A number of emails allegedly written by David Beckham have been hacked and released, and they ain't pretty.* Annoyed that he hasn't been offered the honour of knighthood, despite already receiving an OBE* Calls the honours committie a "bunch of c***s"* Backed stay in the Scottish Independence referendum, because he thought it would boost his chances of receiving the knighthood offer* Tax body HRMC had reportedly placed a flag on him, which may have affected his chances* Was asked to attend a Spanish sports award ceremony last year and replied to the invite with "unless its a knighthood, f*** off"* Demanded UNICEF cover business costs for a charity work trip* Reluctant to contribute his own funds to UNICEF* Mostly did charity work to help with his image"This story is based on outdated material taken out of context from hacked and doctored private emails from a third party server and gives a deliberately inaccurate picture.""David Beckham and UNICEF have had a powerful partnership in support of children for over 15 years. The David Beckham 7 Fund specifically has raised millions of pounds and helped millions of vulnerable children around the world. David Beckham has given significant time and energy and has made personal financial donations to the 7 Fund and this commitment will continue long term."Before establishing the 7 Fund, David had supported UNICEF and a number of other charities over many years, including donating his entire earnings from PSG during his time playing there."David and UNICEF are rightly proud of what they have and will continue to achieve together and are happy to let the facts speak for themselves.”