Patton Oswalt Finally Learns Cause of Wife's Death



Patton Oswalt issued a statement Friday afternoon in which he revealed that he has finally been given the cause of his wife's sudden death ten months ago: a combination of prescription medications and an undiagnosed heart condition.

(Note: Due to severe understaffing, the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office currently has a massive backlog of bodies to examine and toxicology tests to complete. Families routinely have to wait months to find out cause of death.)

"We learned today the combination of drugs in Michelle's system, along with a condition we were unaware of, proved lethal," Patton wrote to the Associated Press.

Michelle McNamara apparently had no idea that she had a heart condition which caused blockages in her arteries. Adderall, Xanax and the pain medication fentanyl combined with the heart condition to cause her death in April 2016. In addition to her husband, she left behind their 7-year-old daughter, Alice.

The news comes the same day a Trump supporter was fired from his real estate job after using McNamara's death to taunt Oswalt during a heated political discussion.

Peoria real estate agent Tony Brust objected to a comedic Tweet that Oswalt sent out praising Sally Yates, the acting Attorney General fired by Trump earlier this week. When another user tweeted "Everyone stop having opinions! You're upsetting Tony Brust!", Brust responded "I'm a psychic and I'm channeling his wife's opinions."

Brust's bosses at Jim Maloof Realty, where he had worked for 5 years, fired him upon learning of the tweet. "We have a culture and expectation of how people are to act at Jim Maloof Realtor," Mike Maloof said. "We are people-loving. We are family-oriented. We don't offend people. If you do, you need to go."

