February 4th, 2017, 06:24 pm theemii The Blackcoat's Daughter Trailer #1 (2017) ''Two terrified girls must battle a mysterious evil force when they get left behind at their boarding school over winter break in this chilling and suspenseful horror film.''source Tagged: emma roberts, film - horror, film trailer / stills
i cheated and read the plot summary on wikipedia and it doesn't sound that great
There's a terrible twist that was forgettable.
Are Kiernan and Emma supposed to be sisters in this, though?
And yeh it's terrible
initially the description reminded me a little of Kristy (which i rly enjoyed) but the trailer vines r v different, sign me up anyway
ugh.