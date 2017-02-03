The Vampire Diaries 8x12 Promo





[ Spoiler (click to open) ] Looks like Bonnie got her powers back. I wonder if the promo is her getting someone to try and bring Enzo back or if it's just a funeral of some sort I think your guess will be right. Reply

I can't tell for sure, but it looks like it might be Persia White in the promo. Bonnie's mom is a vampire, so I'm not sure what she could actually do other than tell Bonnie something. Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] She may try but in the promo there's a shot of Bonnie in the Salvatore mausoleum lovely dragging her hands across Damon's grave plaque so I'm assuming they eventually bury Enzo inside of it. Reply

I just assume that was old footage from last week when Bonnie was in Damon's mind cause she did that exact thing Reply

hmm wonder why they reused the footage again Reply

yaaaas that still giving me You & I music video teas! Reply

They really built up Enzo/Bonnie foreverlove just to do dis. Reply

This episode made it really obvious they were going to kill him. Like no one gets to be that happy ever in this show without immediately getting killed, losing someone close to them etc Reply

The whole bucket list was a bit of a giveaway. I'm really sad. I liked them together. Reply

At this point, kill Bonnie, so she can finally be put out of her misery. Julie Plec can catch these hands. Reply

julie plec is an idiot and i hate her. Reply

if stefan sacrifices his life for damon.........



it makes sense tho tbh.



this show went to trash after season 3/4.



delena should not have happened the way it did. stelena will always be OTP in my heart and i will make up my own ending in my head and stick to that tbh.



in my version of events, stelena end up together, bonnie leaves and starts her own coven to protect her fellow witches, and caroline kills damon and also leaves to live a happy life. Reply

same, i just pretend that only the first three seasons exist and stelena ends up happy together Reply

i only view the kevin williamson seasons as cannon - bar this latest one. not even KW can fix julie plec's mess. Reply

I gasped when Stefan pulled out Enzo's heart. Poor Bonnie can never catch a break.



Also cackling at Stefan trying to kill Elena and talking shit about her esp since Stelena fans were trending that Stefan was Elena's best choice or some nonsense earlier. Reply

Are.

you.

fucking.

kidding me.



I stupidly believed they'd finally realized that fucking over your one notable black character countless times over the years and having her selflessly sacrifice everything for everyone else was a BAD IDEA. I stupidly thought they'd let her just fucking be happy. Reply

Ikr. They only good thing they allowed Bonnie to do was yell at Damon about how she always has to sacrifice herself and what she wants for her dumb ass friends. Reply

I'm so fucking pissed. Why isn't Bonnie allowed to be happy? Reply

Right? There's FIVE MORE EPISODES.



You couldn't fucking let Bonnie be happy FOR FIVE FUCKING EPISODES. Reply

Wrap it up b Reply

