Kylie Blocks Kylie From Trademarking "Kylie"

Tbh, the literally lifelong Kylie (Minogue) fan in me has always been a bit offended by a Jenner having the name Kylie. No. Reply

Reminds me of Apple vs Samsung. Reply

yes bitch don't let her have it Reply

lmao @ that pic of the blackface Kylie. Sexbot realness. Reply

lmao that response! she's right tho, kylie has no right to have one name :) Reply

The use of "secondary" in that statement is fucking killing me. I love Kylie Minogue! Reply

This is beyond stupid. Minogue has been an icon and a star since long before notasgood version 2.0 was born. Sit down in a corner jackass. Reply

so she should! good on her, she had it first after all. Reply

Destroy her Kylie Minogue! Reply

Lololol Reply

Team Kylie (Minogue) of course







Reply

Lmao! Good! If Jenner appeals, I hope she loses. She doesn't deserve the trademark of Kylie. Kylie Minogue was here first. Bye! Reply

I usually don't mind Kylie (Jenner). But how can someone trademark a fucking common female name? She needs to pull that entitlement stick out her ass.



I grew up with Kylie Minogue music, and she's the first one I think of when the name "Kylie" is mentioned. I immediately want to bust out singing "Locomotion". Reply

Hahaha YES. Reply

is jenner still denying her boob job/injections? its been so obvious recently Reply

have any of them admitted to any procedures? Kylie's just following the family tradition at this point Reply

kourtneys open about her boob job but i think thats it.. Reply

kylie looks like lisa rinna now, khloe is still shrek-y and WOOF that is a terrible before of kim tbh she looks better in the after albeit very artificial Reply

i think she's still passing it off as 'hormones' Reply

Team Kylie! Reply

secondary reality television personality



LMAO Reply

Wow. Kyle Minogue as the new queen of shade! Reply

team kylie minogue forever and ever!! destroy this secondary personality! Reply

so in Indonesia they've got the wrong Kylie on their fake lip kits pic.twitter.com/6d41zN3lVx — ebony (@ebxpr) January 19, 2017

lmao Reply

QUEEN



can't wait for the song inspired by this on her next ablum Reply

