First Picture for Season 2 of Stranger Things!
The #StrangerThings kids are dressed up as #Ghostbusters in this sneak peek at the show's #SB51 ad. https://t.co/gmwbuc264T— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) February 3, 2017
The kids of Stranger Things; Mike, Lucas and Dustin (not Eleven cause that would ruin your childhood) dress as the Ghostbusters in the first look at the second season of the show.
A trailer will debut during the Super Bowl.
