Sundance Film Festival Critics Poll

I'm hate-reading Call Me by Your Name rn. It's probably better as a movie ngl. Reply

Thread

Link

I already hate this movie. Reply

Thread

Link

It's way too early to tell, but if Call Me by Your Name ends up somehow winning BP at the Oscars next year while Moonlight doesn't this year I'm gonna be so pissed (jk I know I can't even compare them since I haven't seen this and they seem totally unrelated, I'm just still bitter about LLL and bringing it up everywhere).



Edited at 2017-02-05 02:10 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I remember reading (half of) Call Me By Your Name when the book first came out, and when I heard it was going to be adapted as a movie I was cautiously interested. But that picture seriously looks like the start of a SVU episode where some kid gets molested by his coach or something :|



Edited at 2017-02-05 02:14 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

the Call Me By Your Name online discourse is already insufferable now Reply

Thread

Link

From what people are saying about the film! I'm hoping Call Me By Your Name is as good as Come Undone! Either way imma probably watch it. Reply

Thread

Link

the lack of outrage on tumblr about this movie is so predictable. imagine if the main characters weren't both white guys tho 😶



i should get over my hate for this movie tbh cause i'm gonna end up having to see it at every award show Reply

Thread

Link