opposition letter to the TM application ("Ms. Jenner is a secondary reality television personality who appeared on the television series 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' [and] is active on social media where her photographic exhibitionism and controversial posts have drawn criticism from, e.g., the Disability Rights and African-American communities".)
- Jenner's opposition to the Minogue opposition has been withdrawn and dismissed without prejudice on January 26, 2017, effectively ending the TM application
- Jenner allegedly filed an appeal.
I grew up with Kylie Minogue music, and she's the first one I think of when the name "Kylie" is mentioned. I immediately want to bust out singing "Locomotion".
LMAO
can't wait for the song inspired by this on her next ablum