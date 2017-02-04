No animals harmed in making of A Dog's Purpose, American Humane investigation concludes

Although the dog was momentarily stressed,

1) That was a long as fuck "moment" if we were watching the same video

2) There was no reason for the dog to be filming a scene that could have been animated. CGI exists for a reason. No dogs need be shoved into simulated rivers, people. Reply

can someone look into them and find out any recent donations? Reply

I can't stand PETA but I still want to know how this was "faked" when it was clear that the dog was distressed and did not want to go in, and that someone was yelling "just throw him in!" and then the dog clearly went under afterwards. I don't see how any of that was "fake"?? Reply

I thought the producer said the issue was that they had the dog approach from a different side than he was used to? Also, as long as the animal trainer wasn't the one yelling "just throw him in" and didn't just throw him in, I don't think that's that big a deal?



I would like to see the additional footage though. Reply

Yeah, I strongly suspected the whole thing was sketch when noted assholes PETA and TMZ were leading the charge. Still a very blah movie, though. I couldn't get over Luke Kirby as the drunk sad veteran dad, since I'm used to him being, like, the sexy boyfriend character. Is he that old by now?? Am I?? Reply

even with editing, that video was pretty damning though



I'm still sorry this happened to that poor dog. I wish animals in general weren't used for movies or tv. Even if this hadn't happened I still couldn't see the movie, dog movies make me CRY my fucking eyes OUT.



God, even that fucking Subaru commercial where the dog ages throughout and then hops out of the car at the end, old and grey? I cry FOREVER!!!! Reply

Really? The dog literally almost drowned. Reply

so i saw something else about this and it seemed to insinuate the voices in the vid were dubbed or something? like the video was doctored... Reply

Even so the dog still did not want to go into that water. That wasn't faked. Reply

nah i'm still not going to watch this movie



i'm rme at the so-called animal trainers on tumblr claiming it's not animal abuse and the dog isn't stressed "I train dogs I would know" mmhmm tell me more Reply

People who exploit animals are trash.



No animals in film

No animals in circuses

No animals as novelty pets



How hard is this to understand. Reply

