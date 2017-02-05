Lana Del Rey Spotted Leaving a Hair Salon
Lana Del Rey left fans (aka me) sobbing when she left a hair saloon the other day, reminiscing her old glorious hair days.
She recently registered a new song called Young & In Love, and it's thought to be one of the songs for her upcoming album, which she will (hopefully) release in late 2017.
Chuck (her sister) also has done a photoshoot with her and she's releasing old photos from it.
Are you excited for new Lana music it's been 94 years
I read on insta that she was never poor like she claimed(?) is that true?
it's not like her music is deep
however, she did refuse her parents' $$$ for a while and did have a trailer trash phase. i still don't know how her dad plays into all of it, but she did spend a year in arizona which no one knows what she did, there are multiple sources confirming she lived a part of her life as a kept woman (which wouldn't surprise me with all her lyrics) and her lover numero uno is still in jail, she got kicked out of boarding school for being in relations with ha teacher etc etc
but yes, all in all, she'll never have to work cause ha daddy is rich~*
Then again, I was never crazy about UV anyway.
salvatore, blackest day, freak, music to listen to boys to..
having said that she will never do Super Bowl, what would her audience even be lmao
come back soon melancholic kween