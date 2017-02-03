Weak Men Cry Over Super Bowl Ad

I swear to god... literally all this commercial is saying is that men and women are/should be equal, and motherfuckers get mad about that, fuck them.



Tell your daughter to find a real man to marry, and to avoid the mistake that her mother made. Tell her to buy a Dodge. ???????? lmao tbh



also i find most neckbeards who leave these types of comments are just mad that women aren't begging to sleep with them just because they have a job and shower. they're so entitled to sex it's disgusting. Reply

omg the dislikes. like what is even driving these men to hate women so much? Reply

Yay Audi for trying to be a better company



If I wasn't so poor I would consider buying one Reply

Omg can we please stop with the oppression olympics/pretending to care about what goes on in other countries as an excuse to keep shitting on women in their own country?



This girl I know has turned into a "Peace & love" type of person and during the women's march she was doing the same "other women have it worse, spend time loving yourself instead of protesting" bullshit. Reply

Lmao men ain't fucking shit when come to dis. Goddamn, just...... 😑



Also this goes with a colossal fuck you to my dude boss. I can't stand ha anymore. Omg the previous assistant manager (queen tbh) was smart to peace out months ago. Like, what an egomaniacal asshole jfc. Reply

i'm literally sick of men lol Reply

This was so sweet. <3 I can't wait for all the dudebros to have to suffa through this. Reply

Beautiful ad. Reminds me of the #playlikeagirl ones.



I am happy to say I will never get why anyone would be mad over this. I don't get it. I don't want to get it. My life is better not getting it. Reply

