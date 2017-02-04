Beauty Post! How much do these celebrities spend on their skincare routine?

I was trying to be frugal so I bought the walmart brand makeup remover wipes and BAD DECISION, they're not wet enough at the perfume irritate my face.

I really want to get drunk elephan's vit C serum.

I'm pretty suspect of face wipes in general. Even the Ole Henriksen sensitive ones did a number on my skin.

you should be they usually have a ton of alcohol in them :(



Dermalogica pre-cleanse wipes are the best IMO - they are oil based, alcohol free, and they take off water proof makeup faster than ive ever seen.

If you're looking for vitamin C alternatives, I just ordered Peter Thomas Roth's Vitamin C duo for $55 or something like that, and it's exclusive to Sephora. It's two full size products of his mask and serum when each one is like $70 bucks a piece.

i would start with the Deciem Ordinaries Vitamin C Suspension. It is intense but a very good vitamin C "serum" and it is $6

i love drunk elephants, but i'm too poor to repurchase it right now so i got paula's choice and i really like it.

I love Drunk Elephant. I have a code for 20% off if you want to try it. :) https://www.talkable.com/x/rAkCTz

I'm never quitting drunk elephant vit c! If I could afford most of their line, I would. Right now I use the Vit C daily and the glycolic acid as needed (usually 1-2/month, my skin doesn't need too much AHA exfoliation since I use retinoids daily). I tried Hydra-B and Lala cream, and really enjoyed them. I didn't realize how much I liked silicon-free products until I used those two! Unfortunately, I can't justify that price for moisturizers.

You're going to think I'm a weirdo but unfragranced baby wipes work well as face wipes. So gentle and gets my makeup off everynight while being cheap as fuck lol.

none of these celebs have enviable skin tho oop

what do you consider good skin lmao



chrissy has great skin imo

omfg at your OG Jackie icon.

I once bought a $35 sheet mask, but I usually keep it simple lol. A good diet and staying hydrated keep my skin nice, all products pretty much work the same for me unless they're drying.

Omg just the post I need! Can anyone recommend a good drug store facial moisturizer? I have a verrry dry t-zone and now that I don't live at home anymore I can't justify dropping like $60 on the Shisiedo one I was using lol.

Not drug store but I like the trader joes nourish one and it comes in an intense version for dry skin.

Ooh that's a good idea! I'll check that one out, thanks!

Second-ing this rec: it's cheap, non-irritating, and simple. Also, I've found that the Garnier moisturizers I buy on a whim are actually pretty nice.

yeah, I love Trader Joe's moisturizer <3

The First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream is really hydrating and quite reasonable.

i say this in every post but nivea creme

If you need a really heavy moisturizer for cheap, try Weleda´s skin food. It smells amazing but it is like a creme, really heavy but really moisturizing.

Olay, Nivea + Cerave all have good ones for cheap



Olay also has different ones for sensitive, dry etc

I started using Nivea because the winter air was drying my skin tf out and honestly it's life changing and cheap af

I bought Shea Ultra Rich Comforting Face Cream a couple of month ago and it made my skin super dry (and itchy..), most of it on my forehead and on the top of my cheeks :/ But like just a week ago I bought Nivea soft and my skin is so much better!

So yeah, I can totally recommend Nivea :)



So yeah, I can totally recommend Nivea :)

Olay 7 effects. I'v been using it for more than 10 years. it's the best.

Dermasil Oil Free Daily Retinol Facial Cream and Dermasil Oil Free Night Moisturizer Facial Cream. $1 at Dollar Tree, cleared up most of my acne.

Cetaphil Moisturizing Cream.

I use the Neutrogena Oil Free with SPF and i love it.

tarte's maracuja oil is $40 but a bottle easily lasts you A LONG time. I'm at a year and a half with mine and the bottle is at 1/4 still

I've been using aveeno daily moisturizer for like ten years

cerave pm is one of the best moisturizers period.

Olay is good

I've been using the Garnier Moisture Bomb since Xmas and it cleaned up my dry nose/forehead problem really well.

Nnnnn the stress of everything has caused me to break out on my jawline, any tips to help alleviate them, ontd?

Do you drink a lot of water? Drinking shit loads of water really helps. It also may have to do with what you're eating.



Edited at 2017-02-04 07:43 pm (UTC)

I've been drinking more water but ngl my diet is still pretty shit so that's prob one reason why lol

i always breakout on my jaw/chin, i found the clean&clear persa-gel 10 works amazing.

I like to exfoliate every day with an AHA and that keeps my jawline break-outs down to a bare minimum.

One of the triggers for my cystic acne / chin region was cows milk. Since I've stopped that the breakouts have really all but stopped too.

i use cerave foaming clenser and then the pm moisturizer, my skin is mostly fine but i'm 28 and i feel like i should start using some anti-aging shit

if you wear sunscreen then you dont really need to buy specifically anti-aging products imo. just keeping your skin as healthy as possible (with a good routine, good diet, and lots of water) will result in good long-term effects rather than trying to combat those effects later on.

i do! i will use this as a reason not to then. my mom looks rly good but she uses a ton of fancy products (mostly philosophy brand stuff) and is always encouraging me to use this or that and i'm like sis i don't have $60 to spend on a tiny jar of cream!!!

