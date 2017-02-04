seb 1

Britney's Vegas show has now grossed more than $100 million




Living Legend you can look but dont touch! Britney's celebrated residency show 'Piece of Me' has now grossed $103.4 million, while also scoring an attendance of 710,000 through 197 shows. Unless it's renewed again, Britney's show will close this year so go see it while you can y'all!

Source: https://twitter.com/billboard/status/827718911563030528

