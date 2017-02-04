Selma Blair Breaks Down in Tears After Driving Away From Gas Pump With Nozzle Still In Her Car
Ok. So my head is still pounding. I drove away from a gas pump with the nozzle still in. I was chastised for wearing fur but that was weird cause it was teddy bear fur. And then I paid for the broken pump so that was over a 500 dollar tank of gas . Felt awful for being so absent minded. Then I burst into tears in front of barista after ordering and made everyone uncomfortable. Still crying. And I ran out of dog food. And excedrin. Can I have someone say this will pass ? #waytogo #crapday #stillgrateful #makemelaughplease #timetoplaywithmylittleone
gas station horror stories ontd?
anyway, i'm so glad i drive an electric car
also you'Re living my dream re: electrc car tbh
mte @ living the dream tbh. i can never go baq
is she okay?
anyway hellboy would make a qt tv serie on netflix IMO
Edit: tho tbh I would also cry if I did that, but I would drive into a car wash and cry there and tell no one until months later when I didn't hate myself for it anymore and i could spin it in a more humorous way lol
The only story that comes to mind is that my gas tank door got stuck and I couldn't open it. I spent ten minutes trying to stretch from the lever to the door so I could get to it and NOBODY was helping me. I was texting my friend why I'd be late and he just thought it was hilarious. It wasn't until the only other woman at the gas station saw me struggling that her boyfriend stepped up to help me.
It was so stupid.
I'm stupid af about cars and I get self conscious when men see me struggling but at the same time it's the truth so. I always always forget where the little latch is on the hood cause I open it so infrequently and many times a dude has come up to do it for me which is nice but it's something I always find myself after a minute or five!!!
