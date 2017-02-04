Ms Marvel becomes a protest Icon!

Some people I know have created this website : www.andivote.us



They will mail you nice post cards (like $3 contribution to cover costs) so that you can send to your reps. Its really good idea. Look into it if you want.

Thanks for sharing!

Can u explain this gif Ive been loling at it lately

lmao she's a Brazilian TV Presenter and she hosts this show where she talks about stuff with Louro José the parrot.



idk why she's dressed like that tho.

Lmao this is still killing me.

The only Inhuman (besides Lunella) I care abt

Excuse you, Lockjaw

i saw one on tumblr i liked yesterday

it was captain america with some protesters behind him and the caption said

no YOU move

Did people see he's making women "dress like women" in the White House as if its the 1950's? We've been set back 60 years due to this fucker.

I'm so angry at the Trudeau government right now. They can't even deliver on scrapping the safe third country agreement. They're so unbelievably spineless and pathetic. Hoping they all develop cancer tbh.

They're also not accepting refugees/immigrants with healthcare issues or disabilities because they might cause "financial strains" on the state. SMDH

All that show for nothing smh

:')



Also, I'm not sure why white American citizens on Twitter are acting like something will happen to them if they leave the country and then return. Your aunt isn't going to have a problem getting through customs, Julia. Reply

If your Congress reps aren't saved in your phone yet, text your zip code to 520-200-2223. You'll get a text back with all their contact info — Nat'l Imm Law Center (@NILC_org) February 3, 2017





It took about 10 min for a reply, with numbers for Senators and district rep, as well as senator and rep for state.



Also, a script if you want to call in keep Bannon out of the NSC:

The Homeland Security Committee can block Bannon from the National Security Council. Call now. It takes 1 minute. 202-224-4751 #BanBannon pic.twitter.com/gIUhPDayn6 — Nat'l Imm Law Center (@NILC_org) February 4, 2017

For those who aren't on their reps like a helicopter parent:It took about 10 min for a reply, with numbers for Senators and district rep, as well as senator and rep for state.Also, a script if you want to call in keep Bannon out of the NSC:

Done and done

HIGH-FIVE for this info thank you.

Done and done. Altered the script a little bit so it wouldn't sound so copy and paste (I feel like they begin to ignore them after a while if 500 people call in and say literally the exact same thing, no?), but still gets the job done.

Thanks so much!

Ohhhh, I'm gonna retweet that Noto illustration rn <333

Kamala Khan, AKA Ms Marvel, was introduced in 2014 as the first ever Muslim superhero



*to headline an ongoing series, not first one ever

So dump is apparently going after animal welfare including puppies. Maybe white people will finally care about what is going on

I'm often reminded of some story where Magneto used some kind of device on Cap that would have erased his (as well as anyone it was used on) prejudices from his mind- particularly towards mutants. The only problem?



Cap has none.

Yeah. 😍😍😍😍 Cap is that pure. The most honorable man. Nick Spencer can go f himself with Hydra Cap ruining his legacy

That first gif is amazing.

Publishers, Get Your Politics Out Of My Comic Book Stores https://t.co/S2zDmdzexL — Bleeding Cool (@bleedingcool) February 3, 2017





Someone posted that Captain America pic as a response. XD



Here's one for DC



@bleedingcool wow it's almost like comics have always been about politics pic.twitter.com/fGPBqHzyL7 — ☭JOKEMAN CAREFUCKER☭ (@dubsteppenwolf) February 3, 2017





Lmao did anyone see that Bleeding Cool article about taking politics out of comics?Someone posted that Captain America pic as a response. XDHere's one for DC

love it!

OMG that's amazing.

Was it a cover with her in the formation outfit?



Edited at 2017-02-04 07:52 pm (UTC)

that was America Chavez.



some ppl on tumblr got into a tizzy because while she's clearly Latina, it's unclear if she's a black Latina so they're claiming that it's appropriation because they said "Formation" is for black people.



idk either?

Oh, oops.



Edited at 2017-02-04 08:08 pm (UTC)

That's the cover for the new America Chavez solo book.

I love Phil Noto's art and love what he posted!



I'm starting to think I need to get a twitter tbh. Facebook is a fucking wasteland but idk how many people I actually know who are on twitter.

I still feel like such an old person on Twitter. Like how do you find cool people to follow? Do you just watch trending tags that appeal to you? Idk I still feel twitter illiterate.

On twitter, the best way to find people to follow is to find friends, a few people in your field or hobby, a news source or two, and maybe a celeb or two. After that you just follow and unfollow people as you please. I like comic books, so I found some comic book creators I liked (G Willow Wilson and Iron Spike) and then followed them. The downside is when you find out someone you follow has gross opinions, like I had to unfollow Joyce Carol Oates because she kept saying messed up stuff, but I still have her on a list (another way to occasionally see what people are saying).



Another way is to just start an account, and when you see someone post something you like, go to their twitter look back at what they post and decide whether or not to follow them.

I found all my mutuals on livejournal and tumblr and the way I found cool people is through their retweets. My timeline is 24/7 news coverage and analysis with some funny stuff thrown in because I follow Grantland and Ringer writers. Journalists and writers are a good place to start, they tend to be on the pulse of everything.





