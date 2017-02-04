cate carol

Sundance Film Festival Critics Poll

Best Film
1. Call Me by Your Name
2. A Ghost Story
3. The Big Sick

Best Director
1. Luca Guadagnino, Call Me by Your Name
2. David Lowery, A Ghost Story
3. Dee Rees, Mudbound

Best Lead Performance
1. Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name
2. Danielle Macdonald, Patti Cake$

Best Supporting Performance
1. Michael Stuhlbarg, Call Me By Your Name
2. Armie Hammer, Call Me By Your Name

Best Documentary
1. City of Ghosts
2. Quest
3. Casting JonBenet

Best Debut Feature
1. Thoroughbred
2. Wind River
3. I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore

Best Screenplay
1. Call Me by Your Name
2. The Big Sick
3. Thoroughbred
4. A Ghost Story
5. Mudbound

