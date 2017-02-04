eugenia volodina

The Chainsmokers respond to being called "the Nickelback of EDM with Nickelback cover/mashup"





After being called the Nickelback of EDM,Tthe Chainsmokers responded by posting a video of them doing a brief acoustic mashup of their song "Paris" with Nickelbacks "How You Remind Me".
Nickelback then responded with an acoustic mashup of The Chainsmokers "Closer" + "How You Remind Me".
cute but I'd wish they'd just email each other these+ leave my ears out of it.
The Chainsmokers or Nickelback, pick 1 ONTD?
