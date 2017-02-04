February 4th, 2017, 11:41 am highgardenss The cast of Girls celebrate the final premiere in Lincoln Center, NY Embed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesSOURCESOURCE Tagged: girls (hbo), lena dunham, television - hbo Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 5959 comments Add comment
lena lost a lot of weight
can't wait for this show to end tbh i feel morally obligated to finish what i started and continue watching until the bitter end (i don't love myself)
prayer circle that adam and hannah don't get back 2gether
I hope they all end up single and it's like a general friendship is what counts message.
I get such anxiety saying goodbye in ANY situation I can't imagine being on a tv show for so long and having to do months of promo essentially saying goodbye over and over.
lena's make up and everything else is pm tragic.gif