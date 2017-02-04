February 4th, 2017, 04:00 pm dynamite_state Zara Larsson Unveils "So Good" Album Cover SOURCEPre-order the pop album of the year NOW!Album is out Mar. 17 Tagged: european celebrities Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 2222 comments Add comment
Is she the next "It Girl" in pop?
Should I start stanning?
What are her best songs?
Idk about stanning, just buy her album!
This was everywhere in Europe:
This should have been everywhere worldwide:
it was? it's honestly the 1st time i'm hearing either of those songs
It even charted in the US
