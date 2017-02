YES lmao yes i remember. good times. Reply

i really like this episode so far Reply

same. they've stepped it up. Reply

I have ovophobia Reply

them making bannon the grim reaper cracked me up Reply

The monologue was good tbh. Also iirc that was the first time she straight up said she was gay. Reply

beck benneTt my saturday night BAE Reply

What was the iconic page number for that post, when the pics got all released in the comments and twilight fans were SHOOK. Reply

42 is coming to mind but I'm not sure Reply

I thought 42 was the TSwift/HIddles post. Reply

I keep thinking 34 for some reason, i should go back and check just for lols. Reply

Omg I remember that Reply

42. It was called page 42-gate LOL Reply

Isn't this a repeat of last year's commercial? Reply

lmao nevermind! There's a lesbian story in this skit! Reply

Did she swear accidentally or something in the monologue? Twitter is telling me she did Reply

yeah she said fucking Reply

Link

she said fuck Reply

Link

She said "fucking" Reply

Link

lol she did say "fuck" Reply

Link

Yeah, it sounded like she caught herself before it fully came out of her mouth but totally freaked out about it anyway lol Reply

Link

i was wondering what she said because everyone around her gasped and she looked mortified lmao Reply

Link

She'll never be invited back now Reply

Link

lmao omfg Reply

Lmao at her swearing in her monologue and then saying she is never coming back lol Reply

ugh, censors are so ridiculous, it starts at 11:30, what kids are watching? lol Reply

Link

No, it's because Lorne hates swearing LOL Reply

This has been good so far.



And I'm pretty sure that's the first time she said she's gay, so that was pretty cool :D Reply

I love this episode Reply

also love that bobby is in falcons gear Reply

