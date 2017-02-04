Eminem: "Trump's a Bitch," on Big Sean's No Favors

mm yes a misogynist asshole using a misogynist slur against another misogynist asshole. so radical Reply

for real Reply

i was expecting him to rap "trump's a f-g" Reply

lol mte Reply

exactly! do these men not see themselves in him? Reply

mte, I listened to this trash and before the Dump and Coulter diss he talked about murdering Jamie Lee Curtis and pissing on Fergie. jfc Reply

He's not the most powerful man in the universe tho lol. Reply

Universe? Bro Reply

Do you think this will change the opinions of MAGA men in their 20s and 30s who loved Eminem?



Will he be the great white hope? Reply

lmfao Reply

They're probably gonna call him...what it is, a cuck? Reply

Yes, a cuck Reply

what's a cuck? and what's a maga? Reply

oo UMG blockd thiz video in my country



they shud block all enimen n make canada grate again Reply

lmao Reply

For real. Reply

eye thot u lived n utah 4 sum reazon Reply

they had Misogynist Milo at the press briefing today. Reply

Man while idc about the rioters at Berkeley I'm sure he wouldn't have been included if that hadn't happened 😰 Reply

I'll defend the Black Bloc til I die. they've always been there to shield the rest of us at every protest I've been to. plus, what happened at Berkeley has prompted many other schools to cancel/disinvite the dickbag from speaking on their campuses, which I call a win for humanity. Reply

Parent

also:



But newly released documents show that Trump himself is the sole beneficiary of the trust and that it is legally controlled by his oldest son and a longtime employee.



The documents, obtained through a public records request by the investigative news service ProPublica and first reported by the New York Times, also show that Trump retains the legal power to revoke the trust at any time.



https://www.washingtonpost.com/poli tics/documents-confirm-trump-still-benef iting-from-his-business/2017/02/04/848fd d5a-eae0-11e6-bf6f-301b6b443624_story.ht ml?hpid=hp_hp-banner-low_trust-1038am%3A homepage%2Fstory&utm_term=.5d62505e6d1f



hoe gotta go still don't care for his nonesense, sorry Marshallalso:hoe gotta go Reply

u kno what, yeah, if u could, pls get a hold of ur white men, em. take em back from bannon and control ur ppl. they r running amok. Reply

thank you for this brand new information marshall Reply

he can't even diss trump without using misogynistic language. what a flop Reply

Ikr, it literally couldn't be easier to criticize him for about 900 different things, but of course he has to go for that. Reply

ugh always while I work Reply

lmfao at you people acting outraged, as if the word "bitch" isn't part of your daily vocabulary. Reply

lol Reply

Ikr



And like every other rapper doesn't do the same. Reply

Nice try, but it's not the word all by itself, it's his incredibly long history of saying horrible shit about women, including in this very song. Reply

lmao yea thanks for reminding us what we already knew. Good to see that you remain such an white trash asshole after these years tho. Some people never learn. Reply

LMAO at this violent misogynist and homophone exploiting rap to pretend he's a civil rights rebel~ "down" with the plight of the people. You stand for (and got rich off of) the exact same hate speeches Trump makes, no one is checking for your pathetic attempt at riding the political climate. Reply

as if your tired music didn't help create half of the exact people who got him in office, you scumbag. Reply

If he can make the brand go under, then by all means please do Reply

