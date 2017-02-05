CE

Music Video: Grimes- Venus Fly (ft Janelle Monae)



Watch it on Tidal now or you can just


watch it HERE or HERE or HERE or HERE

or watch it on Youku if you have a Youku account (thank you, China)




SOURCE

if the embedding doesn't work (it's working for me anyway but it just needs a bit of time to load),
the URL to the video should still work, so i hope that's ok, mods?
Tagged: , ,