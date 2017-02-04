Bloomsbury releasing Hogwarts House themed covers for 20th anniversary of first 'Harry Potter' book
EXCLUSIVE: behold the covers of the 4 x Hogwarts house editions, illus by #LeviPinfold, to celebrate #HarryPotter20. Which house are you in? pic.twitter.com/mEu0VGACPL— Bloomsbury Kids UK (@KidsBloomsbury) February 3, 2017
UK publisher Bloomsbury's selling Hogwarts House themed covers for the 20th anniversary edition of 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone', out June 1, 2017. The hardcovers are stunning, while the paperbacks are ugly as sin.
OMG it's been 20 years! I feel old! I can remember when the first one came out.
Well at least for me I look way younger than my actual age lol!
So far, the books are much more enjoyable than the movies. The movies seem to be a good summary, but the books have so much more whimsy and magicness in them. Also, Dumbledore is way more silly in the books I love it.
i'm like 'fuck yeah, ignore those awful ass movies (except the first two)'
these covers are cool but if i bought it i'd need it for the other 6 books ...
