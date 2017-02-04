katherine

Neiman Marcus follows Nordstrom's lead and drops Ivanka Trump's merchandise



A spokesperson for Neiman Marcus said:

"Neiman Marcus has a very small Ivanka Trump precious jewelry business which is comprised 100 percent of consigned merchandise (merchandise owned by the vendor). Based on productivity we continuously assess whether our brands are carried in stores, on our website, or both."


-The Neiman Marcus website no longer has Ivanka Trump products. Other retailers, including Macy's, Zappos.com, Saks Fith Avenue and Bon-Ton, still carry the collection.

