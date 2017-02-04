Selma Blair Breaks Down in Tears After Driving Away From Gas Pump With Nozzle Still In Her Car

Not everything needs to be shared on social media. Reply

Thread

Link

same. it sucks, but kind of an overshare? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

to me it looks like she's trying to contain the accident.. few months ago she had another "bad day" on a plane (irc) and that did not look well at all... i hope she's ok! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't mind it as so many others just only post the "happy" stuff on their social media accounts so I get a weird warped view of their life (and mine as well in return). But in this case, it's a little disconcerting considering that plane incident of hers a while back.



Edited at 2017-02-04 11:17 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hope this is a joke. Reply

Thread

Link

that's rough, buddy



anyway, i'm so glad i drive an electric car Reply

Thread

Link

omw @ the perf areola contour



also you'Re living my dream re: electrc car tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's so good right? a list tits



mte @ living the dream tbh. i can never go baq Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Not a horror story but my mom never drove until she moved to America and a couple years ago she learned how to drive and when I taught her how to pump gas she nearly cried. It was a big deal for her to learn all of that stuff. Reply

Thread

Link

Awww, that's really sweet! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

my sister is 41 and is still insecure about pumping gas. She hasn't driven in almost 10 years and even before that she was usually a passenger. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

aw, that's so sweet! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh jeez. woudln't share this on social media but tbh i feel like everyone has one of those days. i have bad anxiety and some attention/concentration issues so sometimes forgetting one stupid thing can devolve into acting more and more distracted due to the stress and then crying at any moment Reply

Thread

Link

This is like a solved blind item before the BI was even posted. Why is she sharing this? Reply

Thread

Link

I wonder if she figured people would be talking about it anyway and she would just head them off at the pass



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'll never forget that incident she had on a plane where she blacked out after mixing meds and alcohol and started yelling about someone sexually assaulting her, in great detail. I worry for her. Reply

Thread

Link

Oh shit I forgot about that. Yeah... something is weird here. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte. kinda surprised at the lack of sympathy in this post rn... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

First thing I thought of when I read this earlier today, I worry about her mental health :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ok i figured something was off... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

teddy bear fur? wat?



is she okay? Reply

Thread

Link

um O_o hookay



anyway hellboy would make a qt tv serie on netflix IMO Reply

Thread

Link

Uhhh is she ok?



Edit: tho tbh I would also cry if I did that, but I would drive into a car wash and cry there and tell no one until months later when I didn't hate myself for it anymore and i could spin it in a more humorous way lol



Edited at 2017-02-04 10:48 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I go full-on paranoid parrot almost every single time I leave a gas station. I always triple-check the mirror to make sure I put the nozzle back in the holder, even though it's practically a reflex at this point. Reply

Thread

Link

Same. Luckily, mine is still attached with a little plastic thing so I just worry about putting it back on and closing the door. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i usually stand on the other side of the car by the trunk when pumping gas, so the only way i'd forget is if i completely walked over tube which i'm short so that's not easy. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol me too, I'm such a triple checker, it's bad sometimes, comes in handy at work tho Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I behave similarly with locking my doors and turning off the stoves. I always double check to see if I locked my doors before I leave, and if I turned off the stove after cooking. Sometimes I'll attach a random word to said thing to remind myself that yeah, I did that already. Or I'll take a photo on my photo to visually confirm what I already know I did. It's bizarre, I realize. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wow. She's had a day. lol.



The only story that comes to mind is that my gas tank door got stuck and I couldn't open it. I spent ten minutes trying to stretch from the lever to the door so I could get to it and NOBODY was helping me. I was texting my friend why I'd be late and he just thought it was hilarious. It wasn't until the only other woman at the gas station saw me struggling that her boyfriend stepped up to help me.



It was so stupid. Reply

Thread

Link

lmao same. mine froze shut one time. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mine freezes shut all the time and I just have to stand there and like...punch the other side of it till it gives.



I'm stupid af about cars and I get self conscious when men see me struggling but at the same time it's the truth so. I always always forget where the little latch is on the hood cause I open it so infrequently and many times a dude has come up to do it for me which is nice but it's something I always find myself after a minute or five!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she seems...unwell. i recently noticed her commenting on Billie Lourde's and other celeb instas in a desperate kind of way :/ Reply

Thread

Link

She seems to have issues. That plane incident left me really worried about her mental health.



Edited at 2017-02-04 10:47 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link