Trey Parker and Matt Stone say Trump is too hard to satirise, decide to "back off" Trump jokes




South Park creators have decided to put the pause button on political jokes, claiming that “[the government is] already going out and doing the comedy. It’s not something you can make fun of.” They also add that “It’s really tricky now as satire has become reality" and that it was difficult to keep up with the craziness that was going on.

Although the first episode of the last season achieved the highest ratings of any SP premiere in a decade, the reviews were mixed.


