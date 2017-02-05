Lana Del Rey Spotted Leaving a Hair Salon

i liked her dark hair best but this is nice Reply

Thread

Link

how long has it really been? three? Reply

Thread

Link

I hope she releases something soon, the fans (aka lanaboards) are going batshit crazy.



Edited at 2017-02-04 11:28 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

(aka me too but I don't want to group myself in with a bunch of hysterical teenagers posting bee movie memes so I'm trying to act cool lol) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she looks good. her face seems to have settled imo.



I read on insta that she was never poor like she claimed(?) is that true? Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah, when I was a fan of hers. She grew up with wealthy parents, I think her dad was in finance. So her "slumming" or living the bohemian life was a choice not because of circumstances of her life. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

everything abt her is fake lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she's fake as fuck but who rly cares

it's not like her music is deep Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nah idts tbh. Was she sent to some private boarding school or smth? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

apparently she was sent off to boarding school because of issues with drugs/alcohol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

yeah she was bc of her alcohol addiction Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

she was sent to a boarding school when she was 14 bc she was an alcoholic but then she started sleeping with her teacher and got kicked out of boarding school as well.



Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

yeah her dad is rich af. she lived in a trailer park etc but she was definitely comfortable/did it by choice. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

her dad was a millionaire lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

her father, as people have mentioned, is rich af and indeed bought her a contract.



however, she did refuse her parents' $$$ for a while and did have a trailer trash phase. i still don't know how her dad plays into all of it, but she did spend a year in arizona which no one knows what she did, there are multiple sources confirming she lived a part of her life as a kept woman (which wouldn't surprise me with all her lyrics) and her lover numero uno is still in jail, she got kicked out of boarding school for being in relations with ha teacher etc etc



but yes, all in all, she'll never have to work cause ha daddy is rich~* Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

release new music pls Reply

Thread

Link

girl your ends are so fucking dry you better go to another salon next time Reply

Thread

Link

She has such a great style when she's ~Lana del Rey~ but her personal style is tragic. I do love her, though. Reply

Thread

Link

I was obsessed with Ultraviolence but I've hardly listened to Honeymoon. I need to try again... I don't think I even listened to it once all the way through and I don't know why. Reply

Thread

Link

Neither did I, honestly I don't think anyone did. I really enjoyed High By The Beach though, I should give that album a chance. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I like Honeymoon, but it's my least listened to project of hers. D: Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah other than Blackest Day I've only listened to Honeymoon once probably. To me Ultraviolence was her last ~great album. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I didn't even download Honeymoon. And I loved her first two albums/EP. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I didn't recognize you with your new icon! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That was me for the longest time until I realised the first half of the album simply sucks and all the good songs are on the second half. High by the beach is decent and then Freak, Art Deco, Religion, Salvatore, and Blackest day are all born to die worthy songs (skip that weird unnecessary interlude). When I discovered these songs I finally started looping the album all day like I did all the previous, a full year after buying it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I never listened to it in full until a few months ago tbh, but it's grown on me now. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i second the art deco/freak love (like that transition? UNF). and blackest day and swan song are wonderful finishes to the album. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love Honeymoon still. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

honeymoon is her best album imo. salvatore could be her best song (next to black beauty) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Ultraviolence is my fave but Honeymoon is pretty good too. The Blackest Day and Swan Song are some of her best Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

honeymoon is amazing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The problem with Honeymoon for me is that's uneven, in the sense that it features both her best and her most forgettable work. But no song on Ultraviolence can touch Honeymoon's highlights for me.



Then again, I was never crazy about UV anyway. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

honeymoon is way better than UV though.



salvatore, blackest day, freak, music to listen to boys to..







Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Was just listening to "Cruel World" Reply

Thread

Link

One of my fav song by her Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she should do the superbowl Reply

Thread

Link

Please. She couldn't even do SNL. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao rood Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol her SNL performance was a mess but she's done way waaaay better than that



having said that she will never do Super Bowl, what would her audience even be lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hahah it's so pared down though, not like, spectacle-pop at allll. all those billy joe rednecks would be sittin at home like -____- Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That'd be so pretty lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ita Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Its been so long since she put out music i feel like she's a pop star from another time Reply

Thread

Link

she is a child of the 20s at heart <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yas rise lanauburn!!! Reply

Thread

Link

makes her look older but i still like her face



come back soon melancholic kween Reply

Thread

Link