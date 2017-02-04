Kitty

Eminem: "Trump's a Bitch," on Big Sean's No Favors

Em declares that Trump is a bitch and disses Ann Coulter in his featured verse from Big Sean's new track "No Favors."

His verse: “I’m anti, can’t no government handle a commando. Your man don’t want it, Trump’s a bitch! I’ll make his whole brand go under.”



Em showed his dislike for Trump previously by retweeting Michael Moore's movie, Trumpland back in November encouraging his fans to vote






Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iGzkg_GBG54
https://twitter.com/Eminem
https://twitter.com/knockbump
