Promo for It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia S12E06, Man Seeking Woman S03E06



The gang goes to a professional arbitrator to decide who's the rightful owner of a scratch off lottery ticket. While they're there they also try to clear up whether or not the events surrounding the scratcher prove that Frank is a hero or hate monger.




An exciting flirtation causes Lucy to question her relationship with Josh.


Thoughts on the latest episodes?

