Little Mix on Trump visiting UK, the women's march+Theresa May

I hope the black girl in this group isn't as fucking dim as the rest of these twits.



nah she's just as dumb as them Sadly, it's a convenient fact i like to ignore........... Reply

Sigh. I hope the sister is just brainwashed Reply

she's dating someone that said gay men should burn and die so... Reply

Idk she said in an interview this week she "really had a thing for mixed race boys". i don't think she's said anything awful apart from that though, searching the tag here. but a stan would know better than me.



Edited at 2017-02-04 06:15 am (UTC)

she is lol Reply

Can't rescue someone who willfully associates herself with and dates trash. Lol Reply

MAN IT FINALLY TOOK THIS FOR ME TO STOP STANNING rip my inappropriate aged loves Reply

:/ same, i've been clinging to them bc of their voices but they're all legitimately idiots and none of their recent music has grabbed me Reply

you can be a fan of someone but not agree with everything they do/say imo, like I'm a taylor stan but I thought her silence on this US election was shameful.



I don't know why stan twitter + other places act like if you're a fan of a celeb you're responsible for all the bad things they do or their sins are your sins.



it's just a lazy way for people to pretend they're woke or doing meaningful activism by shaming others for following problematic celebs + because their faves are 'unproblematic' imo. it's all performative.



Edited at 2017-02-04 05:40 am (UTC)

my stanning was already half-assed to begin with, but i can't fuck with this level of obtuseness. Reply

do they not have any media training or.......... Reply

They're either trying not to engage in any political situation or they're just THAT stupid omg.



I love their music but they're so ignorant and dumb it frustrates me so much lol. Reply

The president of the United States just explicitly said he is making a public policy decision so that his friends can make more money. https://t.co/CFTP3hfpwh — James Hohmann (@jameshohmann) February 3, 2017



this is just so shocking, I'm used to corruption here but to openly admit it. apparently this subsidy is to provide computers+internet to poor children so they can do schoolwork+homework + is paid for by consumers in the Universal Service Fund. SO cutting it saves $0.00. Trump is so heartless + spiteful. this is just so shocking, I'm used to corruption here but to openly admit it. apparently this subsidy is to provide computers+internet to poor children so they can do schoolwork+homework + is paid for by consumers in the Universal Service Fund. SO cutting it saves $0.00. Trump is so heartless + spiteful. Reply

how nice of him to fuck everyone else over for the sake of his friends Reply

I hope they won't pull a Taylor Swift only using feminism when it benefits them



Please... Reply

from what I've seen they don't talk about feminism usually except to say their music is empowering for women + they like Theresa May, they don't really use it for their benefit or PR much, at least not compared to swift.



been impressed this US election with how many pop stars did speak against trump or attended the women's march. katy perry went, lady gaga spoke against trump, rihanna went, beyonce's charity sponsored the march, ariana went, zendaya, + others. don't usually see lots of celebs choosing morals over money.



Edited at 2017-02-04 05:40 am (UTC)

I think it's more to do with the fact that these girls are repeat offenders and don't seem to wanna change. It's hard to stan that especially if you're losing interest in their music to begin with.



I stan a lot of trash but I happily call it out. Everybody has a limit, I think. Reply

Things got heated when British Parliament discussed President Trump's state visit to the UK https://t.co/r1UsvRXpnl pic.twitter.com/pQTaLXtj50 — CNN (@CNN) January 31, 2017



hope they ban him but Theresa May was the first world leader to meet him + even had a press conference with him smh so that seems unlikely. enjoyed all the offended trump supporters response to this tweet though. hope they ban him but Theresa May was the first world leader to meet him + even had a press conference with him smh so that seems unlikely. enjoyed all the offended trump supporters response to this tweet though. Reply

So I guess we can assume they know nothing abt any of these topics lol Reply

every time i see support for May under the guise of 'girl power', i age ten years. Reply

Didn't Perrie not know Obama was president at one point? Good lord.... Reply

I searched + think that was just a made up rumor started by twitter. Reply

"Bit of girl power" lmao well if that phrase wasn't already dead and buried... Reply

yeah okay then. Reply

They really want to be popular in the US. Sad! Reply

the fact that jade is considered the "smart" one out of them says so much honestly. they're all way too old to be this willfully ignorant Reply

Mte. In the interview, they keep looking to Jade like she's the only one with answers. Lol! Reply

