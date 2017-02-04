Zachary Cole Smith of DIIV checks into rehab

damn :( i hope he gets the help he needs. also, OP, no they're not, they broke up a long time ago. i think last year or the year before? icr. Reply

Thread

Link

well good for him for getting help i guess. i hate him but idr why lol. i hope sky releases new music soon. tho honestly she seems like she could use some rehab for herself Reply

Thread

Link

ia w this entire comment tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah, she really is not well Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I haven't really heard much about Sky since her last album came out, but just checked out her IG based on your comment and...wow :( she still seems like a sweet person based off her Twitter/IG but she is not looking well... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

glad he's getting the help he needs Reply

Thread

Link