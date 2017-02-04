Ms Marvel becomes a protest Icon!
Muslim American superhero Kamala Khan has become a real-world protest icon https://t.co/3W1MLMp0JK— Vox (@voxdotcom) February 4, 2017
- Kamala Khan, AKA Ms Marvel, was introduced in 2014 as the first ever Muslim superhero.
- Ms Marvel is written by Muslim-American G. Willow Wilson.
- This character was first used as a beacon against Islamophobia around two years ago, when was used to against a racist group in San Francisco.
- Since the Muslim ban, Kamala has reemerged as an icon against the Orange neo-Nazi that America has as a president.
After the cut, some images from the Women's March
I felt like I needed to take another pass at this one- pic.twitter.com/9N1Il3qVoa— Phil Noto (@philnoto) January 28, 2017
"#MsMarvel is Muslim. #DonaldTrump is an idiot." #MuslimBan #MuslimBanprotest pic.twitter.com/iHyzhlFrn9— Martin Casas (@MARTIN_CASAS) January 30, 2017
Other superheroes have been making the rounds against DTrumpfs. Post your favorites in your comments :D
They will mail you nice post cards (like $3 contribution to cover costs) so that you can send to your reps. Its really good idea. Look into it if you want.
idk why she's dressed like that tho.
it was captain america with some protesters behind him and the caption said
no YOU move
Also, I'm not sure why white American citizens on Twitter are acting like something will happen to them if they leave the country and then return. Your aunt isn't going to have a problem getting through customs, Julia.
It took about 10 min for a reply, with numbers for Senators and district rep, as well as senator and rep for state.
Also, a script if you want to call in keep Bannon out of the NSC:
*to headline an ongoing series, not first one ever
Cap has none.
Someone posted that Captain America pic as a response. XD
Here's one for DC
some ppl on tumblr got into a tizzy because while she's clearly Latina, it's unclear if she's a black Latina so they're claiming that it's appropriation because they said "Formation" is for black people.
idk either?
I'm starting to think I need to get a twitter tbh. Facebook is a fucking wasteland but idk how many people I actually know who are on twitter.
Another way is to just start an account, and when you see someone post something you like, go to their twitter look back at what they post and decide whether or not to follow them.