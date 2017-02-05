LDR - rme

Lana Del Rey Spotted Leaving a Hair Salon









Lana Del Rey left fans (aka me) sobbing when she left a hair saloon the other day, reminiscing her old glorious hair days.

She recently registered a new song called Young & In Love, and it's thought to be one of the songs for her upcoming album, which she will (hopefully) release in late 2017.

Chuck (her sister) also has done a photoshoot with her and she's releasing old photos from it.



source: 1 2
Are you excited for new Lana music it's been 94 years