Parent

This is how I feel about it too. I don't really care about getting wrinkles, but I'm so pale that I always have to wear sunscreen or I'm going to be tomato-colored.

I can't decided when a good time to start anti-aging stuff is. Everyone has a different opinion about it. Mary Greenwell said in a video to start as young as possible but Stephanie Nicole said to wait until you really need it.

Parent

Maybe look into starting a retinoid?

lol same on all accounts! love cerave products but i def want to start an anti-aging regimen.

Edited at 2017-02-04 08:41 pm (UTC)



Edited at 2017-02-04 08:41 pm (UTC)

Retinoid at night, Vit c during the day! I assume you are already wearing sunscreen daily.

The white glamglow mask does wonders for me, it's the only thing I use. Kind of pricey but I only use it on certain spots of my face, so it l



Edited at 2017-02-04 07:31 pm (UTC) Reply

I only use Avène or La Roche Posay moisturizers and prescription tretinoin and hyaluronic acid... It has been my routine for years and I´m happy with it but I´d love to try dermarolling with vit c. I´ve read it helps a lot with fine wrinkles and spots but I´m too afraid to stick needles on my face D: Reply

any from of microneedling is incredibly severe and traumatic to the skin and I personally would stay away as there is a plethora of great anti-aging routes to go that don't involve that level of intrusion. /esthetician. Reply

My dermatologist does microneedling, and recommends it over lasers. Are lasers/microneedling too intrusive? I'm not sure if topicals can really be as effective. Reply

Parent

I know this might be gross to some people but I just scrub my lips with me toothbrush while I brush my teeth. It works really good. I use a natural toothpaste that doesnt sting though. Reply

i do the same! although sometimes after i wear liquid lipstick my lips get super chapped and then i have to use the tarte lip scrub (which is a bummer cuz it's like 16 bucks and a toothbrush is like 1 buck ._.) Reply

I really doubt Kylie is putting anything drugstore on her face. I really don't even buy it when youtubers try to tell me that despite being sent a ton of high end stuff they wear ~covergirl/drugstore every day. But I guess why would Kylie bother with skin care when she's gonna pack on more foundation than anyone would ever need? Reply

The good thing about turning 40 is that people think you're "old" so now I look good for my age. I've never been one of those "Oh I was still getting carded at 30 tee hee!" types and it's nice to see people look surprised when I tell them how old I am. Reply

i have really problematic, dry flakey skin with constant hormonal acne and clogged pores. i dont seem to be able to use ANYTHING on my skin- even super high quality products. i use clinique Moisture Surge Intense and that's it. i exfoliate every night with a washcloth, roughly, because my skin is tight and flakey if i don't. i just tried Skinceuticals Vitamin C+Ferulic Acid and my face had a terrible reaction. anybody have any advice? i'm 27 but my skin looks horrible and i can't put anything on it to fix it! Reply

You sound like me back when I used to use St. Ives apricot scrub every night to clean my make up off. Physical scrubs are just not meant for some people, it completely destroyed me skin. It made me break out all the time and have super dry skin all the time. Now I use olive oil to take off my make up, followed by a foamy cleanser, and I stay away from any scrub lol Reply

I have sensitive dry skin and purchased the DE B Hydra gel moisturizer and it hasn't broken me out at all. I also use Clarisonic's Deep Pore Cleanser, you don't even need the device it works well on it's own Reply

I love their deep pore cleanser! It works really well. I use that like twice a week at most. Reply

Try cetaphil on top of your moisture surge. That's the most gentle thing I can think of





Also clinique has other stuff in the moisture surge line. I use the overnight mask + CC cream Reply

Also maybe try a rosehip oil. It gives moisture without clogging pores. Reply

Parent

you had a terrible reaction to the skinceuticals because it has one of the lowest Ph's on the market for a Vit C serum - since your skin is so incredibly dry/damaged/sensitive, you most likely have micro fissures in your skin, so the serum is getting into those and causing a reaction because it's so acidic.



you trying to tackle too many things at once - when you have dry and sensitive skin, you need to focus on treating that before you move on to anything else. you most likely have a severely broken down acid mantle as well, and you'll need to build that back up if you ever want to move on to really effective anti-aging treatments.



unfortunately I can't see your skin personally, so I can't tell if what you're dealing with is dehydrated or dry skin - the fact you're dealing with some breakouts, clogged pores, and "flaky" skin leads me to believe its a lack of water and not oil; your skin is dumb (skin is dumb in general not just yours) and it might be over producing oil to try and hydrate itself, not realizing it needs water not oil. hence the dry flaky skin but with the clogged pores and breakouts. Get a really good Hyaluronic Acid serum (they arent expensive), apply all over your face at night and immediately follow with a WATER BASED OCCLUSIVE moisturizer (only at night). at the same time, stop exfoliating with a washcloth (it's causing trauma, trust me, and making the microfissures worse) and move to an ENZYME EXFOLIATOR and use it every day for a week, then move to every 2 days the next week. Enzyme exfoliators will eat all that dead skin up and never go deeper - they're great for sensitive and reactive skin, and great for "flaky" skin". they're gentle enough to use every day, and since you are dealing with so much dead skin, it'll also be the most effective. and wear SPF 30 EVERY DAY. and up your water intake.



