Britney's Vegas show has now grossed more than $100 million
.@BritneySpears' #PieceOfMe show has topped *$100 million* in ticket sales 👏 https://t.co/Lcwou4IYot— billboard (@billboard) February 4, 2017
Living Legend you can look but dont touch! Britney's celebrated residency show 'Piece of Me' has now grossed $103.4 million, while also scoring an attendance of 710,000 through 197 shows. Unless it's renewed again, Britney's show will close this year so go see it while you can y'all!
Source: https://twitter.com/billboard/status/82
Queen
Beyoncé and Madonna do more than that touring in less than 5 months
Haters gonna hate. Lol!
(But it was strong af surprisingly)
My Britney cup is like my fave cup ever lol
how fitting for an irrelevant lobotomized loser.
did Glory pass 4k sales yet?
Edited at 2017-02-04 09:47 pm (UTC)
lmao me too
all i know is my friend called the girl in front of us a bitch for standing up during "Everytime" - mumbling it i guess he said it just came out and he was like oh shit...but she heard it - boyfriend throws drink at us and i had nothing to do with it. usher moves us all the way to the front at the pit area to make it up to us or just seperate us. idek. /csb
What's not to get?