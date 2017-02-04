tamago

Drag Race season 9 contestant Charlie Hides' racist past

- Rupaul's Drag Race season 9 contestant Charlie Hides (a white man) commonly performed in blackface as "Laquisha Jonz" which was "based on misogynistic stereotypes of Black working class women".
- Didn't stop performing as her until a petition was created and her act got canned
- Charlie Hides had this to say: "As a gender fluid immigrant this country, I was able to use Laquisha to express my feelings and experiences of being a fish out of water" "Laquisha's stand up comedy show is layered with subtext and nuance and positive messages. Never have I discussed race or racial politics. I've promoted peace and harmony and getting along with everyone."
- More info at Source 1


