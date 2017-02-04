Bloomsbury releasing Hogwarts House themed covers for 20th anniversary of first 'Harry Potter' book

i need them all Reply

mte Reply

Ooooh those hardcovers are nice. Reply

def gonna get a ravenclaw hardcover Reply

Totally getting the Hufflepuff one!



OMG it's been 20 years! I feel old! I can remember when the first one came out. Reply

mte i remember buying a copy at my school book fair. how did 20 years pass i feel old as shit Reply

I remember telling my mum to buy me a copy. And man was I happy when she did 😀



Well at least for me I look way younger than my actual age lol! Reply

ikr? I was in fifth grade when this shit came out Reply

same, i got it at a schoolastic book fair Reply

Lmao, the Slytherin one is 2 pounds cheaper than the other ones. Reply

No, the other 3 are 2 pounds more expensive. Reply

lmao Reply

i collect harry potter books, so i'm pretty excited! i need them all. Reply

Huffle's roll call Reply

PAWS UP Reply

sup sis Reply

Puff pride! Reply

LOL I'VE MISSED THIS ICON!! Reply

Proud Puff here! Reply

Here 😎 Reply

PUFF PRIDE MOTHERFUCKERS Reply

Ayyyy Reply

Lol you're a hufflepuff? Reply

yeah boi! Reply

Ooh fuck I want that Slytherin one Reply

I JUST ORDERED IT Reply

Rowling has enough money Reply

lmao ikr, she makes such easy money Reply

she gives away SO much to charity that i can't even hate for all the gillions she has Reply

I don't hate her for her wealth. I just don't think she needs more lol Reply

I assume this was the publisher's idea and not hers. Reply

I'm reading them for the first time right now! I just finished the first and reading the second.



So far, the books are much more enjoyable than the movies. The movies seem to be a good summary, but the books have so much more whimsy and magicness in them. Also, Dumbledore is way more silly in the books I love it.



Edited at 2017-02-05 04:03 am (UTC)

yeah the movies never captured how eccentric he was Reply

my nephew's reading the series for the first time too, and he's all 'wow there's so much more in this than the movies!'



i'm like 'fuck yeah, ignore those awful ass movies (except the first two)'



Edited at 2017-02-05 04:07 am (UTC)

i love hearing about people reading the books for the first time. i'd give so much to go back and be able to experience reading them for the first time again! the first two books are actually my least favorite, but that's not saying much because i love them all so much. enjoy :) Reply

The first two books are the most mediocre in the series imo. They get better and darker from 3 on out imo. Reply

keep it. i already spent money on the paperbacks and illustrated edition Reply

i want the hufflepuff one!!! i love the pages Reply

i have the really old covers, and i never want to part with them. i hate how i have a hardcover for #5 though bc it wrecks my otherwise paperback collection of these books.



these covers are cool but if i bought it i'd need it for the other 6 books ... Reply

also 20 years ago

I love looking at all the different cover versions from international and special editions. they're all so beautiful ;___;also Reply

jfc that movie came out 22 years ago Reply

Oh one of my fav Xmas movies! I totally watched it Xmas just passed. Reply

'Puff me up, fam Reply

