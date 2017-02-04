Atlanta police apologize for Beyoncé pregnancy tweet
Yesterday after the Beyonce's pregnancy was announced @Atlanta_Police tweeted this but then deleted it. #UhOhUhOhUhOh pic.twitter.com/MoD5kZJnwo— Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) February 3, 2017
After Bey's announcement Wednesday that she's pregnant, the Atlanta Police department department tweeted, "Beyoncé may have everyone wanting to celebrate her pregnancy, but remember no celebratory gunfire! Stay safe, Atlanta!"
Police spokesman Sgt. Warren Pickard said some people found it funny while others were offended.
Pickard said the decision was made to take the tweet down "because it doesn't focus on what we do every day as a public safety department." and that "We wanted to somehow add comedic relief to the things going on around the world, and we missed the mark,"
They have deleted the tweet and tweeted an apology.
We understand that the #Beyoncé Twitter post was inappropriate and for that we apologize.— Atlanta Police Dept (@Atlanta_Police) February 1, 2017
That said I think the tweet was okay?
And I thought celebratory gunfire was a Balkan thing? At least get ur stereotypes right smh
they do this shit on purpose...
white ppl stay trying to insert their ashy opinions in our shit
i don't think white people care about beyonce's babies
It's also weird people are so invested in Beyonce's pregnancy to the point of obsession I feel like dehumanizing people to that level where you act like they're gods is just unhealthy