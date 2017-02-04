Stephen Baldwin Loses Home
Actor Stephen Baldwin has lost his home after failing to make mortgage payments since 2011.
Deutsche Bank foreclosed on Baldwin's Rockland County, New York home after he racked up more than $1 million in back mortgage payments. The house will be put up for auction next month.
Stephen bought the home in 2000 for $812,500. He had tried to claim that he made his mortgage payments but somehow was never credited for them, but a judge disagreed and has ordered Stephen and his wife to vacate the premises.
Stephen is a conservative Republican who has been openly critical of his brother Alec's Donald Trump impression on Saturday Night Live. He also feuded with his brother Billy before the presidential election over their differing political views.
Stephen once acted in major Hollywood films like The Usual Suspects, but now makes 4 or 5 straight-to-video Christian films a year.
you brought that misery upon yourself
Couldn't have happened to a more deserving Baldwin brother. (Team Billy)