Trey Parker and Matt Stone say Trump is too hard to satirise, decide to "back off" Trump jokes
South Park creators have decided to put the pause button on political jokes, claiming that “[the government is] already going out and doing the comedy. It’s not something you can make fun of.” They also add that “It’s really tricky now as satire has become reality" and that it was difficult to keep up with the craziness that was going on.
Although the first episode of the last season achieved the highest ratings of any SP premiere in a decade, the reviews were mixed.
Source
Altho someone pointed out that there aren't any Latinos in the pic lol
That being said, I think they actually have something by saying that the current administration is making their own comedy, but can't see it. Why not turn that on its head and just create an alternate reality? Trump won't be held accountable for any of his actions until he leaves office, so make him actually accountable in the show.
I don't recall that ever stopping them before...
