No animals harmed in making of A Dog's Purpose, American Humane investigation concludes
According to American Humane, "an independent, third-party investigation conducted by a respected animal cruelty expert" into the film 'A Dog's Purpose' came to the conclusion that there was no animal cruelty on set.
Referring to the leaked video of the dog being lowered into the water; "Although the dog was momentarily stressed," a veterinary behaviourist concluded these was no lasting stress response for the dog, "based on studying additional footage not included in the video, body posture, and the fact that he quickly and willingly went into the water and performed the scene soon afterwards."
"It is disappointing that the public was misled by a manufactured controversy promoted by a radical organization like People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals with a mission to remove animals from films and other parts of our lives. We are the first to address and fight cruelty and abuse, and no such things happened on the set of 'A Dog's Purpose,'" said American Humane veterinarian Kwane Stewart in a release.
1) That was a long as fuck "moment" if we were watching the same video
2) There was no reason for the dog to be filming a scene that could have been animated. CGI exists for a reason. No dogs need be shoved into simulated rivers, people.
I would like to see the additional footage though.
even with editing, that video was pretty damning though
God, even that fucking Subaru commercial where the dog ages throughout and then hops out of the car at the end, old and grey? I cry FOREVER!!!!
i'm rme at the so-called animal trainers on tumblr claiming it's not animal abuse and the dog isn't stressed "I train dogs I would know" mmhmm tell me more
No animals in film
No animals in circuses
No animals as novelty pets
How hard is this to understand.