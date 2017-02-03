Alyssa Milano Gets Cornrows
We spotted @Alyssa_Milano at the @ShopTootsies Off the Field 16th annual players' wives association fashion show today! #superweek #SB51 pic.twitter.com/87ngdMuiBU— Houston CityBook (@CityBookTweets) February 3, 2017
Milano debuted her new hairstyle at a pre-Superbowl party.
Source
#choices
my mom does this whenever we pass white people with black hairstyles and it's so funny
Edited at 2017-02-04 04:37 am (UTC)
(i feel like this is becoming my irl standard reaction for most daily news tbh. i'm becoming blasé.)
And honestly most of the time people shit on them for wearing dreads, they aren't usually praised or seen as edgy, they're usually called dirty.
Though celebs are sometimes praised for it.
Are black hairstyles really what were gonna focus on of all the shit white ppl are doing and stealing in this country girl???
/lol
It's an #UnpopularOpinion for a reasion.
Garbahge.
anyone can do whatever they damn well please with their hair. you don't own the hairstyle. it's not cultural appropriation.
yes it's sad that black people get shamed for these very same hairstyles but that isn't a good enough reason to stop others from rocking them.