I 99% this will make a huge difference, but impossible to know *for sure* since I can't physically look at your skin. GOOD LUCK! /Esthetician. Reply

I also get really dry flaky skin and some hormonal break outs (thanks PCOS) and I've found this face scrub to be incredibly helpful! Dulse Rugosa Seaweed Scrub , it has really fine sea salt that exfoliates and the seaweed powder, rose petals, rosehip oil, cranberry oil, and vitamin E all help moisturize and restore/protect your skin. They sell a sample pack for $5, if you decide to check it out :) Reply

Omg I had the same exact problems with my skin and I'm 28. I went to a plastic surgeon and started getting hydra facials and they have saved my skin. The first treatment sucked because my skin got really bad for like 2 weeks but after that my skin hasn't clogged as much, less blackheads, less oil, less skin flakes, and less hormonal jawline acne. The acne I do get doesn't take months to disappear anymore Reply

I used moisture surge intense for 3 years. I have sensitive, dry skin like you with acne As well and it was the moisturizer breaking me out! I had no idea. I would get clogged pores, and deep pimples that wouldn't come to a head or go away. It breaks my heart because my skin loved it, I had no issue with dryness at all while I was using it and to this day I can't find anything that even comes close to moisturizing like the Clinique one did. 😰 Reply

I think you might be exfoliating too much! No one should use a physical exfoliant more than once a week. My thought is start with a low ph cleanser - I swear by the glossier one but I know not everyone likes it. Cosrx has one too that's $10. Always use a toner - I love Thayer's witch hazel (without astringent) which is like $8 at Whole Foods. Just put it on a cotton pad and swipe. I would start with those, then do your moisture surge for now. As things get better you can add to your routine. And it sounds like the vit c is too much bc your skin is already dry! Good luck bb! Reply

try taking cod liver oil daily. it will help Reply

I've got same issues. Stick with Cetaphil and go and see a dermatologist, tbh. Clinique works for me too. Reply

I wonder how much Kendall spends on her skincare routine because her skin is a mess Reply

she has awful skin. granted she's still young but yikes. Reply

she probably parties a lot and that has something to do with it Reply

I feel like you can spend as much as you want on skincare but if you have a poor diet, don't get enough sleep, and don't drink enough water nothing is really gonna help you. Reply

mmmhmmm, having "nice" skin is more than just skincare. Reply

I agree. I've never had "bad skin" but once I lost 45 pounds, cleaned up my diet, and drink strictly water, my skin has cleared up so much. Reply

Parent

Yea I find alot of people focus on the superficial aspect while ignoring all the other factors that contribute to skin health that doesn't involve applying products on your face. Reply

Does anyone use Curology? How long does it usually take to see some improvement? Reply

I've been using it since June of last year and I saw improvements within about a month or so. I was very skeptical at first about Curology since it seemed too good to be true, but its helped a ton. My skin currently looks the best its looked since before I hit puberty and I really do think Curology helped with that a lot. Reply

I have been using it for about a month and my skin is pretty much back to where it started. It got worse when I started with some little red bumps on my forehead and blackheads (which I don't normally get). I think I will wait till I use up the bottle before deciding if I should keep going with it. Reply

Omg your icon. Thank god he doesn't look like that anymore Reply

Curology asked to use my B/A for a recent post, for reference! Curology really really helped with my acne! It did, however, take 3-4 months before I felt like I could visibly see improvement. The first month I was using it, my acne was more severe/angry/inflamed but after that it calmed down a ton, and then the last few months have just been healing up the PIH leftover from my huge breakout. I felt pretty discouraged the first couple of months but i'm nearing the year mark in March and my skin is infinitely, infinitely better now. I used other products with my prescription (biologique recherche lotion p50 is amazing) but I think the bulk of the legwork came from Curology.Curology asked to use my B/A for a recent post, for reference! https://www.instagram.com/p/BQDz4F-j Z3l/?taken-by=curology Reply

i have for a couple years (i'm on the anti aging routine - tretinoin, vitamin c, niacinamide) and like it. i've had to cut back to just a few nights a week though because the tret dries my skin. Reply

Yay! I think I might order a few things from Sephora today. I want to get mascara and brow gel but I'm leaning to getting my skin better first (and Dior is pricey). I might order the Pekee Bar, Neogen Sunscreen and a mask not sure which one yet.



