Atlanta police apologize for Beyoncé pregnancy tweet



After Bey's announcement Wednesday that she's pregnant, the Atlanta Police department department tweeted, "Beyoncé may have everyone wanting to celebrate her pregnancy, but remember no celebratory gunfire! Stay safe, Atlanta!"

Police spokesman Sgt. Warren Pickard said some people found it funny while others were offended.
Pickard said the decision was made to take the tweet down "because it doesn't focus on what we do every day as a public safety department." and that "We wanted to somehow add comedic relief to the things going on around the world, and we missed the mark,"
They have deleted the tweet and tweeted an apology.


