Drag Race season 9 contestant Charlie Hides' racist past
- Rupaul's Drag Race season 9 contestant Charlie Hides (a white man) commonly performed in blackface as "Laquisha Jonz" which was "based on misogynistic stereotypes of Black working class women".
- Didn't stop performing as her until a petition was created and her act got canned
- Charlie Hides had this to say: "As a gender fluid immigrant this country, I was able to use Laquisha to express my feelings and experiences of being a fish out of water" "Laquisha's stand up comedy show is layered with subtext and nuance and positive messages. Never have I discussed race or racial politics. I've promoted peace and harmony and getting along with everyone."
Yes
Because it is
I know Kim Chi talked about being frustrated with past seasons.
I'm colorblind, guys!
This sucks. I know she was becoming a favorite by a lot of the RPDR fans.
hope she's gone swiftly
I don't get why she doesn't just come out and apologize for it. I feel like drag queens bend over backwards to be unapologetic and justify their messiness. Everybody makes mistakes.
How though? Those identities have nothing in common.
get over yourself tbh, it's not the same and you know it.