Weak Men Cry Over Super Bowl Ad
Audi put together a commercial that dared to suggest that men and women should be treated equally. Meninists didn't like the message so much.
Refinery29 trawled through the comments so I didn't have to. Thanks, gals. Here are some of the gems:
- "Can we start a petition to send these women to Saudi Arabia so they can experience true female oppression."
- "Tell your daughter to find a real man to marry, and to avoid the mistake that her mother made. Tell her to buy a Dodge."
- "The wage gap does not exist. There is no company that pays a woman less then a man for the same job."
Sure, Jan.
Source
also i find most neckbeards who leave these types of comments are just mad that women aren't begging to sleep with them just because they have a job and shower. they're so entitled to sex it's disgusting.
If I wasn't so poor I would consider buying one
This girl I know has turned into a "Peace & love" type of person and during the women's march she was doing the same "other women have it worse, spend time loving yourself instead of protesting" bullshit.
Also this goes with a colossal fuck you to my dude boss. I can't stand ha anymore. Omg the previous assistant manager (queen tbh) was smart to peace out months ago. Like, what an egomaniacal asshole jfc.
I am happy to say I will never get why anyone would be mad over this. I don't get it. I don't want to get it. My life is better not getting it.
they never even try to actually do anything for real men issues either, all they do is whine in comment sections and say shit like "domestic violence happens to men too!, she probably deserved it."