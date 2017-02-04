Zachary Cole Smith of DIIV checks into rehab
his message on instagram:
"so i guess now is the time for me to stop kidding myself, and everybody else. checking in now for a long-haul inpatient treatment... i've taken this road way past the point of sanity and fucked with way too many people. see you all on the other side, i love you forever, you know who yous are. thanks to bailey and ed and dani and will and amanda and my mom. sorry."
about damn time... the last part of his post is kinda eerily phrased tho. btw, he & Sky Ferreira are not together anymore, are they?
that's good he is able to admit he needs help and do something..hopefully everything works out.