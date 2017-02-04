IRINA PANTAEVA

Little Mix on Trump visiting UK, the women's march+Theresa May



In interview 2nd of February,

-On whether they like Theresa May: "Of course! Bit of girl power there"
(not the first time they've mentioned like for Theresa May, in interview with the Guardian when asked Jade said “Yes, I enjoy her but I’m not sure about the kitten heels.”)

-On whether Donald Trump should be allowed to visit the UK (the matter is currently being debated in UK parliament): "We welcome all visitors."

-When asked if they marched in the Women's march + if it's a stance they agree with + want to take up: "No I think we do it through our music mostly, we have a lot of girl power anthems, you know about making women feel confident encouraging them to stand up"

source
Hate to make similar post 2 days in row but we need a new trump post. If the name isn't recognizing, Theresa May is the UK prime minister for the conservative party, the one responsible for the Go home or face arrest vans. Trump is heartless idiot who conned his way into presidency.
Tagged: , , ,