Music Video: Grimes- Venus Fly (ft Janelle Monae)
Watch it on Tidal now or you can just
watch it HERE or HERE or HERE or HERE
or watch it on Youku if you have a Youku account (thank you, China)
SOURCE
if the embedding doesn't work (it's working for me anyway but it just needs a bit of time to load),
the URL to the video should still work, so i hope that's ok, mods?
if the embedding doesn't work (it's working for me anyway but it just needs a bit of time to load),
the URL to the video should still work, so i hope that's ok, mods?
this is me af when the song comes on
(I'm not going on tidal tho, sorry Grimes love u girl but no)
That aside, holy shit they look absolutely amazing.
They were wasted though, there was nothing beyond that.