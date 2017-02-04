arwen

Beauty Post! How much do these celebrities spend on their skincare routine?

Almost every celebrity out there seems to have flawless skin. This could be down to genetics, or it could be likely a mix of a fairly easy life and access to the best skincare out there (otherwise known as $$$). Just how much do celebrities spend on skincare?

Victoria Beckham:
Posh Spice credits her minimal aging to a diet rich in nutrients (she eats salmon every day), and her dermatologist, Harold Lancer. The article estimates that VB spends $2028 on her skincare routine, based on products she's mentioned in the past. The cheapest item on the list is the $25 Estee Lauder foil mask, pictured above.


Chrissy Teigan:
Chrissy is known for her relatable diet (she loves burgers & fries) but her skincare routine is miles above us regular folk. Weighing up masks she's previously mentioned and her love for La Mer products, her routine comes it at around $2,900.

Kylie Jenner:
Compared to the other celebrities on this list, Kylie's price point is the most reasonable for the average person. Claiming to be a big fan of drugstore products such as Neutrogena’s Makeup Remover Wipes and Sephora's face masks, Kylie only spends a lot when she has to. The total price of her skincare routine comes to $105.50.

