First Picture for Season 2 of Stranger Things!





atlanta's cool because you'll just be sitting in a coffee shop and see nancy and jonathon from stranger things ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/aFqN2S8Ojh — tatum ☾ (@tatumannn) February 2, 2017





are they an irl couple or smth? speaking of stranger things, i just saw this on twitterare they an irl couple or smth? Reply

looks like they're practicing Reply

God that'd be so fucking cool for the person taking the picture, omg Reply

omg! I've been to Octane bakery with my friend who was living there! Reply

they are rumoured to be dating, they were seen in japan together before, they're kinda cute together? Reply

Japan ??? Really ?? Reply

They also went to Spain last year. Yes, I find them cute together. Reply

Cute. I just noticed the matching shoes... Reply

I think they are. They've been spotted an awful lot together since last summer. I think he's met her family too. Reply

i am so ready for s2 Reply

Those ghostbuster costumes are super cute! lol

I love dressing up for Halloween. My kid is going to have the best costume every year. Reply

yesss, gimme season 2 Reply

with everything ive read and watched about how hwood treats child actors, and my own experience with abuse, I get so paranoid anytime a new child actor gets super famous. i hope those bbies have good families and staff (agent/manager/publicist/etc)that arent naive and intentinal about having the hard conversations all kids need to have Reply

This seems so soon? When is the new season coming out...Netflix is usually so slow with these things!!! I'm excited! Reply

When is the release date? Reply

I am just here so everyone can see my icon Reply

I NEED SEASON 2 ALREADY OMG Reply

i'm so excited for season two! this was my favourite show from 2016, and hopefully s2 can improve on the minor faults of the first season Reply

ugh i hope i can get excited for this show again, the overexposure (and my saltiness about other more diverse shows not getting next to the same level of attention) killed it for me.

that said that costume is super qt Reply

This comment instantly made me think of The Get Down. Ughhh so disappointed it didn't get the same amount of love. Reply

lmao my comment was totally about the Get Down. this show is a fucking masterpiece and i will forever be bitter at the lack of attention it got Reply

I'm guilty tbh. I still need to watch it. Reply

omg this looks super cute Reply

can't wait! i know it's overrated, but i love this show lmao Reply

I loved S1 but I have this gut feeling that S2 is going to be absolutely terrible lol Reply

Awww and right after I got rid of my Ghostbusters icon, too. Reply

Look forward to this Reply

I feel like S2 will disappoint but I hope I'm wrong. Can't wait! Reply

