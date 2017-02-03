Patton Oswalt Finally Learns Cause of Wife's Death

The news comes the same day a Trump supporter was fired from his real estate job after using McNamara's death to taunt Oswalt during a heated political discussion.



I watched Patton obliterate the man in real time. It was glorious. Reply

Good on him. I just can't believe he had to experience that. Reply

What is this gif from? It looks so familiar but I'm blanking Reply

I hate that this happened in the neighboring city next to mine. Like, I go there every week or so and just... ugh. Sure, it's not *my* city, but I know it about as well, and damn. We're not all awful, Patton! :( Reply

y'all trumpsters are gonna learn lmao Reply

That's so fucked up that you can have months long backlog of bodies...do the families get to hold funerals first??? God I hope so... Reply

they probably have some kind of memorial but i imagine most families want to wait to have a funeral when they can actually lay the body to rest. Reply

If you waited that long though wouldn't the body have already started to decay and stuff? Reply

for toxicology they can take samples during the autopsy and then release the body back to the family Reply

a standard autopsy is typically completed within a couple days. sometimes a body is held for longer if a forensic autopsy is completed (more invasive/thorough, etc.) but it's very uncommon when a body is held more than a week without being released to the family/funeral home. toxicology results can take months, but you don't need to have the body to wait for these. Reply

funeral yes in most cases if the body is released. but most insurance companies wont pay out or assist with funeral costs until a reasoned death certificate has been issued. this causes a lot of people to lose homes, cars, and other essentials. Reply

Can you imagine the impact on criminal cases? jfc. Reply

something like this happening to one of my loved ones (especially my parents) is one of my greatest fears. i can't even imagine having to go through this kind of sudden and preventable loss. Reply

Same. The thing when Patton said that Michelle's death was the second worst thing to ever happen to him, the first being having to tell their 7 year old daughter when she came home from school that her mom was dead being the first. It gets me every fucking time. Just typing it out makes me teary. I wouldn't wish that experience on anyone. Reply

What a fucking disgusting thing to tweet.



RIP Michelle :(



Way back when one of my nerve doctor wanted to me to try fentanyl patches, my regular GP was like "absolutely not" + told me to ignore him. That shit is scary. Reply

the sad thing is, this isn't the first time trumpkins have done this Reply

It's not even close to the worst thing Trumpsters have tweeted to him since his wife died. He gets pretty much daily tweets calling her "your fat dead wife" and worse. Reply

Wtf??



I shouldn't even be surprised. I mean they are all deplorable. And Patton keeps fighting the good fight so that must piss them off even more. Reply

all these people are going to hell Reply

Can confirm. Just read about this on Yahoo and most of the comments were people saying the wife deserved to die or that Patton should've been taking care of her better. I have no idea what happened to compassion anymore, do they remove it at birth now? Reply

Good on your GP!! I don't wish pain on good people but goddamn I just associate fentanyl with accidental death Reply

Wow shit, I follow Patton's twitter and I saw him tweeting the man's listings one after one with a lot of snark, but I had no idea the full context. Enjoy your one way ticket to hell, lot of people getting them left and right these days.



Glad he can at least get some answers :/ Reply

This is so sad, I feel like this is something that could reopen the wound again. Lots of woulda coulda shouldas and if onlys Reply

i feel like fetanyl needs to banned, so many deaths last year cuz of it Reply

Not just last year. Rates have been rising for the past few years.



And doctors have been getting suspended left and right for it.



It's a mess. Reply

i'm truly waiting for over-prescription to be addressed on a policy-making level, the fentanyl crisis is really disturbing and is just an example of the myriad of problems we're gonna be facing Reply

Not until it kills Duterte I hope! Reply

No. Irresponsible use of it is deadly. For some people in pain who use it wisely and properly, it's really helpful. Some types of pain are hard to treat.



Let's be realistic, no one needs to have it and anxiety medication and ADD meds all in their system at once. Fuck. I'm on some mid level pain medication and muscle relaxers, and my agoraphobic anxiety is doing actually okay because I am high out of my mind 80% of the time. I could maybe use a tiny, tiny dose of anxiety medication here and there, but I don't want it, I'd be afraid of not waking up sometime because I'm so out of it.



I can't imagine adding anything else in plus day to day medications or a serious health problem, that's fucking crazy. Of course people die when their doctors can't say no or they're shelling out to dealers. That's a Darwin award sort of deal. It's sad about his wife, but it's not a case to deny people who are really sick. It's just a cause for regulation. Reply

Makenit at home Reply

Yes! I came in here to say this exactly. I know some ONTDers are going to have different views on this, but the US has a huge problem with how we perceive pain and dole out pills over every inconvenience. I don't mean to belittle anyone who needs medication, but it's dangerously easy to forget how dangerous this shit is when it's advertised on TV and handed out like candy. Adderall is chemically meth, albeit a cleaner version, and throwing something as deadly as Fentanyl into the mix with that AND Xanax is a horrible thing. Her doctors should never have prescribed this kind of combo.



I hope that didn't come off as overly judgmental. I think Patton is a treasure and I loved Michelle's writing on the GSK. It's just getting so frustrating to watch this kind of irresponsible bullshit spread with no punishment for the pharmaceutical companies pushing it. Reply

I had fetanyl patches before when I had cancer and it was the only thing that made a dent in my pain. Painkillers/Drugs are always going to be abused and the people who actually need them shouldn't be punished for it. Reply

"Adderall, Xanax and the pain medication fentanyl"



what a combo though, jfc. Reply

mte :( Reply

for real tho, what doctor thinks "yeah, this is a good combo" and then writes a script for that? Reply

adderall, xanax and fentanyl?! that's quite a mix.. Reply

thats such a scary combo of meds :( and especially with an undetected medical condition. hopefully now that they know the cause of death, they can get some form of closure. Reply

That is an incredibly dangerous combination of drugs in anyone's system. That's very scary. I love Patton, his wife was awesome as well and I can only imagine how rad their daughter is. <3 Reply

Wow at that combination of meds :/ Reply

