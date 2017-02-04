Mimi Leder to Direct Natalie Portman in Ginsburg Film, "On the Basis of Sex"

Mimi Leder has been hired by Natalie Portman to direct the RBG drama. Leder is perhaps best known for directing Deep Impact which was the highest grossing film directed by a woman until Twilight.On the Basis of Sex will follow Ginsburg's early years at law school and her first big case. Portman is producing as well as starring as Ruth Bader Ginsburg.The screenplay is by Daniel Stiepelman, who just so happens to be Ruth Bader Ginsburg's nephew.This will be Leder's first feature film since 2009's Thick as Thieves which starred Morgan Freeman and Antonio Banderas. In between then and now, she has worked on The Leftovers and Shameless.