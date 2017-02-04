Jordan Peele and Chelsea Peretti are expecting their first child together
Chelsea Peretti is pregnant, expecting first child with Jordan Peele! https://t.co/WFpiQ6wGwG pic.twitter.com/MgULDr7TUz— Us Weekly (@usweekly) February 5, 2017
beyonce schmonce
- Jordan and Chelsea announced they were expecting on Saturday where they shared it on Chelsea's Instagram
- The pair married in April 2016
Congrats!
source 1/2
nvm i see the pic and she's obviously more than three months along but i still feel bad for any july/august '17 parents
You think no one should have masturbated or fucked for the last 4 months
oop nvm I guess I've missed a couple eps
I've suspected this for months! Happy for her!!
Wonder what they'll name their kid too
I think they would be cute parents. I hope for a normal name. It would funny if she named it after Beyoncé.
Also zoey deschanel is pregnant too. I wonder how they will cover her bump.