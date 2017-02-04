Harry - the Chosen One

Bloomsbury releasing Hogwarts House themed covers for 20th anniversary of first 'Harry Potter' book




UK publisher Bloomsbury's selling Hogwarts House themed covers for the 20th anniversary edition of 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone', out June 1, 2017. The hardcovers are stunning, while the paperbacks are ugly as sin.

