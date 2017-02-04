Little Mix on Trump visiting UK, the women's march+Theresa May
Little Mix on the Women's march #WomensMarch UK PM @Number10gov Theresa May, and Donald Trump @POTUS pic.twitter.com/gDiRFAFEZJ— popov (@popopo089) February 4, 2017
In interview 2nd of February,
-On whether they like Theresa May: "Of course! Bit of girl power there"
(not the first time they've mentioned like for Theresa May, in interview with the Guardian when asked Jade said “Yes, I enjoy her but I’m not sure about the kitten heels.”)
-On whether Donald Trump should be allowed to visit the UK (the matter is currently being debated in UK parliament): "We welcome all visitors."
-When asked if they marched in the Women's march + if it's a stance they agree with + want to take up: "No I think we do it through our music mostly, we have a lot of girl power anthems, you know about making women feel confident encouraging them to stand up"
source
Hate to make similar post 2 days in row but we need a new trump post. If the name isn't recognizing, Theresa May is the UK prime minister for the conservative party, the one responsible for the Go home or face arrest vans. Trump is heartless idiot who conned his way into presidency.
#someonerescueherplease
I don't know why stan twitter + other places act like if you're a fan of a celeb you're responsible for all the bad things they do or their sins are your sins.
it's just a lazy way for people to pretend they're woke or doing meaningful activism by shaming others for following problematic celebs + because their faves are 'unproblematic' imo. it's all performative.
I love their music but they're so ignorant and dumb it frustrates me so much lol.
this is just so shocking, I'm used to corruption here but to openly admit it. apparently this subsidy is to provide computers+internet to poor children so they can do schoolwork+homework + is paid for by consumers in the Universal Service Fund. SO cutting it saves $0.00. Trump is so heartless + spiteful.
Please...
been impressed this US election with how many pop stars did speak against trump or attended the women's march. katy perry went, lady gaga spoke against trump, rihanna went, beyonce's charity sponsored the march, ariana went, zendaya, + others. don't usually see lots of celebs choosing morals over money.
I stan a lot of trash but I happily call it out. Everybody has a limit, I think.
hope they ban him but Theresa May was the first world leader to meet him + even had a press conference with him smh so that seems unlikely. enjoyed all the offended trump supporters response to this tweet though.