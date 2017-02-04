crazy ex-girlfriend showrunner comments on THAT FINALE



On those flashbacks: "It stands to reason that somebody who engages in these obsessive-romantic behaviors has done so before. We wanted to show another instance in her life where she had engaged in extreme behavior and that this was a core wound and that she was still recovering from it."



On Josh's decision to join the priesthood: "I actually think the choice that he makes, in his own way, he's a bit of a coward, right? So it's a little bit of a...it's a path that he sees that in his mind is not hurting her, in the same way. [...] I think also like two percent of his mind figures: My parents will forgive me."



On Darryl and White Josh's future: "Darryl is, he's very much like Rebecca. He dreams and gets excited about things. [...] I think the second that Darryl heard that [White Josh doesn't believe in marriage], there was like a little cauldron started to boil in the back. So, we'll see."



On why Josh didn't open the envelope: "Because he realizes it’s not her fault, no matter what’s in there. And he knows it’s something bad. But that’s not what the problem is. The problem is his own issues."



On the direction for season 3: "The second season was, “We’ve slept together and you have to say that you love me.” Now we’re moving more towards what you think of when you think of the title, which is, “How do I get this person off of me?”



There is actually a lot I left out from the interviews so I definitely recommend reading the sources.

