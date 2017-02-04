Britney's Vegas show has now grossed more than $100 million

there's a very low chance i'll ever get to see this show but im happy B got her groove back Reply

I woulda thought she'd past 100M a long time ago. Reply

The venue only has capacity for 4k people per show Reply

Haters can try to hate if they want but they know britney is a living legend Reply

That amount for more than 4 years of work is not impressive.



Beyoncé and Madonna do more than that touring in less than 5 months Reply

This is like a 4K capacity arena so that is impressive. Madonna and Beyoncé are doing bigger arenas. Let's not. Reply

Will it get renewed again? Reply

Tragic gays enjoy being ripped off Reply

ugh i miss ha old face :( Reply

And for anyone who has a lot of free time this Saturday afternoon



lmao I'm working on a concert edit right now, just finishing up "I Love Rock and Roll" I think most stan edits suck, so I'm practicing my production skills for the queen. The rolling shutter and stabilization in this is horrendous haha! Reply

It took her what, 4 years? LOL



That's just ticket sales, right? If I recall, the actual show intake (food + beverage, mercy, room bookings, etc) surpassed that a while ago. Reply

Yes. I'm assuming this is only ticket sales. Reply

lmao one night of drinks in the Britney plastic cup would probably pass this haha $23 triple shot slushies, jesus CHRIST. I wanted a Britney cup so I went for it, and then when the concert was over SO MANY people left their cups so I took 2 more lmao wish I took one more to have a set of four, but I was too embarrassed haha Reply

Omg this is such a good idea Reply

what kind of Live Well Network "Deals" idea. Kat would be proud. Reply

LOL I did that exact same thing 3 weeks ago! I was slightly drunk so I gave zero fucks. I just couldn't fathom people paying for the cup to only leave it behind. Reply

I wish. No money right now lol Reply

ONTD stays pressed and bitter over Britney. The woman is iconic at this point. No matter what you think of her, she has done more than most artists in the span of their career.



Haters gonna hate. Lol! Reply

The alcohol at her show was so damn expensive



(But it was strong af surprisingly) Reply

lmao yeah I got a slushy pina colada and it was like $30 haha BUT I got a Britney cup, which is now my finest dinnerware haha Reply

LOL that's exactly what I got. 🙃



My Britney cup is like my fave cup ever lol Reply

made only 100mil from a casino show running 4 years catered to tragic gays desperate for something in vegas to fill the void in their lives?



how fitting for an irrelevant lobotomized loser.



did Glory pass 4k sales yet? Reply

Does she have rib tattoos now? Reply

They were temporary. Reply

Everyone acting unimpressed but who other than Brit could sell 100M in tickets alone by doing some light Zumba on stage for a few years? (Don't kill me, she's still an amazing dancer imo) Reply

Get what you're saying but that more makes me wonder at the general population than be impressed by her. Oh wait no...it is 2017. I left my shock in 2015 I think. Reply

Lol, very good point. But at the same time, she def earned her loyal fanbase over the years imo so this shouldn't be too surprising.



Edited at 2017-02-04 09:47 pm (UTC) Reply

I left my shock in 2015 I think.



lmao me too

i wish i could remember the concert. we went to a wedding reception before the concert with an open bar and we were fucked up already getting there. add more drinks at the venue and BLACKOUT.rar.



all i know is my friend called the girl in front of us a bitch for standing up during "Everytime" - mumbling it i guess he said it just came out and he was like oh shit...but she heard it - boyfriend throws drink at us and i had nothing to do with it. usher moves us all the way to the front at the pit area to make it up to us or just seperate us. idek. /csb Reply

I don't get why people go to see it. She has improved but you can get better dance shows in Vegas with music played over the back of it.



Reply

It's visually stunning and Britney is a living legend with a shit load of hits?



What's not to get? Reply

