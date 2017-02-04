February 4th, 2017, 07:56 pm p0uritup Life - "Questions" Super Bowl TV Spot An international space crew discovers life on Mars. source Tagged: film trailer / stills, jake gyllenhaal, ryan reynolds Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 2222 comments Add comment
I feel like watching a movie that takes place in space right now, so... any recs? I downloaded Sunshine simply because of Cillian Murphy but I still haven't watched it.
let's be real, Ryan is probably last man standing
and I'm still mad that I have no idea what was going on in season 2. I need a season 3 just to answer questions.
lol, I love his little run at the end
i'm here for it
Anyways this spot doesn't make this look great but it will probably be fun to watch so
Eh, is that Ryan Reynolds, I'm going to have to paaaa----OMG it's Jake Gyllenhaal! Where do I pre-order tickets?