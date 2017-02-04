Neiman Marcus follows Nordstrom's lead and drops Ivanka Trump's merchandise

there was sooo much of her clothes in the super clearance section of tjmaxx and I couldn't help but smile about it Reply

Jared and Ivanka helped push Trump to issue statement declaring anti-LGBT EO dead. Gary Cohn voiced private concern https://t.co/FcUooZaeJY — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) February 4, 2017





And it's no coincidence this story was pushed out after Ivanka's brand was dropped. Transparent ass fascists. And you know they want to be called heroes because they were so ~brave~ to let the LGBT community keep their basic human rights rme.



Also keeping with the Trump news - what in the entire fuck does the Kremlin have on Trump? He has disparaged and insulted everyone *but* Russia and Putin.



O'REILLY: Putin's a killer.

DJT: There are a lot of killers. We've got a lot of killers...Our country's so innocent? pic.twitter.com/qp4DzNPzxW — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 5, 2017





Ikr? How convenient rme. Also I feel like this story was pushed out now bc of the backlash to that pic of her in the fancy party dress while ppl were protesting about the Muslim ban. Reply

playing the worlds smallest violin for this evil couple. trying so hard to repair their image by putting this story out. Reply

Also apparently the CIA has more than one tape of Trump and golden showers. Reply

The CIA needs to just release that shit and destroy him.



I can't wait for all this shit to just blow up in republicunt's faces. Reply

I need more details! Reply

CONFIRMED: Big, big day. @Uber has blocked Breitbart from their media buy! Thank you @travisk for making the call to stand against hate! — Sleeping Giants (@slpng_giants) February 4, 2017





sleeping giants and grabyourwallet doing the lords work



YAY. It just keeps getting worse and worse for all of these demons and I'm living for it. Reply

Good. Because it's good when bad things happen to terrible people, and I only want the worst for her and her awful family. Reply

Edited at 2017-02-05 12:34 am (UTC)

Good. Stupid, ugly, overrated white bitch. Reply

good, i want them all to go bankrupt and lose every penny (pipe dream, i know)



how fucking callous, evil, out of touch do you have to be to post a fancy dinner party picture while people's rights were being taken away and people were being treated like less than human for daring to be born in a different country. she shouldn't be profiting off of her dad's false presidency/dictatorship and it's time people woke up to her subtle evil-ness, wrapped in a plastic surgery to hell package. she doesn't care about women, before the election i would've said she only cares about women who look like her and have the same socioeconomic class as her but after she cosigned her dad's disgusting behaviour i would say she doesn't even care about women who aren't her. i fucking hate this woman and her useless nepotism benefitting hypocritical ass of a husband with a fiery passion. it's time people saw her and her husband for who they really are, elitists who don't give a shit about anyone. also i find it gross she basically married her dad. jared kushner is a slumlord, rich kid who got through life having daddy pay his way and then takes out his anger and pettiness on those who wronged him. sound familiar? Reply

They will never lose their fortunes now. I can not believe Trump supporters believe Trump is in that office to help America. I mean he has already stated he is rolling Dodd-Frank back to help his FRIENDS. He's not concerned with poor and middle class concerns. I 100% believe he is there to do irreparable damage to our economy and social systems to benefit himself and the 1%. It's like this crazy world where the 1% saw how angry the 99% was and devised a plan to fix things in their favor forever. I sound crazy but this is what's happening. Reply

You're not crazy, you're spot on - that's exactly what's happening. The top 1% just look after each other as they always have. Reply

I want a Dem Congress, at least House of Reps by 2018, and them impeaching Trump and all his corrupt cronies. Using committees the way that Benghazi! and emails! should have been used for, which is to get ACTUAL crimes/issues. Like DJT's ill-thought out raid in Yemen that left a Seal dead, and scores (who knows how many) civilians dead, and a 30 million Osprey destroyed.



And ultimately I want them charged with the crimes they're guilty of. I wanted DJT and the rest stripped of office, and/or put in jail. I want their money/assets seized to pay back the American people. That's what I ultimately want, because the Trump family is already guilty of Constitutional crimes...and we're only in week 2. Reply

This truth. Reply

I thought KellyAnne was Fascist Barbie? Maybe Ivanka is the Malibu version, because Malibu Fascist Barbie would totally fit with Ivanka's tan. . Reply

clearance rack bitch

I know New York is messy as fuck but her GIFs are iconic. <3 Reply

fuck this fascist evil cunt Reply

OT but how do you guys deal when you get frustrated with what's happening? I was sitting in starbucks reading some twitter threads and my head almost exploded. Reply

deep breaths and imagine the day he's going to be impeached. Reply

i clock out. it's a bitch move but i wouldn't be able to sleep if i 100% kept myself updated with drumpf's shenanigans. I watch a lot of cartoons/movies that i enjoy or discover new ones. i go out with my friends and talk about pointless shit like Beyonce's pregnancy, read books and ignore anything but the weather from news channels. Reply

I go boxing Reply

rant to people tbh Reply

Unplug for awhile if you need, I deleted the twitter app for a few days and it helped. Just keep living your life and resist in whatever way you can.



Edited at 2017-02-05 12:40 am (UTC)

listen to music and think about my pup. Reply

Unplug. Do things that make you happy and stop thinking about what's happening in the world as best as you can. Reply

In the mornings, when I'm inevitably vibrating from rage after what's happened overnight, I go for a run on the treadmill. I put on some really loud music and strap on my knee & ankle braces, and I run. The other day, I ran for six miles before I even looked down.



After work, I check out with video games when it gets too much. Reply

too bad, so sad Reply

I think people in general are giving Nordstrom too much credit. It's not like they yanked her shit--people stopped buying it so they aren't going to carry it once it's all gone (there are still a few things left on their web site). Reply

100% I got tired of replying to people being like "yay nordies!!" like, I can't explain this to all of you. lmao Reply

i mean tbh, retail is in a shitty state right now esp department stores. they already bought the merchandise, if they yanked it, they'd lose a pretty penny. Reply

