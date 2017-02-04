The cast of Girls celebrate the final premiere in Lincoln Center, NY

Everyone looks terrible Reply

looking forward to everyone shamelessly bashing the way these women look (except for ONTD's fave Jemima I guess) Reply

i hate to admit it but i actually kind of like allison's look. jemima is so goregous but i dont this look is doing her any favors. zosia looks good from the neck up. no comment on lena. Reply

they will probs be bashing them b/c they look like the product of a twilight zone episode where a 5 year old omnipotent girl tortures a village of white women by dressing them in torn scraps of fabric and coloring on their face w/ magic markers Reply

here we go : ) Reply

White fragility is real huh Reply

jemima looks pretty good! i wish she'd tone her hair though



lena lost a lot of weight Reply

they all look insane

can't wait for this show to end tbh i feel morally obligated to finish what i started and continue watching until the bitter end (i don't love myself)

prayer circle that adam and hannah don't get back 2gether Reply

honestly i like every season of this show except season 2 lol Reply

i hate that so much :( Reply

noooo he's a manipulative pos Reply

It's clear that she doesn't love ha self Reply

Ugh Adam was horrible last season. The way he acted in that scene when he destroyed everything was so scary.



I hope they all end up single and it's like a general friendship is what counts message. Reply

has lena lost weight or is she just dressing somewhat better for her shape? Reply

Did Lena get an allergic reaction to something? It's not even spring. Reply

Aw Zosia, Alison, and Jemima look so pretty!



I get such anxiety saying goodbye in ANY situation I can't imagine being on a tv show for so long and having to do months of promo essentially saying goodbye over and over. Reply

everyone's eye makeup is hideous Reply

jemima is like her girls character lol, effortlessly hot



lena's make up and everything else is pm tragic.gif Reply

Not one of them knows how to dress. I swear they see who can look stupider at these premieres. Reply

Love this problematic show and I'm sad this is the last season :( but omg can they please get better stylists? Reply

allison has that prominent skull thing going on that just screams disordered eating, it's upsetting to look at.



The people that try to say she doesn't have something wrong are insane. Her weight loss was DRAMATIC and now she has a lollipop head and sunken chest. Reply

this took forever to end Reply

the bangs suit lena tbh Reply

