Beauty Post! How much do these celebrities spend on their skincare routine?
Almost every celebrity out there seems to have flawless skin. This could be down to genetics, or it could be likely a mix of a fairly easy life and access to the best skincare out there (otherwise known as $$$). Just how much do celebrities spend on skincare?
Victoria Beckham:
Posh Spice credits her minimal aging to a diet rich in nutrients (she eats salmon every day), and her dermatologist, Harold Lancer. The article estimates that VB spends $2028 on her skincare routine, based on products she's mentioned in the past. The cheapest item on the list is the $25 Estee Lauder foil mask, pictured above.
Chrissy Teigan:
Chrissy is known for her relatable diet (she loves burgers & fries) but her skincare routine is miles above us regular folk. Weighing up masks she's previously mentioned and her love for La Mer products, her routine comes it at around $2,900.
Kylie Jenner:
Compared to the other celebrities on this list, Kylie's price point is the most reasonable for the average person. Claiming to be a big fan of drugstore products such as Neutrogena’s Makeup Remover Wipes and Sephora's face masks, Kylie only spends a lot when she has to. The total price of her skincare routine comes to $105.50.
five more celebrities at the source!
source two
source three
source four
I really want to get drunk elephan's vit C serum.
Dermalogica pre-cleanse wipes are the best IMO - they are oil based, alcohol free, and they take off water proof makeup faster than ive ever seen.
chrissy has great skin imo
Olay also has different ones for sensitive, dry etc
So yeah, I can totally recommend Nivea :)
sensitive skin :(
Also clinique has other stuff in the moisture surge line. I use the overnight mask + CC cream
you trying to tackle too many things at once - when you have dry and sensitive skin, you need to focus on treating that before you move on to anything else. you most likely have a severely broken down acid mantle as well, and you'll need to build that back up if you ever want to move on to really effective anti-aging treatments.
unfortunately I can't see your skin personally, so I can't tell if what you're dealing with is dehydrated or dry skin - the fact you're dealing with some breakouts, clogged pores, and "flaky" skin leads me to believe its a lack of water and not oil; your skin is dumb (skin is dumb in general not just yours) and it might be over producing oil to try and hydrate itself, not realizing it needs water not oil. hence the dry flaky skin but with the clogged pores and breakouts. Get a really good Hyaluronic Acid serum (they arent expensive), apply all over your face at night and immediately follow with a WATER BASED OCCLUSIVE moisturizer (only at night). at the same time, stop exfoliating with a washcloth (it's causing trauma, trust me, and making the microfissures worse) and move to an ENZYME EXFOLIATOR and use it every day for a week, then move to every 2 days the next week. Enzyme exfoliators will eat all that dead skin up and never go deeper - they're great for sensitive and reactive skin, and great for "flaky" skin". they're gentle enough to use every day, and since you are dealing with so much dead skin, it'll also be the most effective. and wear SPF 30 EVERY DAY. and up your water intake.
I 99% this will make a huge difference, but impossible to know *for sure* since I can't physically look at your skin. GOOD LUCK! /Esthetician.
I think you might be exfoliating too much! No one should use a physical exfoliant more than once a week.
My thought is start with a low ph cleanser - I swear by the glossier one but I know not everyone likes it. Cosrx has one too that's $10. Always use a toner - I love Thayer's witch hazel (without astringent) which is like $8 at Whole Foods. Just put it on a cotton pad and swipe. I would start with those, then do your moisture surge for now. As things get better you can add to your routine.
And it sounds like the vit c is too much bc your skin is already dry!
Good luck bb!
Curology asked to use my B/A for a recent post, for reference! https://www.instagram.com/p/BQDz4F-j
If you're gonna order the neogen sunscreen you should get it from sokoglam! She's the one who brought it into Sephora and her site has 10% off first orders