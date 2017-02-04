Eminem: "Trump's a Bitch," on Big Sean's No Favors
Em declares that Trump is a bitch and disses Ann Coulter in his featured verse from Big Sean's new track "No Favors."
His verse: “I’m anti, can’t no government handle a commando. Your man don’t want it, Trump’s a bitch! I’ll make his whole brand go under.”
Em showed his dislike for Trump previously by retweeting Michael Moore's movie, Trumpland back in November encouraging his fans to vote
Source:
After Trump listens to @Eminem verse on No Favor😂 pic.twitter.com/B8MopziTJs— Knockbump (@knockbump) February 3, 2017
Michigan, go vote. https://t.co/e5FrWRE3dq— Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) November 7, 2016
Will he be the great white hope?
But newly released documents show that Trump himself is the sole beneficiary of the trust and that it is legally controlled by his oldest son and a longtime employee.
The documents, obtained through a public records request by the investigative news service ProPublica and first reported by the New York Times, also show that Trump retains the legal power to revoke the trust at any time.
