did the other post get deleted?



i cheated and read the plot summary on wikipedia and it doesn't sound that great Reply

It was. I was going to say posted but that post is gone. Reply

Yeah, mine got deleted for some reason. It might have been everyone talking about how it leaked months ago. I just posted it for the Betsy Devos shade Reply

It's so bad. How is this just coming out now, I watched it like 9 months ago and it's been online forever.



There's a terrible twist that was forgettable. Reply

I don't get it tbh. Reply

Looks boring tbh, I'll pass.

Are Kiernan and Emma supposed to be sisters in this, though? Reply

nah



And yeh it's terrible Reply

I think they're the same person. Reply

i love schoolgirls and satan and winter so this seems like a gr8 combo

initially the description reminded me a little of Kristy (which i rly enjoyed) but the trailer vines r v different, sign me up anyway Reply

kristy was surprisingly good Reply

i can't get into this movie! i've started and stopped so many times, all within the first 10 minutes. Reply

this movie was strange. i still don't know how i feel about it Reply

