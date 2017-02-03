The Vampire Diaries 8x12 Promo
Source
[Spoiler (click to open)]Bonnie injected the cure into Stefan, and I think he's going to die in the finale. I think Stefan will sacrifice what's rest of his life for Damon. Damon will drink the cure from Stefan, to become mortal and get his endgame with Elena, and Stefan will rapidly age and die just like Katherine did.
Caroline is the only pro-vampire character on the show. Every other character, even the vampires, think being a killer is a bad thing and they should have a mortal life. How could she think that Matt would want to be a vampire? He hates vampires and the supernatural.
[Spoiler (click to open)] Looks like Bonnie got her powers back. I wonder if the promo is her getting someone to try and bring Enzo back or if it's just a funeral of some sort
it makes sense tho tbh.
this show went to trash after season 3/4.
delena should not have happened the way it did. stelena will always be OTP in my heart and i will make up my own ending in my head and stick to that tbh.
in my version of events, stelena end up together, bonnie leaves and starts her own coven to protect her fellow witches, and caroline kills damon and also leaves to live a happy life.
Also cackling at Stefan trying to kill Elena and talking shit about her esp since Stelena fans were trending that Stefan was Elena's best choice or some nonsense earlier.
you.
fucking.
kidding me.
I stupidly believed they'd finally realized that fucking over your one notable black character countless times over the years and having her selflessly sacrifice everything for everyone else was a BAD IDEA. I stupidly thought they'd let her just fucking be happy.
You couldn't fucking let Bonnie be happy FOR FIVE FUCKING EPISODES.