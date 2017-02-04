msk

Ms Marvel becomes a protest Icon!



  • Kamala Khan, AKA Ms Marvel, was introduced in 2014 as the first ever Muslim superhero.

  • Ms Marvel is written by Muslim-American G. Willow Wilson.

  • This character was first used as a beacon against Islamophobia around two years ago, when was used to against a racist group in San Francisco.

  • Since the Muslim ban, Kamala has reemerged as an icon against the Orange neo-Nazi that America has as a president.


    • After the cut, some images from the Women's March









    More at the SOURCE 1 2 3 4

    Other superheroes have been making the rounds against DTrumpfs. Post your favorites in your comments :D

    Mod, I removed the tumblr image and added some more from the women's march. Fixed the sources.
Tagged: , , ,