Drag Race season 9 contestant Charlie Hides' racist past

does rupaul know about this? Reply

Thread

Link

even if he did he wouldn't care Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yea he's defended another drag performer called Shirley Q Liquor who does a blackfaced charicature of a racist stereotype. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yup. In most of the skits and stuff contestants do they're encouraged to go more stereotypical more racist.



I know Kim Chi talked about being frustrated with past seasons. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





phi phi was pretty much in constant brownface (is that the right term?), impersonated a stereotype of a working class latina woman more than once, ru (or anyone lbr) didn't seemed to care. i only saw criticism of it here sadly Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

after he didn't say anything about willam and lucian i doubt he would say st about this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

rupaul likes shirley q liquor so... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

*puts on makeup for blackface*



I'm colorblind, guys! Reply

Thread

Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh nooooooooooo



This sucks. I know she was becoming a favorite by a lot of the RPDR fans. Reply

Thread

Link









hope she's gone swiftly



Edited at 2017-02-04 06:53 pm (UTC) OOPhope she's gone swiftly Reply

Thread

Link

Courtney is so beautiful. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link









Edited at 2017-02-04 06:55 pm (UTC) welp. i used to watch her youtube vids and she was my early fave this season Reply

Thread

Link

Another racist drag queen? Big surprise. I'm sure he'll be super popular, the racist ones always are. Reply

Thread

Link

MTE. I love how much stealing goes on from Black culture, specifically Black women, from these super racist queens and their racist fans. Like, the irony is stunning. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Big shock. Reply

Thread

Link

"I laughed at Wayan's brothers in the movie White Chicks. Am I a racist?"







Edited at 2017-02-04 06:58 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

lmaoo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

All signs point to yes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

loool, no puedo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Well this is disappointing. Reply

Thread

Link

I heard about this T on the subreddit. Bloop @ you, henny! GoodLuckBookingThatStageYouSpeakOf...



I don't get why she doesn't just come out and apologize for it. I feel like drag queens bend over backwards to be unapologetic and justify their messiness. Everybody makes mistakes. Reply

Thread

Link

seems like she doesn't think what she did was wrong, since she was attemping to defend herself against the racism accusations in 2013. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"As a gender fluid immigrant this country, I was able to use Laquisha to express my feelings and experiences of being a fish out of water"



How though? Those identities have nothing in common. Reply

Thread

Link

I love how "Laquisha", a black woman, is a fish out of water. More than a genderfluid person or immigrant. Like, did he hear himself? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Whenever a British person talks about their immigrant experience in America ... SMH



get over yourself tbh, it's not the same and you know it. Reply

Thread

Link

i don't like to spend much time on the drag race subreddit since most of the people there are borderline demented, but i noticed that when this was brought up people were mass downvoted for bringing up this trash's racism Reply

Thread

Link

i go on this subreddit way too often and idk i've seen a lot of people being thrown off by that. i feel like there's gonna be a lot of heated debates on it this season Reply

Parent

Thread



Link