Neiman Marcus follows Nordstrom's lead and drops Ivanka Trump's merchandise
Neiman Marcus now joins Nordstrom in no longer selling Ivanka Trump-branded merchandise https://t.co/l7LVNpxtYe pic.twitter.com/6udsDtECDj— ABC News (@ABC) February 4, 2017
A spokesperson for Neiman Marcus said:
"Neiman Marcus has a very small Ivanka Trump precious jewelry business which is comprised 100 percent of consigned merchandise (merchandise owned by the vendor). Based on productivity we continuously assess whether our brands are carried in stores, on our website, or both."
-The Neiman Marcus website no longer has Ivanka Trump products. Other retailers, including Macy's, Zappos.com, Saks Fith Avenue and Bon-Ton, still carry the collection.
me watching fascist barbie knocked down a few pegs:
And it's no coincidence this story was pushed out after Ivanka's brand was dropped. Transparent ass fascists. And you know they want to be called heroes because they were so ~brave~ to let the LGBT community keep their basic human rights rme.
Also keeping with the Trump news - what in the entire fuck does the Kremlin have on Trump? He has disparaged and insulted everyone *but* Russia and Putin.
I can't wait for all this shit to just blow up in republicunt's faces.
sleeping giants and grabyourwallet doing the lords work
bye devils
how fucking callous, evil, out of touch do you have to be to post a fancy dinner party picture while people's rights were being taken away and people were being treated like less than human for daring to be born in a different country. she shouldn't be profiting off of her dad's false presidency/dictatorship and it's time people woke up to her subtle evil-ness, wrapped in a plastic surgery to hell package. she doesn't care about women, before the election i would've said she only cares about women who look like her and have the same socioeconomic class as her but after she cosigned her dad's disgusting behaviour i would say she doesn't even care about women who aren't her. i fucking hate this woman and her useless nepotism benefitting hypocritical ass of a husband with a fiery passion. it's time people saw her and her husband for who they really are, elitists who don't give a shit about anyone. also i find it gross she basically married her dad. jared kushner is a slumlord, rich kid who got through life having daddy pay his way and then takes out his anger and pettiness on those who wronged him. sound familiar?
And ultimately I want them charged with the crimes they're guilty of. I wanted DJT and the rest stripped of office, and/or put in jail. I want their money/assets seized to pay back the American people. That's what I ultimately want, because the Trump family is already guilty of Constitutional crimes...and we're only in week 2.
clearance rack bitch
After work, I check out with video games when it gets too much.