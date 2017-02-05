The 100 best romantic movies EVER!
92. Roman Holiday (1953)
About: Overwhelmed by her suffocating schedule, touring European princess Ann takes off for a night while in Rome. When a sedative she took from her doctor kicks in, however, she falls asleep on a park bench and is found by an American reporter, Joe Bradley, who takes her back to his apartment for safety. At work the next morning, Joe finds out Ann's regal identity and bets his editor he can get exclusive interview with her, but romance soon gets in the way.
Best quote: 'I'm not two hundred years old. Why can't I sleep in pajamas?'
Defining moment: A swooningly sad, near-perfect love-story ending.
55. Show Me Love (1998)
About: Åmål is a small insignificant town where nothing ever happens, where the latest trends are out of date when they get there. Young Elin has a bit of a bad reputation when it comes to guys, but the fact is that she is inexperienced in that matter. Another girl in her school, Agnes, is in love with her but is too shy to do anything about it. For a number of reasons, Elin ends up at Agnes' birthday party as the only guest. They have a girl's night out together but after that Elin desperately avoids Agnes, refusing to even consider her own feelings toward Agnes.
Best quote: 'We must be out of our damn minds. But we are so fucking cool.'
Defining moment: An impulsive snog in the back of a car as Foreigner’s ‘I Want to Know What Love Is’ cranks up on the soundtrack.
29. Before Sunset (2004)
About: Jesse, a writer from the US, and Celine, a Frenchwoman working for an environment protection organization, acquainted nine years ago on the train from Budapest to Vienna, meet again when Jesse arrives in Paris for a reading of his new book. As they have only a few hours until his plane leaves, they stroll through Paris, talking about their experiences, views and whether they still love each other, although Jesse is already married with a kid.
Best quote: 'You can never replace anyone because everyone is made up of such beautiful specific details.'
Defining moment: Celine’s zero hour Nina Simone impression.
14. Letter from an Unknown Woman (1948)
About: In Vienna in 1900, Stefan Brand must face a duel the following morning. He has no intention of defending his honor however and plans to flee the city when he notices that he has received a letter from someone in his past. A struggling concert pianist at the time he met Lisa Berndle when she was just a teenager living next door. Brand has had many women in his life however and unaware that Lisa is genuinely in love with him, forgets all about her. They meet again but he only vaguely remembers ever having met her. Unknown to him she bears his child and eventually marries a man who knows of her past but loves her very much. When she runs into Brand many years later her love for him resurfaces and she is prepared to abandon her son and husband for him. Tragedy follows.
Best quote: 'If only you could have shared those moments, if only you could have recognised what was always yours, could have found what was never lost. If only...'
Defining moment: The greatest first-date setting of all time – an old fairground ride where scenes from around the globe roll past the windows of a wooden train.
3. In the Mood for Love (2000)
About: Set in Hong Kong, 1962, Chow Mo-Wan is a newspaper editor who moves into a new building with his wife. At the same time, Su Li-zhen, a beautiful secretary and her executive husband also move in to the crowded building. With their spouses often away, Chow and Li-zhen spend most of their time together as friends. They have everything in common from noodle shops to martial arts. Soon, they are shocked to discover that their spouses are having an affair. Hurt and angry, they find comfort in their growing friendship even as they resolve not to be like their unfaithful mates.
Best quote: 'Feelings can creep up just like that. I thought I was in control.'
Defining moment: Leung whispers his secret into the ruins of a wall.
What's your favorite romantic movie??
Edited at 2017-02-05 12:07 am (UTC)
Also- my fave gay~ romance movie is Shelter.
Maurice is another great gay romance movie.
city lights
fools rush in
and of course notorious!
Top Ten
9. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)
8. A Matter of Life and Death (1946)
7. The Apartment (1960)
6. Brokeback Mountain (2005)
5. Harold and Maude (1971)
4. Annie Hall (1977)
3. In the Mood for Love (2000)
2. Casablanca (1942)
1. Brief Encounter (1945)
honorable mentions: punch-drunk love and say anything (get ready for greatness, lloyd 🙌🏽)