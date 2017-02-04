Stephen Baldwin Loses Home

Live within your means, jackass. He deserved to lose it - supporting Trump and all his backwards views on money and he himself can't pay his mortgage? Cancelled!! Reply

lol mte my heart goes out to people who were living within their means but then lost the ability to make payments for reasons beyond their control but this... bye Reply

man wouldn't it be nice if he'd voted for a president who cared about things like this Reply

He deserves it for making God's Club (watch it on Netflix bc I did & I want you to suffer w/ me)



lmao no



you brought that misery upon yourself Reply

Lmfao Reply

He hasn't made payments since 2011 and still got to live there? Man if the average person quit paying after 6 months they would be out on streets. Reply

WTF? How do you not pay your mortgage for 6 years and still live there? Bank should have foreclosed on his ass years ago! Reply

This is my main question. Reply

Life couldn't come at him fast enough. Reply

HAHA Reply

Couldn't have happened to a more deserving Baldwin brother. (Team Billy) Reply

The lord works in mysterious ways Reply

LMAO Reply

This makes me feel a lot better about my financial struggles and my debt. Reply

Maybe he can tweet the orange shithead and get a small loan of a million dollars.

Maybe he can become the Kato Kaelin of the White House. Reply

So much for personal or fiscal responsibility lol Reply

Love it Reply

He tried to claim he made his mortgage payments but wasn't credited for them? WOW. Reply

He can be the pool boy at the Winter White House. 🙄 Reply

should have asked Alec for a loan.... or his daughter. lol Reply

Bwahahahahhahaaaaa Reply

