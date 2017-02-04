This promo doesn't seem that good but I still wanna watch it.

I feel like watching a movie that takes place in space right now, so... any recs? I downloaded Sunshine simply because of Cillian Murphy but I still haven't watched it. Reply

Thread

Link

watch Sunshine! Otherwise, Moon Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Moon or The Martian! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Stop watching Sunshine when they talk about a second bomb and then fastforward to the end. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





again 2 little screentime 4 my babe Reply

Thread

Link

omg flawless taste; I love him. <3 Forever salty at how much Lost wasted him (and my bb John Hawkes) in its final season. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ha, yeah, I was getting Sunshine flashbacks when I saw this trailer Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Kaneda didn't you learn anything from Sunshine ;_; be safe bb let's be real, Ryan is probably last man standing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I enjoyed him on Helix



and I'm still mad that I have no idea what was going on in season 2. I need a season 3 just to answer questions. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I quit after he left lmao



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it got weird in season 2, but season 1 was really good, imo



lol, I love his little run at the end Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ryan though. Reply

Thread

Link

Eh, only watching this for Jake Reply

Thread

Link

For me it feels wild seeing Rebecca Ferguson in bigger and bigger movies. She's from the same tiny little seaside town as me, and my best friend used to babysit her kids lol. It must feel crazy to have your life change so much in such a short period of time. Reply

Thread

Link

Why did I think this was going to be a high-production cheesy Super Bowl spot for Life Cereal? Like they find "Life" on Mars? Get it? TBH the truth was a letdown. Reply

Thread

Link

lol I definitely thought that for a second too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

okay this is not what i was expecting when i clicked play lol



i'm here for it Reply

Thread

Link

Because I have the maturity of a 15 year old...I wonder if ryan and jake talked about tswift. I know ryan was at the iconic 4th of July party but he seems like he would make fun of her hard behind her back



Anyways this spot doesn't make this look great but it will probably be fun to watch so Reply

Thread

Link

Taylor definitely has every right to write what she wants and discuss whatever aspect of her life that she chooses, that's not up for discussion. However, can you imagine this dude continuing to be asked about a months long relationship he had 7 years ago?? LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



My reaction to this preview: Eh, is that Ryan Reynolds, I'm going to have to paaaa----OMG it's Jake Gyllenhaal! Where do I pre-order tickets?

Reply

Thread

Link

What is that scream at the end? lol Reply

Thread

Link