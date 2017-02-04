The Chainsmokers respond to being called "the Nickelback of EDM with Nickelback cover/mashup"
. @esquire @Official_MattM It's not like you to say sorry so.. pic.twitter.com/7zS38kauWI— THE CHAINSMOKERS (@TheChainsmokers) January 31, 2017
.@TheChainsmokers you may find this hard to believe, but we've been called way worse. It's only music guys, keep up the great work. #Truth pic.twitter.com/HnTpkELZha— Nickelback (@Nickelback) February 2, 2017
After being called the Nickelback of EDM,Tthe Chainsmokers responded by posting a video of them doing a brief acoustic mashup of their song "Paris" with Nickelbacks "How You Remind Me".
Nickelback then responded with an acoustic mashup of The Chainsmokers "Closer" + "How You Remind Me".
Source
Source
cute but I'd wish they'd just email each other these+ leave my ears out of it.
The Chainsmokers or Nickelback, pick 1 ONTD?
i don't agree, music is life
The Chainsmokers won't ever top Roses tho
Seppuku.
Are the resident Nickelback fans gonna come out in this post like the others, though?
Dead. In that I admire your choice and joined you.
pick 1 ONTD
Re: pick 1 ONTD
i know everyone hates u2 as well but joshua tree is a solid album
Re: pick 1 ONTD
dad joke but...
they had that 1 song i didnt hate on the spiderman (i think) soundtrack? maybe a batman movie actually