Trey Parker and Matt Stone say Trump is too hard to satirise, decide to "back off" Trump jokes

I realize there some political term named after them like South Park Conservatives or South Park Liberals. I still don't quite get it but I think their statement might open my eyes to what that means. Reply

let's be honest, last season was just a little bit different from reality.. i mean, do you guys remember that post/article which suggested potus should dance with caitlyn jenner? what is left for them to satire?? Reply

Nothing will ever top these Sean Spicer GIFs, so I get why they wouldn't even want to try...







can he not afford to get a suit that fits? jfc Reply

Oof. I'm tipsy rn and thought he actually said that shit. I was like Irl life on earth itself have became an caricature of its own damn self and it's so....sad. Reply

the only gift which keeps on giving of this administration Reply

LMFAO Reply

This man is seriously such a joke. I'm struggling to believe that he isn't doing all of this on purpose... Reply

what pictures was he looking at? he can't reallly think this Reply

apparantly nieman marcus has dumped vanka's line as well yassss. bitch thought she could take 4 years off and then just slink her way back to her business HA Reply

and bush wasn't? fucking cucks Reply

Trump supporters in LA protest after a federal judge ordered a nationwide halt on Trump's travel and refugee ban (📷: @GettyImages) pic.twitter.com/CILXwL6s8D — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) February 4, 2017





Altho someone pointed out that there aren't any Latinos in the pic lol SMHAltho someone pointed out that there aren't any Latinos in the pic lol Reply

like when old white ladies were holding up "blacks for trump" at his rallies lol Reply

Are you serious??? Reply

is this all the people that showed up to this protest? lmfao Reply

Lmao wait, these people made fun of religious figures but can't find a way to make for the Neo-Hitler? You guys suck. Reply

I've been a fan for 20 years but this is hypocritical. They had beef when Isaac Hayes didn't want to make fun of Scientology and now they can't make fun of Trump? Interesting Reply

i mean, it's true though.



Last season did feel all over the place, especially with the member berries, because of how the election panned out. I think I remember reading that Mr. Garrison as Trump wasn't even supposed to be a central plot, but that it panned out that way because Trump pulled ahead so quickly. Matt and Trey were probably having to make-up the season as go because of it.



That being said, I think they actually have something by saying that the current administration is making their own comedy, but can't see it. Why not turn that on its head and just create an alternate reality? Trump won't be held accountable for any of his actions until he leaves office, so make him actually accountable in the show.



[the government is] already going out and doing the comedy. It’s not something you can make fun of



I don't recall that ever stopping them before...

Ummmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm y'all a joke brah. lol bye Reply

Lol this is weak as fuck. Fuck em. Reply

