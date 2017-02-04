Sundance Film Festival Critics Poll
Best Film
1. Call Me by Your Name - Dropping deuce has never been sexier
2. A Ghost Story - Good news: You will not be subjected to Casey Affleck's ugly mug.
3. The Big Sick
Best Director
1. Luca Guadagnino, Call Me by Your Name
2. David Lowery, A Ghost Story
3. Dee Rees, Mudbound
Best Lead Performance
1. Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name
2. Danielle Macdonald, Patti Cake$
Best Supporting Performance
1. Michael Stuhlbarg, Call Me By Your Name
2. Armie Hammer, Call Me By Your Name
Best Documentary
1. City of Ghosts
2. Quest
3. Casting JonBenet
Best Debut Feature
1. Thoroughbred
2. Wind River
3. I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore
Best Screenplay
1. Call Me by Your Name
2. The Big Sick
3. Thoroughbred
4. A Ghost Story
5. Mudbound
...others can be found at the source.
Source: 1 | 2
Sundance Critics Poll: Best Film
1. Call Me by Your Name
2. A Ghost Story
3. Big Sick
4. Mudbound
5. Brigsby Bear pic.twitter.com/lMwOkp07ed
this will be a long award season
i should get over my hate for this movie tbh cause i'm gonna end up having to see it at every award show