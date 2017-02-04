Jordan Peele and Chelsea Peretti are expecting their first child together

Comedic Messiah child? Reply

Thread

Link

i mean i literally don't get how people can turn on the news rn and then decide to procreate but congrats Reply

Thread

Link

she didn't get that pregnant in 2 weeks Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm not just talking about 2 weeks lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Rich people are insulated from what's going on tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

tbf, she looks at least 4-5 months along. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

if she's three months pregnant now she got knocked up on election night/week yikes



nvm i see the pic and she's obviously more than three months along but i still feel bad for any july/august '17 parents



Edited at 2017-02-05 03:34 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

well the deep desire to have children, especially to have a family with your partner/husband, would be pretty strongly embedded in you, and not just something like 'well let's just see if this passes' lol. i get what you're saying of course, but deciding not to have children is fundamentally altering your entire life trajectory/structure, as well as that of your partner. of course socio-political events can effect your ability to care for your children or provide a future, but other than that to change your whole life course is pretty drastic. world events evolve, change, shift. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

it's almost as if society isn't pressuring women from literally every angle to procreate as soon as they hit the age of fertility!



Edited at 2017-02-05 03:40 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Really



You think no one should have masturbated or fucked for the last 4 months Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Do you want another baby boom? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Lmao the comments you're getting are hilarious Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

god i am SO HAPPY for her. remember like 4 years ago how dark and unhappy she was on her pod? and then she got b99, fell in love, got married and now shes having a baby :) Reply

Thread

Link

Is this why they did that to her character on B99? Reply

Thread

Link

wait, did what? I've caught up but I don't remember what they did now lol



oop nvm I guess I've missed a couple eps



Edited at 2017-02-05 03:33 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've suspected this for months! Happy for her!! Reply

Thread

Link

I wonder what material she'll come up with now that she's a mom



Wonder what they'll name their kid too Reply

Thread

Link

Ngl I think that her material would be all baby related. Most ppl turn out that way.



I think they would be cute parents. I hope for a normal name. It would funny if she named it after Beyoncé. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

aw congrats to her, I love her Reply

Thread

Link

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] why else does her character get hit by a bus?



Also zoey deschanel is pregnant too. I wonder how they will cover her bump. I knew it bcAlso zoey deschanel is pregnant too. I wonder how they will cover her bump. Reply

Thread

Link

Exactly. I just said "Ohhh that explains that" I guess it remains to be seen if its better or worse than what they did to Amy. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

everything they did with Amy was hilarious, including that bomb-protection suit she wore in that dismantle-a-bomb-off she had with Holt Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I assume it from the moment I saw the ep. There is no way they get rid of her character and she won't leave it either so this is a good situation to hide her bump. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Hope she disappears again, last time I enjoyed th show Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

congratz Reply

Thread

Link

Aww, cute. I mean, this world is garbage and I've never been more sure that I personally don't want kids, but I ♥ them as a couple and at least their kid will have cool parents. I can't wait for Get Out, it looks creepy af. Reply

Thread

Link

aww that's cute, congrats... i like them as a couple and i rarely like celeb couples in that way lol, idk. Reply

Thread

Link

Yay! Congrats to them. Chelsea and Jordan are so cute together. Reply

Thread

Link

I really like them together. Congrats! Reply

Thread

Link

That child has the potential to be the most wonderfully weird kid ever. I wonder what a Peele-Peretti household will be like. Congrats to them! Reply

Thread

Link