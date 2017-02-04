I've been seeing a lot about her recently.



Is she the next "It Girl" in pop?



Should I start stanning?



Yes



Idk about stanning, just buy her album!



This was everywhere in Europe:





This should have been everywhere worldwide:

it was? it's honestly the 1st time i'm hearing either of those songs Reply

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lush_Life _(Zara_Larsson_song)#Charts



It even charted in the US

it was #3 in my country, oop. i don't listen to the radio all that much, must be why i never heard it Reply

in addition to the above, i would like is also fun. Reply

This cover is so... mediocre Reply

She's so blah. Reply

Looking like Lala from Vanderpump Rules. Reply

isnt she the one who tried to do a Beyoncé Lemonade medley and it was just cringe Reply

no Reply

lolll Reply

OT but I've been obsessed with Company ever since the video dropped. Thought I should tell the resident Tinashe stan haha. Reply

that font is serving word art realness 💁🏽 Reply

The single cover >>>> this.

that typography looks so Microsoft Word 95... Reply

I swear I'm not just hating but...no. I never heard of her and listened to those songs posted and if a new artist coming out can't display a single bit of individuality and artistry I don't got da time. Reply

i s2g kids on tumblr are making better album covers than the actual labels. hire some 13 y/os to do it for you. Reply

*bops to Dua Lipa & Tinashe* Reply

