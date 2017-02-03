Patton Oswalt Finally Learns Cause of Wife's Death
Patton Oswalt issued a statement Friday afternoon in which he revealed that he has finally been given the cause of his wife's sudden death ten months ago: a combination of prescription medications and an undiagnosed heart condition.
(Note: Due to severe understaffing, the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office currently has a massive backlog of bodies to examine and toxicology tests to complete. Families routinely have to wait months to find out cause of death.)
"We learned today the combination of drugs in Michelle's system, along with a condition we were unaware of, proved lethal," Patton wrote to the Associated Press.
Michelle McNamara apparently had no idea that she had a heart condition which caused blockages in her arteries. Adderall, Xanax and the pain medication fentanyl combined with the heart condition to cause her death in April 2016. In addition to her husband, she left behind their 7-year-old daughter, Alice.
The news comes the same day a Trump supporter was fired from his real estate job after using McNamara's death to taunt Oswalt during a heated political discussion.
Peoria real estate agent Tony Brust objected to a comedic Tweet that Oswalt sent out praising Sally Yates, the acting Attorney General fired by Trump earlier this week. When another user tweeted "Everyone stop having opinions! You're upsetting Tony Brust!", Brust responded "I'm a psychic and I'm channeling his wife's opinions."
Brust's bosses at Jim Maloof Realty, where he had worked for 5 years, fired him upon learning of the tweet. "We have a culture and expectation of how people are to act at Jim Maloof Realtor," Mike Maloof said. "We are people-loving. We are family-oriented. We don't offend people. If you do, you need to go."
RIP Michelle :(
Way back when one of my nerve doctor wanted to me to try fentanyl patches, my regular GP was like "absolutely not" + told me to ignore him. That shit is scary.
I shouldn't even be surprised. I mean they are all deplorable. And Patton keeps fighting the good fight so that must piss them off even more.
Wow shit, I follow Patton's twitter and I saw him tweeting the man's listings one after one with a lot of snark, but I had no idea the full context. Enjoy your one way ticket to hell, lot of people getting them left and right these days.
Glad he can at least get some answers :/
And doctors have been getting suspended left and right for it.
It's a mess.
Let's be realistic, no one needs to have it and anxiety medication and ADD meds all in their system at once. Fuck. I'm on some mid level pain medication and muscle relaxers, and my agoraphobic anxiety is doing actually okay because I am high out of my mind 80% of the time. I could maybe use a tiny, tiny dose of anxiety medication here and there, but I don't want it, I'd be afraid of not waking up sometime because I'm so out of it.
I can't imagine adding anything else in plus day to day medications or a serious health problem, that's fucking crazy. Of course people die when their doctors can't say no or they're shelling out to dealers. That's a Darwin award sort of deal. It's sad about his wife, but it's not a case to deny people who are really sick. It's just a cause for regulation.
I hope that didn't come off as overly judgmental. I think Patton is a treasure and I loved Michelle's writing on the GSK. It's just getting so frustrating to watch this kind of irresponsible bullshit spread with no punishment for the pharmaceutical companies pushing it.
what a combo though, jfc.