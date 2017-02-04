The Chainsmokers respond to being called "the Nickelback of EDM with Nickelback cover/mashup"

Chain smokers, at least one guy is cute. Nickel back is awful Reply

this comment is cracking me up Reply

Their dicks are 18 inches combined remember 🌝 Reply

there's 3 of them though. + how even is the split, does that mean you have to do 2 micropenises (micropeni?) + 1 monster cock? Reply

I'd rather listen to nothing, but if I were forced to pick, I'd pick Nickelback. Fuck these guys and the awful fucking 'music'. Reply

"it's only music"



i don't agree, music is life Reply

mte Reply

I don't mind either (musically)? The Nickelback meme had gone on long enough.

The Chainsmokers won't ever top Roses tho Reply

The Chainsmokers or Nickelback, pick 1 ONTD?



Seppuku.



Are the resident Nickelback fans gonna come out in this post like the others, though? Reply

Seppuku



Dead. In that I admire your choice and joined you. Reply

i pick silence. Reply

Good idea OP



lol



i know everyone hates u2 as well but joshua tree is a solid album Reply

They've been on a downward slope since Achtung Baby. Reply

I'm so out of touch and have only heard of them through here and finally listened to some of their music maybe a week ago and though I enjoyed their music it's so weird that they became to big. Probably because I didn't listen to them til after their hype died but still... Reply

why did i click play on the first video. that chainsmoker dude cannot sing and needs to stop. Reply

mte Reply

i pick "or" Reply

These losers wish they were as iconic as Nickelback Reply

m t e Reply

Screw it I vote Nickelback because I genuinely like Far Away, and How You Remind Me really takes me back lol. Reply

they at least have a much larger discography to pick from, choosing between "paris" , "closer" + "selfie" is like choosing between hanging or beheading Reply

This assholes are way worse than boring ass Nickleback ever even considered being Reply

I only know what the Chainsmokers sound like because of the Elijah Daniel/Christine Sydelko parody video that came out. omg. Reply

