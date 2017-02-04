crazy ex-girlfriend showrunner comments on THAT FINALE
After the season two finale aired last night, Aline Brosh McKenna has been quoted in a number of interviews talking about the episode (which she wrote and directed) and what's next for season three.
[Spoilers for the finale, obviously]
On those flashbacks: "It stands to reason that somebody who engages in these obsessive-romantic behaviors has done so before. We wanted to show another instance in her life where she had engaged in extreme behavior and that this was a core wound and that she was still recovering from it."
On Josh's decision to join the priesthood: "I actually think the choice that he makes, in his own way, he's a bit of a coward, right? So it's a little bit of a...it's a path that he sees that in his mind is not hurting her, in the same way. [...] I think also like two percent of his mind figures: My parents will forgive me."
On Darryl and White Josh's future: "Darryl is, he's very much like Rebecca. He dreams and gets excited about things. [...] I think the second that Darryl heard that [White Josh doesn't believe in marriage], there was like a little cauldron started to boil in the back. So, we'll see."
On why Josh didn't open the envelope: "Because he realizes it’s not her fault, no matter what’s in there. And he knows it’s something bad. But that’s not what the problem is. The problem is his own issues."
On the direction for season 3: "The second season was, “We’ve slept together and you have to say that you love me.” Now we’re moving more towards what you think of when you think of the title, which is, “How do I get this person off of me?”
Also there's been like 1-1.5 songs per episode lately. I miss the songs.
i also am not into how much shorter the songs are getting. they used to be a solid 3 minutes reliably, now a lot of them are under a minute long. boooo
Yeah, I'm assuming it's for budget reasons or something. But still. That's the backbone of the show. It's like half of why I tune in.
OUCH. This show just got even more painful to watch. Still wrapping my head around the finale.
i loved nathanial at the end, "good luck flying coach... dick" and i loved the twist! i didn't think they'd get married but i didn't think THAT was going to be the twist
"tell god i'm usually a size large". it was so good!!
and hector and his mom made me LOL
but valencia!!! queen that she is with heather
her father is garbage, but has great hair tbh