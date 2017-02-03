raz

Weak Men Cry Over Super Bowl Ad



Audi put together a commercial that dared to suggest that men and women should be treated equally. Meninists didn't like the message so much.

Refinery29 trawled through the comments so I didn't have to. Thanks, gals. Here are some of the gems:


  • "Can we start a petition to send these women to Saudi Arabia so they can experience true female oppression."

  • "Tell your daughter to find a real man to marry, and to avoid the mistake that her mother made. Tell her to buy a Dodge."

  • "The wage gap does not exist. There is no company that pays a woman less then a man for the same job."



Sure, Jan.



