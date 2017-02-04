Promo for It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia S12E06, Man Seeking Woman S03E06
The gang goes to a professional arbitrator to decide who's the rightful owner of a scratch off lottery ticket. While they're there they also try to clear up whether or not the events surrounding the scratcher prove that Frank is a hero or hate monger.
An exciting flirtation causes Lucy to question her relationship with Josh.
Thoughts on the latest episodes?
but then again, i enjoy most of their episodes
Also I absolutely died at every single one of the paintings saying "Woof woof cowabunga" regardless of the animal.
And same re: Charlie as Brendan. It made me a lil uncomf especially remembering how the justice system completely fucked him over and how he just wanted to see his cats and watch Wrestlemania 😪