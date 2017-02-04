Mako

No animals harmed in making of A Dog's Purpose, American Humane investigation concludes


According to American Humane, "an independent, third-party investigation conducted by a respected animal cruelty expert" into the film 'A Dog's Purpose' came to the conclusion that there was no animal cruelty on set.

Referring to the leaked video of the dog being lowered into the water; "Although the dog was momentarily stressed," a veterinary behaviourist concluded these was no lasting stress response for the dog, "based on studying additional footage not included in the video, body posture, and the fact that he quickly and willingly went into the water and performed the scene soon afterwards."

"It is disappointing that the public was misled by a manufactured controversy promoted by a radical organization like People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals with a mission to remove animals from films and other parts of our lives. We are the first to address and fight cruelty and abuse, and no such things happened on the set of 'A Dog's Purpose,'" said American Humane veterinarian Kwane Stewart in a release.

