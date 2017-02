Hope his album doesn't flop Reply

He got the JANELLE MONAE powerhouse behind him, I have faith! Reply

i love a little bit more! Reply

Long live the chief/Classic man, and I need that new music. Reply

This man... 😩😩😍 I love him & his music! Little Bit More is still my jam. Reply

He should have released the album last year. I hope this is released as a single/offical video







Edited at 2017-02-04 07:45 pm (UTC)

Classic Man has been my JAM since I first heard it on the radio. And it's strange because normally I don't like that kind of music at all but Jidenna is next level. His style is everything.



I also enjoy Long Live the Chief. The music video is perfect and him performing it on Luke Cage was so perfect for that show. Reply

Long Live the Chief bumps like no other. It's so grimy, I love it. Reply

Wow. His album is finally coming out. It's about damn time! Reply

Long live the chief 10/10 Reply

