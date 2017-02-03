MOTH

The Vampire Diaries 8x12 Promo



Source

[Spoiler (click to open)]Bonnie injected the cure into Stefan, and I think he's going to die in the finale. I think Stefan will sacrifice what's rest of his life for Damon. Damon will drink the cure from Stefan, to become mortal and get his endgame with Elena, and Stefan will rapidly age and die just like Katherine did.

Caroline is the only pro-vampire character on the show. Every other character, even the vampires, think being a killer is a bad thing and they should have a mortal life. How could she think that Matt would want to be a vampire? He hates vampires and the supernatural.
