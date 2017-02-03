Rita Ora and Zayn at the 50 Shades Darker Premiere After Party

zayn's still zaddy, but i didn't even recognize him Frozen

he looks like a young robert deniro Frozen

i can kinda see that. he was also bae. Frozen

I didnt think it was possible but DAMN! Zayn looks ugly! Reply

Mte





What is happening to the world Reply

It's that limp ass hair Reply

mte like wtf Reply

He looks pale. Reply

Is zany wearing a fucking wig wtf

Wait .. is Rita wearing a lace front wig ?! The fuck is going on



Edited at 2017-02-04 04:45 am (UTC) Reply

I thought that was a very tan Cheese Larson. Reply

LoL, she does look like Brie, how weird. Reply

she looks more like Tove Lo to me Reply

literally no one looks good in these pics Reply

Ikr Zayn looked drop dead gorgeous (in my biased opinion of course) during the AMAs

What the hell is wrong with his chin in these pictures lol is the lighting? Reply

im pretty sure its the fact hes doing this with his lips Reply

That SUIT is looking good. Everything else is tragic but that is some top quality Saville Row tailoring right there. Reply

Zayn out here looking like an unscrupulous investment banker Reply

Lmfao Reply

That hair is awful. But he looks like someone...? I can't place it Reply

Omg this hairstyle + lighting didn't do any justice to Zayn's face.



RESPEK HIS BEAUTY Reply

lol i love the rita ora posts/ comments





don't let me down ONTD!!! Reply

They both look so strange?! Reply

the angle is so weird. like someone which a hunch back took the photo using a funhouse mirror'esque lens Reply

Z, boo you know you're cute but NO to this hair Reply

they look bad Reply

tbh the only person who makes those ugly ass mullet dresses look remotely good is kate beckinsale



Reply

