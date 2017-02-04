Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara are seen in public together for the first time

he is so fucking hideous in these photos. he kinda looks like charles manson Reply

Thread

Link

yiiiikes you're right Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh my god. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what an unattractive couple Reply

Thread

Link

they really called the paps for this shit? Reply

Thread

Link





he is so gross looking now Reply

Thread

Link

RIP, this Joaquin Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this is so gross like why rooney Reply

Thread

Link

eew @ both of them



i feel bad for the fans that are convinced shes gay she seems to have a lot of them Reply

Thread

Link

the carol tinhat stans that are no only convince that she's gay but that she and cate had/have a thing creep me out Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i mean if i'm calling the caps to the market i'm gonna wear a better outfit... Reply

Thread

Link

I have no real opinion on this couple other than I love Rooney's dimples and Joaquin looks scary. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Reply

Thread

Link

this reminds me that I should call my father tomorrow and have a chat Reply

Thread

Link

screaming Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they make so much sense as a couple lmao hft



and why won't he do himself and us a favor clean up Reply

Thread

Link

They both look terrible. Reply

Thread

Link

she looks like a recent graduate from NYU who went back to MA to hang out with her father while she looks for a job in the city. Reply

Thread

Link

Lol at this description. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

sounds like a NA romance that's borderline erotic Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He looks so old. But I will always say he deserved the supporting actor for Gladiator. Reply

Thread

Link

he was so hot when he was younger. and cleaner. Reply

Thread

Link

ew what a downgrade on her part. I would say he looks homeless but that's an insult to homeless people. Reply

Thread

Link





rip hot and non creepy joaquin Reply

Thread

Link



he looks like the personification of this Reply

Thread

Link

well he has been vegan since he was 3 so i guess you're right lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he looks like her dad Reply

Thread

Link

Her dad is better looking Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He looks tragic, omg Reply

Thread

Link

couples that protest together, stay together.











maybe idk. Reply

Thread

Link

Such a downgrade from her ex Reply

Thread

Link

PUKE tbh Reply

Thread

Link

She looks like Justin Bieber . Reply

Thread

Link