was that rant he gave instead of performing during a festival gig when he finally finished writing the song and got right back on the drinking & drugs? Reply

The way society treats ppl struggling with addiction is so shitty. My friend overdosed and the hospital staff were so cold w her. Made her feel like shit Reply

as someone who works in healthcare (or used to work, i should prob say), this is sf true. most people are heartless & the stigma is real. Reply

his shtick is so tiresome. hollywood forever cemetery sings is his only good song Reply

this is objectively not even remotely true tho. Reply

lol im open to suggestions. i loved hfcs after hearing it on the radio so i dled fear fun and it was so boring. other than that ive only heard his other songs that get played on the radio and im not impressed tbh Reply

