Atlanta police apologize for Beyoncé pregnancy tweet

they knew this was racist smh

yup this was intentional

edit: just read swissbeauty's comment below. I understand now.



Edited at 2017-02-04 04:55 am (UTC)

It's crazy how geeked ppl are over her pregnancy.

That said I think the tweet was okay?

they're insinuating that people would get so excited about Bey's pregnancy (re: black people) that they'd go out and shoot off guns at random things and each other. I mean...

What a randomly racist thing to tweet...



And I thought celebratory gunfire was a Balkan thing? At least get ur stereotypes right smh

I think they meant celebratory gunfire

ia, I thought it was racist but thought mods might reject it if I added the racism tag.

why do u think its ok?

Wait what?

..............??!!?!?!?!



they do this shit on purpose...

I don't understand what's there to be offended for

bc obvs we coloreds dont deserve any joy during this bleak time and only know how to celebrate by poppin of some rounds.





white ppl stay trying to insert their ashy opinions in our shit

I saw a bunch of articles complaining about her pregnancy photoshoot written by some white women and I'm just confused like she can't even have fun with her pregnancy and show how beautiful a pregnant woman can be without people complaining

yeah idg why people were so pressed by that shoot esp knowing how beyonce feels about motherhood and all the shit she's been through

oh god people are really doing the most re: her pregnancy photoshoot, trying to demean her and poke fun at her for doing something a lot of women do. it's so transparent.

yeah, I came here to mention them myself as I saw posts on my dash today mocking two separate ones. White women STAY pressed over Bey

I wonder how many women complaining about it have had babies and particpated in all that extra af pinterest shit like making people come to a party just so you can reveal the sex of your baby

There was one going around about how she shouldn't have shared the photos because some women have had miscarriages and would feel bad. As though Beyonce herself hasn't had a miscarriage, and as though that experience wouldn't lead her to be super extra and geeked about coming through that to get pregnant with twins.

i've only ever heard of white people celebrating things with gunfire



i don't think white people care about beyonce's babies

same. my cousin in tennessee posted a video of some dudes in a pick up truck riding in like this land patch behind their neighborhood firing into the air...

after trump won*

Lol mte. They love that shit

white women have been judging her on Twitter someone wrote an entire article on how that's not how motherhood is done or some shit as if Beyoncé wasn't already a mom. It was weird

Same, this didn't process as racist for me at first because my mind immediately went to white rednecks.

This is gross as hell and they knew exactly what they were doing



It's also weird people are so invested in Beyonce's pregnancy to the point of obsession I feel like dehumanizing people to that level where you act like they're gods is just unhealthy

Which white guy thought that was a good idea

it reads like they were just trying to do a safety PSA about not firing guns into the air and tried to make it relatable in a 'how do you do fellow kids' sort of way by tying it in to a pop culture event

why is the APD tweeting from houston??

wow good catch I didn't notice

super bowl sis lmao

lol came in here looking for the same answers

I saw this on Tumblr and my initial reaction was 'wow, that's some backhanded racist shit,' but the comments were like LMAO I LOVE ATLANTA and so I wondered if it was, like, an inside joke I'm unaware of as a Northerner...? But no, looks like it's just weird and tactless.

is the police department of Atlanta mostly black like the city? maybe that changes it idk.

a quick google search (idk if it's accurate) makes it seem as if white people are overrepresented and black people and underrepresented

The Houston police don't even tweet anything…

WHERE is this tweet coming from? oh they are houston for the dam superbowl??????

